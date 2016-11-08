Nov. 10-17: Religious Support Office Holiday Gift Card Program

The RSO distributes Commissary gift cards in coordination with units for service members and families in need (E6 and below). Gift cards are distributed according to family size:

6 or more may receive up $100

4 to five may receive up to $75

2-3 may receive up to $50 in gift cards

Unit Leadership can submit names of nominees to Chaplain (MAJ) Lands at the Religious Support Office on Panzer Kaserne in Building 2948, Room 403. Contact DSN 431-3069/CIV 07031-15-3069.

Once submitted, cards are distributed to Unit Leadership to give to the service member or family member.

Submission of names and distribution of gift cards are conducted simultaneously during duty hours from Nov. 10- 17.

Nov. 19: USO Thanks For Thanksgiving Meals

Units and organizations can nominate personnel/families to receive a Thanksgiving meal care package.

Open to all service members including civilian personnel, for anyone needing a boost this holiday.

Meal pick-up/collection date is Nov. 19 at the USO Center.

Nov. 22: BOSS Thanksgiving Dinner

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) is hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner, with bowling, for single service members and geographical bachelors at Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center on Panzer Kaserne from 6 – 10 p.m.

Secure your seat, visit stuttgart.armymwr.com and send an email by Nov. 15. Contact DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Nov. 23: 1-10th SFG Thanksgiving Meal

The Stuttgart military community is invited to a special Thanksgiving meal at 1-10 Special Forces Group Dining Facility, Building 2963, Panzer Kaserne from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Open to the whole Stuttgart military community with turkey and all the fixings.

Cost: $9.05 or E4 and below: $6.80.

Nov. 24: Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet at the Kelley Club, from 5 – 8 p.m. for $22 (ages 13 and older) $10 (children ages 6 – 12), Free for children age 5 and under.

Menu items include, baked turkey with gravy, Wellington pork fillet with cream sauce, crispy chicken or nuggets, rolls, butter corn, mashed potatoes and more.

Contact DSN 421-4660/ CIV 0711-729-4660.

Nov 24: USO Free Thanksgiving Dinner

All Stuttgart military community members are invited to a community-wide Thanksgiving dinner at the USO Center on Panzer Kaserne. Dinner is served at 1 p.m., doors open at noon.

Dinner is free for everyone in the entire USAG Stuttgart community.

RSVP by contacting the USO Center in order for the USO volunteers to estimate attendance and have enough food for all. Email: programs.stuttgart@uso.org.

Feel free to bring a dessert to share.

Donate Nov. 12 and 19: The Boy Scouts have collection boxes at the Patch Commissary as well as food item lists if shoppers would like to contribute to the community Thanksgiving meal.

Frozen or cooked Turkeys are also accepted:

Frozen: Drop off at USO Center by Nov. 17.

Cooked: Drop off at USO Center by 4 p.m. Nov. 23.

Nov. 24: RB Chapel Thanksgiving Potluck

Join the potluck dinner on Thanksgiving at the Robinson Barracks Chapel at 2 p.m. Open to all community members.

Select a dish to bring in advance here: http://www.perfectpotluck.com/meals.php?t=VCGB7058

Thanksgiving Weekend Trips with Outdoor Recreation



Ski/Snowboard Trip to Soelden, Austria Nov. 24 – 27

Trip includes: transportation, lodging (based on double occupancy), 3 breakfasts and 3 dinners, ski/snowboard package equipment rental and an escort.

Price is $549 per person, $349 Stuttgart Warrior Pride Challenge/Army Substance Abuse Program, $100 refundable deposit for BOSS participants.

Trip departs Thursday at 6 a.m. and returns at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Space is available! Register by Nov. 16, contact DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.