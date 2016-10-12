Due to reports received at the vehicle inspection station Oct. 12, Stuttgart community members are encouraged to check their emails to ensure they have received a confirmation for their vehicle inspection appointment, and bring a copy of the email to the appointment time.

Customers without an email confirmation that did make an appointment through the The Base Support Operations Maintenance Division (BASOPS MD) SharePoint link, need to contact the Grafenwöhr Office to confirm they are on the appointment list before arrival to the vehicle inspection station at 09641-837194.

Customers without an email confirmation may need to re-book a new appointment time or be added to the walk-in waiting list until the internal system errors can be resolved.

Privately Owned Vehicle Inspection Online Appointments: click here

Appointment websites require CAC authentication.

POV Inspection Station Customer Service Team Website – 405th AFSB, BASOPS Maintenance Division