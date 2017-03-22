USO adult softball tournament registration filling fast

In honor of Babe Ruth Day, the USO Stuttgart is hosting an adult softball tournament on Patch Husky Field, April 30 from 1-4 p.m.

The tournament will host up to eight community organized and unit-level teams. One team is also designated for individuals who would like to register to makeup a team (12 minimum and 15 maximum players).

The deadline to register is April 13, however, today, more than half of the slots are already full according to event organizers. Organizations, units and community organized teams and individuals should contact the USO at civ. 07031-201-9012 or email info.stuttgart@uso.org to play.

A roster list, team name and color, and team leader name, are due to the USO by April 19 from confirmed teams.

In addition to spectating the tournament, service members and their families can also enjoy youth batting cages, refreshments, entertainment and games throughout the afternoon.