Training Exercise at Health Clinic March 16

During the Stuttgart Health Clinic’s regularly scheduled training hours, March 16 from 7:30 a.m. to noon, the clinic will host an emergency response training for personnel. The exercise will affect staff in the health clinic, wellness center (next to the gym), and preventive medicine (Bldg. in front of the car wash).

The exercise scenario is scheduled to test personnel’s reaction and response to threats at the clinic and casualty situations.

Community members should not be alarmed to see clinic staff reacting during the exercise in or outside of the clinic buildings between 7:30 – 9 a.m.

Patient appointments begin as scheduled at 1 p.m. that afternoon. Patient care will not be affected.