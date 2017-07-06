Announcements, Kelley Barracks, Newcomers, Panzer Kaserne, Patch Barracks, Robinson Barracks

Upcoming events at USO Stuttgart – July

July 6, 2017

USO Weekly Hot Dogs

  • USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m.
  • Every Wednesday stop by for free hot dogs, until supplies last.
  • Email stuttgart@uso.org

July 11 and July 25

USO Story & Craft Time

  • USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
  • Children hear a story read aloud and then enjoy a craft to match the theme of the book.
  • Email info.stuttgart@uso.org

July 11

USO National All American Pet Photo Day

  • Kelley Barracks Dog Park, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Bring your furry friend out to the Kelley Dog Park to play! USO Stuttgart will provide dog toys and treats for pets and people. Dress up your pet in patriotic gear and have their picture taken!
  • Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org

July 14

USO, EUCOM FRG, and PWOC Night Shopping in Metzingen

July 14

USO Friday Fill Up

  • Kelley Barracks, near the gazebo, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
  • Be sure to stop by the USO tent and grab a free coffee and a muffin to
    “fill up” your day!
  • Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org

July 20

USO Movie Night

  • USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Feature film: Brave
  • Popcorn and drinks are provided, and some lucky viewers will go home with a copy of the DVD. Guests should bring pillows, blankets and any other comfy-cozies that would make the night great.
  • Sign up for this free event by calling 07031 201 9012 or emailing info.stuttgart@uso.org, or stop by the USO.

July 25

USO Summertime Sundaes and Sweets

  • USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.
  • Meet up with your family at the USO after work and celebrate summer! Delicious hot fudge sundaes will be served with all the toppings!

 