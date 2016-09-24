Announcements, Community Blog

USAG Stuttgart hosts Retiree Appreciation Day

September 24, 2016

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart will hold its ninth annual Retiree Appreciation Day, Oct. 20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks.

The event recognizes the service of retirees, and their family members, and also provides an opportunity for current and soon-to-be retired personnel to obtain information on medical, dental, financial and administrative support services available to them.

The event opens at 9 a.m., followed by a cake cutting at 10 a.m.

Participating agencies include:

  • Stuttgart Law Center
  • Voting Assistance
  • Veterans of Foreign Wars
  • Religious Support
  • Defense Commissary Agency
  • The Exchange
  • U.S. Customs
  • Passport Services
  • Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation
  • Army Substance Abuse Program
  • Stuttgart Health Clinic (flu shots and blood pressure checks)
  • TRICARE
  • Veterans Administration
  • United Service Organizations
  • American Red Cross
  • Association of the United States Army

For more information about U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Retiree Appreciation Day, contact the Transition and Retirement Services Administrator at DSN: 431-3673/civ: 07031-15-3673.