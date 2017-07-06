Upcoming events at USO Stuttgart – July

USO Weekly Hot Dogs
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m.
- Every Wednesday stop by for free hot dogs, until supplies last.
- Email stuttgart@uso.org
July 11 and July 25
USO Story & Craft Time
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Children hear a story read aloud and then enjoy a craft to match the theme of the book.
- Email info.stuttgart@uso.org
July 11
USO National All American Pet Photo Day
- Kelley Barracks Dog Park, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Bring your furry friend out to the Kelley Dog Park to play! USO Stuttgart will provide dog toys and treats for pets and people. Dress up your pet in patriotic gear and have their picture taken!
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org
July 14
USO, EUCOM FRG, and PWOC Night Shopping in Metzingen
- Free bus transportation from Patch, Panzer, and Robinson Barracks, 5:30 p.m. – 10: 00 p.m.
- A night with live entertainment, street food trucks, children’s activities, and shopping until midnight! All participants will receive an exclusive shopping discount coupon.
- Register online to reserve your space: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=348340&k=01654A0A7F57
- Email: e.harvin.civ@mail.mil
July 14
USO Friday Fill Up
- Kelley Barracks, near the gazebo, 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
- Be sure to stop by the USO tent and grab a free coffee and a muffin to
“fill up” your day!
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org
July 20
USO Movie Night
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- Feature film: Brave
- Popcorn and drinks are provided, and some lucky viewers will go home with a copy of the DVD. Guests should bring pillows, blankets and any other comfy-cozies that would make the night great.
- Sign up for this free event by calling 07031 201 9012 or emailing info.stuttgart@uso.org, or stop by the USO.
July 25
USO Summertime Sundaes and Sweets
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 4:30 – 6:00 p.m.
- Meet up with your family at the USO after work and celebrate summer! Delicious hot fudge sundaes will be served with all the toppings!
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org