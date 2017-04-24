Customers may experience service delays at the Value Added Tax (VAT) Office office due to computer system issues this week through April 28.
Gas Prices
Gas Prices per GallonApril 22-28, 2017
- Super E10 $2.696↑ $0.012
- Super $2.954↑ $0.011
- Super+ $3.187↑ $0.015
- Diesel $2.857↑ $0.015
Culture Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
Tue 25
Registration Open: Skills and Drills Basketball Camp
March 6 - May 15
Tue 25
“Stuttgarter Frühlingsfest” Spring Festival
April 15 - May 7
Fri 28
Ludwigsburg Blossoming Fest in Baroque Gardens
April 28 - May 1
Sat 29
Vaihingen Spring Event
April 29 - April 30