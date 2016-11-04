Holiday Mailing Deadlines:
- Space Available Mail (SAM) Parcels: Nov. 25
- Partial Air Lift (PAL) Parcels: Dec. 2
- Priority Parcels/1st Class Letters and Cards: Dec. 9
- Express Mail: Dec. 16
View holiday mailing deadlines from the U.S. to overseas APOs here.
Mail transit time from Stuttgart to the U.S.:
- Express mail: 2-5 days*
- Priority/1st Class: 4-10 days
- Partial Airlift (PAL): 2-4 Weeks
- Space Available Mail (SAM): 4-6 Weeks
*Could be longer if U.S. customs inspects the mail.
Holiday Season Saturday Hours:
- All Community Mail Rooms (CMRs) are open Saturdays, Nov. 19 through Jan. 7.
- All Army Post Offices (APOs) are open Saturdays on Patch Barracks and Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 19 through Dec. 17.
APO Holiday Hours:
Patch Barracks and Panzer Kaserne
- Mon – Wed and Fri 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thurs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sat (Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kelley Barracks
- Mon – Wed and Fri 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thurs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Robinson Barracks
- Tues and Thurs 1-4 p.m.
Make an Appointment:
Appointments are scheduled during the one-hour period before an APO opens for business.
Call for appointments during regular APO business hours at:
- Kelley Barracks APO, DSN: 421-2542
- Panzer Kaserne APO, DSN: 431-2563
- Patch Barracks APO, DSN: 430-7226
For more information, visit U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Postal Service webpage here.
CMR Holiday Hours:
In addition to normal Monday through Friday hours, Community Mail Rooms will be open the following days: Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 and Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All APOs and CMRs will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, and on Sundays.