The American Red Cross offers lifeguard training courses in March and April on the following dates:

March 3 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Sindelfingen pool pre-assessment)

March 17 from 4-7 p.m. (Red Cross training center, Panzer Kaserne)

March 25 from 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. (Sindelfingen Badezentrum pool)

April 15 from 8:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. (Sindelfingen Badezentrum pool)

April 21 from 4-9 p.m. (Rec Cross training center, Panzer Kaserne)

April 22 from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (Sindelfingen Badezentrum pool)

Fee: $220, includes certification fee, pool rental fee and CPR mask. Additionally, each participant is responsible for the pool entrance fee of 2,80 Euro (child) or 4 Euro (adult).

This course is limited to a maximum of 10 participants.

Requirements:

This American Red Cross course is designed to teach lifeguarding responsibilities and rescue skills. It includes CPR/AED for the Professional Rescuer certification. On the pre-assessment day, participants must complete three prerequisite skills to take this course:

● Swim 300 yards continuously, using freestyle (front crawl) and breaststroke.

● Swim 20 yards, surface dive to a depth of 7-10 feet, retrieve a 10 pound object, return to the surface, swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the object in both hands (head out of water), and climb out of the pool without using the steps or ladder within 1 minute 40 seconds

● Treadwater for 2 minutes without moving arms or hands

Participants must be 15 or older by the completion of the class. Proof of age is required at the first day of class. Pre-registration is now open. If you are interested please reply to: andrea.symak@gmail.com.

Contact the Red Cross at DSN: 431-2812/civ. 07031-152812.