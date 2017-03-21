Tons of events at the USO Stuttgart in April

Hump Day Hot Dogs – ongoing
Every Wednesday, stop by the USO Center on Panzer in Building 2915 starting at 11 a.m. for free hot dogs to celebrate making it halfway through the work week. Served until supplies last.
National Walking Day; Free Historic walking tour of Panzer Kaserne April 5
- Meeting location: Lobby of Building 2915, 10 a.m.
- This historic walking tour is lead by Joe Holder.
- Signup required, call 07031-15-9012 or email info.stuttgart@uso.org
National Coffee Cake Day April 7
- Lobby of Building 2915, 8:30 a.m. – while supplies last
- Kick your Friday into high gear and celebrate National Coffee Cake Day with free coffee cake and a cup of coffee.
Spring It On! Easter Egg Hunt April 9
- Husky Field, Patch Barracks, 2 – 5 p.m.
- Come celebrate Easter and the beginning of Spring. The USO will have age-appropriate Easter Egg hunts, craft tables, pictures with the Easter Bunny and, of course, free hot dogs for all for a great family event.
Mobile Canteen on Patch Barracks April 10
- Patch Barracks (exact location TBD), 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Who doesn’t love a free chili dog with all the fixins’ for an awesome Monday pick-me-up? Volunteers will be servin’ up what the USO is famous for.
New Volunteer Orientation April 11
- USO Center, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Come be part of the USO volunteer team. Learn more about volunteering at the USO and all that it entails.
National Scrabble Day April 13
- USO Center, 10 a.m.
- Celebrate National Scrabble Day in the USO Center with Scrabble games, themed snacks and a scrabble-themed craft.
RB Friday Fill-Up! April 14
- Robinson Barracks, Community Club Building 168 Parking Lot, 7:30 a.m.
- Swing by the USO table and grab your morning coffee, muffins and fruit to help you power through your day.
USO “Discover Stuttgart” Program: Day in the Life Class
- Panzer Kaserne, Building 2915, Room 222, 10 a.m.
- Adjusting to life in Germany, whether you’re living on base or off base can sometimes be a challenge. Make things a little easier by joining the USO class to learn the little nuances that can make your day-to-day life easier. Topics such as trash sorting, grocery shopping, pets, driving, cell phone service and many others are covered and questions are always welcome.
- Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.
National Pajamas and Puzzles Day April 17
- USO Center, 8 a.m.
- Mondays can be stressful! Come to the USO dressed in PJ’s and have a little fun to kill your case of the Manic Mondays. An assortment of puzzles will be available to relax for a few minutes with a treat and a puzzling good time.
National Animal Cracker Day April 18
- USO Center; 2 p.m. – while supplies last
- Watch a Shirley Temple movie and singing along to “Animal Crackers in my Soup!” Taste a variety of yummy and colorful animal crackers.
Story & Craft Time on Panzer April 18
- USO Multi-Purpose Room; 10 a.m.
- Do you have little ones at home and want to meet other parents and children? Join the USO for Storytime and Crafts event. Parents and children (through elementary school age) are welcome to join in story time. Volunteers read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.
KB Jamii Room Storytime and Craft April 20
- Jamii Room on Kelley Barracks; 10:30 a.m. (New Time)
- Just like the story time event on Panzer, bringing the fun to the families in the Kelley Barracks area. Volunteers will read a story and do an accompanying craft. For kids through elementary school age. Perfect for homeschooling families, too.
Monthly Family Movie Night April 20
- USO Center; 6:30 p.m.
- Feature film: Inside Out
- Popcorn and drinks are provided, and some lucky viewers will go home with a copy of the DVD. Guests should bring pillows, blankets and any other comfy-cozies that would make the night great.
- Sign up for this free event by calling 07031 201 9012 or emailing info.stuttgart@uso.org, or stop by the USO.
USO “Discover Germany” Program: Stuttgart Walking Tour April 22
- Downtown Stuttgart, 1 p.m.
- Come learn about the rich history of our host city. Sarah Dealy, founder and owner of Stuttgart Steps, will lead the tour around Stuttgart and cover a myriad of interesting historical and cultural topics.
- Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.
- Departing at 10:00am
- Meeting point: Panzer Kaserne, PX parking lot
- Come enjoy one of Stuttgart’s most exciting fests, compliments of the USO! We’ll take care of transportation, entry to the tent, your meal and a drink; all you have to do is hop on the bus and have a great time. Lederhosen and dirndls encouraged but certainly not required to join in the fun! This event is family-friendly.
- Sign-ups begin March 27 at 8:30 a.m. Deposit required ($20/€20 per person or $40/€40 per family); deposit refunded on the bus. Cash only, please.
USO “Discover Germany” Program: Book Club – The Book Thief April 25
- USO Multi-Purpose Room; 9:30 a.m.
- Discover Germany’s rich culture in the USO’s book club featuring books by German authors about German culture, or set in Germany.
- Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.
National Super Hero Day April 28
- USO Center, 2:30 – 5 p.m.
- Dress up as a super hero and come celebrate National Super Hero day with the USO. Photo opportunities will be available with some real-life super heroes and a craft station to create your own super hero mask. Enjoy super-hero themed snacks as well.
USO “Discover Germany” Program: Train trip to Ulm April 29
- Meet at Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof at 8:15 a.m. at the Ritter Sport Tower
- Did you know that Ulm, Germany is Einstein’s birthplace, the home of the most crooked house in the world and the tallest church spire in the world?
- Join the free trip to discover the history and culture in this interesting city. Start the day with a walking tour and have the afternoon to enjoy lunch and maybe even climb to the top of the church spire.
- Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.
Month of the Military Child Celebration April 29
- Patch Fitness Center, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- The USO is joining Stuttgart Child Youth Services and other community organizations to celebrate kids in our community. At the USO booth, play Corn Hole with the older kids and Pin The Torch on the Statue of Liberty with the younger kids. USO is also giving away cotton candy outside in the food area.
National Babe Ruth Day April 30
- Husky Field; 1 p.m.
- What better way to celebrate National Babe Ruth Day than with a community softball tournament? In addition to the tournament, there is a batting cage clinic and plenty of refreshments to keep you and your team fueled up for the big game.
- Signup a team today by emailing info.stuttgart@uso.org or calling 07031-15-9012 – space is limited.
Visit stuttgart.uso.org for more events and information each month.