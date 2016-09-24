U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart will hold its ninth annual Retiree Appreciation Day, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks.

The event recognizes the service of retirees, and their family members, and also provides an opportunity for current and soon-to-be retired personnel to obtain information on medical, dental, financial and administrative support services available to them.

The event opens at 9 a.m., followed by a cake cutting at 10 a.m.

Participating agencies include:

Stuttgart Law Center

Voting Assistance

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Religious Support

Defense Commissary Agency

The Exchange

U.S. Customs

Passport Services

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Army Substance Abuse Program

Stuttgart Health Clinic (flu shots and blood pressure checks)

TRICARE

Veterans Administration

United Service Organizations

American Red Cross

Association of the United States Army

For more information about U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Retiree Appreciation Day, contact the Transition and Retirement Services Administrator at DSN: 431-3673/civ: 07031-15-3673.