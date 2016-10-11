The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart vehicle resale lot, located in the Exchange parking lot on Panzer Kaserne, is a safe and secure place for military community members to sell their vehicles.

Starting this October, vehicles must be properly registered for a sale permit with the Automotive Skills Center, Building 2926 on Panzer Kaserne, in order to secure a spot in the resale lot for private sales. Vehicles must also be registered and insured while on display in the lot. The cost of a 30 day permit is $30.

Utilization of the lot is open to all USAG Stuttgart ID cardholders and U.S. retired military personnel on a space available basis. Priority is given to active duty military and DoD civilians with PCS orders.

Rules for the Vehicle Resale Lot include:

1. Vehicles must be registered and insured during the duration of the permit.

2. The permit must be prominently displayed on the dashboard of the vehicle or the vehicle may be towed.

3. Permit fee is $30 per month.

4. Use of the lot is for private vehicle sales only. No commercial sales operations are allowed.

5. The Vehicle Resale Lot may not be used for long term storage of vehicles.

6. Vehicles with no permit or expired permit will be towed to the military police impound lot at the owners expense. Abandoned vehicles will become property of the Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Auto Donation Program and be subject to disposal IAW DoD regulation 4160.21, paragraph 56.

7. Use of the lot is a privilege, not an entitlement. Violations of this application will result in termination of the permit, removal of the vehicle and appropriate notification of the chain of command.

8. The vehicle assigned to a permit may only be parked in the assigned space for the duration of the permit. Any other vehicle occupying the space during the duration of the permit will be subject to removal.

9. The Directorate of Family and MWR is not responsible for any loss or damage to vehicles as a result of being parked in the Vehicle Resale Lot.

10. Notify the Auto Skills Center when the vehicle is sold and the space is available for the next applicant.

11. To extend the duration of a permit, contact the Auto Skills Center to apply for a new permit.

Questions and information, contact DSN: 431-2555/civ. 07031-15-2555