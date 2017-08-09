VA Rep training offered for transitioning service members

U. S. Army Garrison Bavaria and USAG Rheinland-Pfalz will pilot 12-week courses for transitioning service members who are interested in becoming a veteran service rep for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs immediately following their service. The program provides students with necessary job-related knowledge and skills and an opportunity to compete for GS-7 or 9 positions at over 50 offices across the nation.

Courses begin Oct. 4 for the Rating Veteran Service Rep (GS-9) and Oct. 18 for the Veteran Service Rep (GS-7) at Vilseck and Sembach. Both courses end Dec. 21. Service members stationed outside of Vilseck and Sembach can attend on a permissive temporary duty status.

Eligibility: To be eligible for the program, applicants must be active duty service members in the transition process for the entire duration of the course. Applicants must also be available to begin working March 21, 2018.

VA Veteran Service Rep: To be eligible, applicants need one year of specialized experience analyzing regulations or procedures to ensure adequate documentation and processing administrative actions; a bachelor’s degree with a GPA of 3.0 or higher; one year of graduate-level education; or a combination of experience and education.

VA Rating Veteran Service Rep: To be eligible, applicants need one year of specialized experience analyzing claims and applying regulations to determine entitlement or eligibility; at least two years toward completion of a master’s degree; or a combination of education and experience.

To apply, send your resume, your first and second “wish list” locations (choose from list at www.benefits.va.gov/benefits/offices.asp), transcripts (official or unofficial) to ohrrsc.vbavaco@va.gov by Sept. 10, 2017. Questions? Call the Transition Services Manager at DSN 476-2057/2055, CIV 09662-83-2057/2055.

Watch the video here.