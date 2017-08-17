The Transition Assistance Program in Stuttgart assist members from all branches of services. Stop by the Army Community Service offices in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne. Transition assistance is located in room 416.

DSN: 431-3673/2191 or civ. 07031-15-3673/2191

click to compose email Hours of operation: Mon, Tue, Thur & Fri, 8:30 a.m.– Noon, 1 – 4 p.m. Walk-in Services: In/Out-processing, Passport Pickup, and Questions. Closed on all U.S. Federal Holidays

Army Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.sfl-tap.army.mil/pages/faq.aspx

The Soldier for Life — Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) is a centrally funded commanders program that provides transition assistance services to eligible Soldiers. Public Law is the foundation of the Transition Assistance Program initiative, along with DOD and Army policy.

The Army’s SFL-TAP goals also include support to the manning of the total Army. SFL-TAP supports the Army’s Active Component recruiting effort by producing successful alumni. The decision to enlist in the military and, more specifically, the Army is often influenced by friends and relatives. When alumni are successful they serve as powerful examples of what Army service can do for a young man or woman’s future. Those who are capable of translating Army skills, training, and experience into rewarding careers are living billboards promoting the Army as a great place to start. SFL-TAP also supports Active Component retention by helping Soldiers to intelligently compare their Army earnings, benefits and potential for growth with what they can reasonably expect to achieve in the private sector. Many SFL-TAP clients realize that they need to stay on active duty in order to gain new skills, education, training and experience.

As recent wars have demonstrated, the Army is more than the Active Component. SFL-TAP supports the Reserve Component by helping transitioning soldiers to understand how service in the Army National Guard or Army Reserve can augment their starting civilian salaries and provide valuable training and benefits. Civilian employees are also a valuable part of the total Army. SFL-TAP promotes Army civilian employee retention by assisting dislocated Army civilian employees to find new jobs. SFL-TAP demonstrates to all civilian employees that the Army truly cares and will be there for them; even if their jobs are eliminated. Both military and civilian supervisors of Army civilian personnel are encouraged to refer their employees who have been adversely impacted by Reduction in Force (RIF) or Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) actions to the SFL-TAP Center for transition assistance.

The Army expects its leaders to support SFL-TAP because it helps the Army to conserve scarce budget dollars and man the force. Finally, but most importantly, the Army expects its leaders to support SFL-TAP because they owe it to their Soldiers. A Soldier’s decision to leave active duty cannot erase his or her sacrifices and dedication. The SFL-TAP Transition Services Manager (TSM) will be happy to arrange a visit to the SFL-TAP Center for you and your staff to provide an overview of SFL-TAP services. During your visit, you can tour the Center and view a demonstration of the Army’s automated system of record for transition services TAP XXI. The TSM and staff are available to present informational briefings at installation/unit professional training and meetings or to host such events at the SFL-TAP Center. The TSM can also provide regular updates of SFL-TAP installation/unit performance metrics.

