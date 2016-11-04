Holiday Mailing Deadlines:

Space Available Mail (SAM) Parcels: Nov. 25

Partial Air Lift (PAL) Parcels: Dec. 2

Priority Parcels/1st Class Letters and Cards: Dec. 9

Express Mail: Dec. 16

View holiday mailing deadlines from the U.S. to overseas APOs here.

Mail transit time from Stuttgart to the U.S.:



Express mail: 2-5 days*

Priority/1st Class: 4-10 days

Partial Airlift (PAL): 2-4 Weeks

Space Available Mail (SAM): 4-6 Weeks

*Could be longer if U.S. customs inspects the mail.

Holiday Season Saturday Hours:



All Community Mail Rooms (CMRs) are open Saturdays, Nov. 19 through Jan. 7.

All Army Post Offices (APOs) are open Saturdays on Patch Barracks and Panzer Kaserne, Nov. 19 through Dec. 17.

APO Holiday Hours:

Patch Barracks and Panzer Kaserne

Mon – Wed and Fri 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thurs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sat (Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17) 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kelley Barracks



Mon – Wed and Fri 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thurs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robinson Barracks

Tues and Thurs 1-4 p.m.

Make an Appointment:



Appointments are scheduled during the one-hour period before an APO opens for business.

Call for appointments during regular APO business hours at:

Kelley Barracks APO, DSN: 421-2542

Panzer Kaserne APO, DSN: 431-2563

Patch Barracks APO, DSN: 430-7226

For more information, visit U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart’s Postal Service webpage here.

CMR Holiday Hours:

In addition to normal Monday through Friday hours, Community Mail Rooms will be open the following days: Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 3, 10, 17, 31 and Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All APOs and CMRs will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, and on Sundays.

