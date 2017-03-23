USAG Stuttgart hosts National Prayer Breakfast in May

On behalf of the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Garrison Commander, Col. Glenn K. Dickenson, Stuttgart military community members are invited to enjoy a full breakfast at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, May 4 at the Swabian Special Events Center, Patch Barracks, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The featured speaker is Brig. Gen. Donald C. Bolduc, Special Operations Command Africa.



The annual breakfast promotes spiritual fitness, readiness and resiliency for all service members, civilians and family members in the Stuttgart community.

Please contact your Command Chaplain’s Office for tickets. Suggested donations of $10 will be collected at the door.

For further information on the prayer breakfast, or the regular schedule of religious services held on-post, contact the Religious Support Office (RSO) at DSN: 431-3079 or visit www.stuttgart.army.mil/services-rso.html.