USO Valentine Message Contest

Submit a two minute video or 500 word essay on why a special lady in your life deserves a gift. Eight winners will receive a heart necklace. Must be 18+ to enter.

Deadline to enter is Feb. 10, email programs.stuttgart@uso.org.

Valentine’s Day Craft with Story-time Feb. 8



Preschoolers are invited to story time that includes making crafts to give to loved ones for Valentine’s Day at 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Patch Library, Patch Barracks.

For information, contact DSN: 430-5232/civ. 0711-680-5232.

Valentine’s Day Feb. 14

Decorate Valentine’s cookies to give away to your Valentine at the USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne at 10 a.m. Not a Valentine’s Day fan? Come to the “anti-Valentine’s” side of the center and rename the holiday – tell the USO how you’d rather celebrate.

Contact email programs.stuttgart@uso.org.

Anti-Valentine’s Jeopardy Feb. 14



Teens are invited to crush their opponents with pop culture trivia/Anti-Valentine’s Day facts, music, movies, books, and more at the Patch Library from 3:30 – 5 p.m..

For information, contact DSN: 430-5232/civ. 0711-680-5232.