United States Youth Soccer – Stuttgart invites youth ages 9-18 to showcase their talent and technical skill as a part of “Summer nights 3 vs 3 soccer jams” on the first three Wednesdays in August (2, 9 and 16) at Husky Field on Patch Barracks from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

This is an opportunity for youth to enjoy fast-paced competition in a weekly 3-on-3 soccer tournament. All ID cardholders welcome.

For more information, visit www.stuttgartselectsoccer.com and email stuttgartsoccer@yahoo.com