The Stuttgart Religious Support Office invites community members to celebrate the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps 242nd Anniversary, July 28, by sharing lunch and going bowling together on Panzer Kaserne.

All ID cardholders are welcome to attend and bring a covered dish or dessert to share starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Panzer Chapel Fellowship Hall, followed by bowling (cost not included) at the Panzer Galaxy Bowling Alley.

For more information contact DSN: 431-3084.