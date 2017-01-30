U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) will observe a half-day schedule following the Super Bowl Mon, Feb. 6. The duty day begins at 1 p.m. Civilian employees are encouraged, but not required, to take annual leave or compensatory time. Subordinate commanders and supervisors will ensure each place of duty is fully manned no later than 1 p.m. Normal duty hours will resume on Tue, Feb. 7.

Click here for the USAREUR Training Holiday Schedule.

NOTE: Personnel should check with their chain of command for their individual units policy on training holidays.

Don’t Drive Drowsy

Historically, an increase in auto accidents in Europe has occurred on the Monday following the Super Bowl due to persons driving while tired after staying up late to watch the big game.

Learn the warning signs of drowsy driving, provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention:

Yawning or blinking frequently.

Difficulty remembering the past few miles driven.

Missing your exit.

Drifting from your lane.

Hitting a rumble strip on the side of the road.