USD and euro coin machines coming to Panzer Kaserne

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. at Panzer Community Bank to officially open new coin counter machines accepting U.S. dollar and euro coins.

In an effort to support the needs of the Stuttgart community, Coin Counters will be available at the banking center on Panzer Kaserne. Customers can exchange USD or euro coins at the self-service machines during standard operating hours, Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A 5 percent service fee applies.

Community Bank understands the overseas military lifestyle and the unique banking needs that go with it. Their goal is to provide service members and their families with the highest possible level of local and stateside‐like banking products and service. Additional locations with Coin Counters include Grafenwoehr Training Area, Ramstein North (KMCC) and Wiesbaden-Hainerberg.

Community Bank is operated through a contract between a commercial financial institution and the Department of Defense. Currently, the contractor is Bank of America, N.A. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, in coordination with the Military Service banking representatives, is responsible for oversight and management of Community Bank.