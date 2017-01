On Jan 13, from 7 a.m. to noon, the Vehicle Inspection Online Appointments link will be down. Once the site is back up, customers will be able to access vehicle appointments on the same web link as Vehicle Registration, using a Common Access Card here:

https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/DES/law/vehicle-reg/default.aspx

Questions? Contact DSN: 314-431-2112.