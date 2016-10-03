Oct. 3: Domestic Violence Awareness Month Kick-Off
- In front of the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne, 3 – 4 p.m.
- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Family Advocacy Program invites you to kick-off the month with a purple flag planting ceremony. Bring your children to plant purple flags and raise awareness about this important topic.
Oct. 7 Bubble Soccer
- Parade Field in front the Garrison Command Building, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Join Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program along with ASAP in celebrating and encouraging healthy relationships in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- Limited space available. Register at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Oct. 14: Storytellers: Survivors of Domestic Violence
- Patch Chapel, Building 2305, Patch Barracks, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Hear testimonies of domestic violence survivors and join the candlelight vigil honoring lives lost as we reflect and raise awareness on the severity of this issue.
- Free childcare provided for those who register at Army Community Service in advance. Children must be 10 years or younger and registered with CYSS to receive care.
- Register to attend at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Oct. 18: Cupcakes 4 Change Contest
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 3 p.m.
- In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Family Advocacy Program and the USO are hosting a cupcake decorating contest. Drop off your creations between 10 – 11 a.m. Judging will take place from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Cupcakes must be decorated by parents and children together to qualify for prizes. Prizes will be award to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
- Register at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Oct. 20: “Pup”Kin Love
- Panzer Kaserne, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program and the Veterinary Clinic are partnering for a unique event to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participants and their pups in costume will arrive at Panzer’s dog run and have their picture taken. The community will vote on the best costume duo and prizes be awarded to the top three.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.