APO holiday mailing deadlines, seasonal hours

November 4, 2016

Holiday Mailing Deadlines:

  • Space Available Mail (SAM) Parcels: Nov. 25
  • Partial Air Lift (PAL) Parcels: Dec. 2
  • Priority Parcels/1st Class Letters and Cards: Dec. 9
  • Express Mail: Dec. 16

View holiday mailing deadlines from the U.S. to overseas APOs here.

Mail transit time from Stuttgart to the U.S.:

  •     Express mail:   2-5 days*
  •     Priority/1st Class:  4-10 days
  •     Partial Airlift (PAL):  2-4 Weeks
  •     Space Available Mail (SAM):  4-6 Weeks

*Could be longer if U.S. customs inspects the mail.

Holiday Season Saturday Hours:

  • All Community Mail Rooms (CMRs) are open Saturdays, Nov. 19 through Jan. 7.
  • All Army Post Offices (APOs) are open Saturdays on Patch Barracks and Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 19 through Dec. 17.

APO Holiday Hours:

Patch Barracks and Panzer Kaserne 

  • Mon – Wed and Fri  10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thurs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sat (Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kelley Barracks

  • Mon – Wed and Fri  10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Thurs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robinson Barracks

  • Tues and Thurs 1-4 p.m.

Make an Appointment:

Appointments are scheduled during the one-hour period before an APO opens for business.

Call for appointments during regular APO business hours at:

  •   Kelley Barracks APO, DSN: 421-2542
  •   Panzer Kaserne APO, DSN: 431-2563
  •   Patch Barracks APO, DSN: 430-7226

For more information, visit U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Postal Service webpage here.

CMR Holiday Hours:

In addition to normal Monday through Friday hours, Community Mail Rooms will be open the following days: Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 and Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All APOs and CMRs will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, and on Sundays.