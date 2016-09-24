U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart will hold its ninth annual Retiree Appreciation Day, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks.
The event recognizes the service of retirees, and their family members, and also provides an opportunity for current and soon-to-be retired personnel to obtain information on medical, dental, financial and administrative support services available to them.
The event opens at 9 a.m., followed by a cake cutting at 10 a.m.
Participating agencies include:
- Stuttgart Law Center
- Voting Assistance
- Veterans of Foreign Wars
- Religious Support
- Defense Commissary Agency
- The Exchange
- U.S. Customs
- Passport Services
- Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation
- Army Substance Abuse Program
- Stuttgart Health Clinic (flu shots and blood pressure checks)
- TRICARE
- Veterans Administration
- United Service Organizations
- American Red Cross
- Association of the United States Army
For more information about U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Retiree Appreciation Day, contact the Transition and Retirement Services Administrator at DSN: 431-3673/civ: 07031-15-3673.