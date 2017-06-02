Announcements

USO Stuttgart wants to see you flex

June 2, 2017

Every Friday until the 4th of July, USO Stuttgart will be nominating people and organizations to flex and share on Facebook. The USO began the campaign nation-wide on Armed Forces Day, May 20 to show support for our military.

The campaign calls on Americans to show their strength as a Force Behind the Forces by striking a biceps flex in support of our nation’s military and sharing it on social media. It allows the public to demonstrate appreciation and a personal commitment to service members and their families.

A strong America is a force for good in the world – so strike your flex and show our service members there’s strength in numbers!

AFN Stuttgart flexes for the forces USO campaign 2017