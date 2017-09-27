US Navy Birthday Ball Oct 28

The Stuttgart Military Community is cordially invited to the 242nd Navy Birthday Ball, October 28 from 5 p.m. to midnight at the Stadthalle Sindelfingen. The Army Band will make a special performance.

Attire: Dinner Dress Blue Jacket with miniature medals – (O4 and above. Optional for all other ranks)

Dinner Dress Blue – with miniature medals (O3 and below)

Civilian equivalent formal dinner wear

Tickets deadline is October 21. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbee.com/v/navyball242stuttgart#/tickets

Ticket Prices: (Guests pay same rate as the sponsor)

E1-E4/GS1-4…………………………………………$25.00

E5-E6/GS5-8…………………………………………$35.00

E7-O3/W1-W5/GS9-12/Contractors…………..$45.00

O4-O6/GS13-15…………………………………….$55.00

O7+/SES/Host Nation DV ………………………$65.00

Address: Stadthalle Sindelfingen, Schillerstrasse 23, 71065 Sindelfingen

For more information on this event email Stuttgartnavyball@gmail.com