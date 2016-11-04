Check out the latest announcements here.
Nov. 5
Election Day Scramble Tournament
- Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 9 a.m.
- Sign up for the three-person scramble. Pick your own team or sign up individually. Teams that guess the closest amount of electoral votes gets three strokes subtraced off of their score. Second closest gets two less strokes, and third closest gets 1 stroke. Only $23 for anual fee cardholders and $35 for all other authorized users. Price includes green fees, golf cart, range balls, food coupon, and prizes. To register call 07141-879151.
Land’s Whisper Trilogy – Author Meet and Greet
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 1 – 2 p.m.
- In celebration of National Novel Writing Month, accomplished writer and military spouse Monica Lee Kennedy will debut her fantasy series to the Stuttgart Community. Come out and enjoy a meet and greet, Q & A, snacks and book raffles.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Community Flea Market
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- For $10, sell all your hidden treasures to deserving Stuttgart Community Members. Limited spacing, sign up today. Pay for your space at any of the Stuttgart Community Fitness Centers.
- Call DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287 to reserve your space.
Come Write In
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 2:30 – 4 p.m.
- The library will provide a reserved space for writers only. No children. No noise. No distractions. Come write alongside your fellow NaNoWriMo participants—in silent solidarity.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
USO Bregenz and Rolls Royce tour
- See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.
Nov. 6
Sunday Brunch
- Kelley Club, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- The Kelley Club invites you to join us for a delicious Sunday brunch. We will be serving an American style breakfast with eggs to order, bacon, beef or chicken sausage, golden brown hash browns, a fresh pancake and French toast station with your choice of fruit toppings, an assortment of cold cuts, cheeses, breads, yogurt, puddings, fruit and a variety of cereals. A variety of beverages will be offered including coffee, tea, juices, milk, and water.
- Call DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660 to make a reservation.
Nov. 7
Community Lantern Walk Nov. 7-8 and 10
- Patch and Robinson Barracks, Panzer Kaserne, 5 p.m.
- Join the annual U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Community Lantern Walk, Nov. 7-8 and 10 on Patch Barracks, Robinson Barracks and Panzer Kaserne respectively. The event is open to all ages within the Stuttgart military community. Walkers bring their own lanterns, or “Lanternelaufen,” and come together to celebrate “Martinstag.”
- 7 Patch Barracks, Hub, Youth Center, Building 2337.
- 8 Robinson Barracks, RB Community Club, Building 168.
- 10 Panzer Kaserne, School Age Center, Building 3163.
Nov. 8
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Resume Writing for the Private Sector
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Whether your resume needs an update or you’re starting from scratch, come to the free resume writing class and let ACS help you get your resume ready for potential employers in the private sector. Open to all US ID cardholders.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
New Parent Support Program – Tummy Time
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Let new baby interact and bond with others while socializing and sharing experiences with other new moms. Open to parents with babies ages newborn to 1 year.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Nov. 9
BOSS Movie Night
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers, Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.
- Enjoy a free movie and popcorn with BOSS. No registration required. Open to Single Servicemembers, Geographical Bachelors and their guests 18 and older.
- DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
Army Family Action Plan Forum
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 8:30 a.m.
- Have your say and make a difference at the Army Family Action Plan (AFAP) Forum. Come out and share your thoughts or concerns within the Army or Department of Defense. All branches of military service are welcome, civilian personnel, retirees and respective family members included. Fill out the AFAP Issue Form http://www.arfp.org/afap.php and turn it into ACS. You can also support the event by volunteering at the forum.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Nov. 10
New Parent Support Program – Breastfeeding Basics
- Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Discover the importance of breastfeeding for you and your baby! Learn information on how to get started as well as how to overcome challenges, such as returning to work while breastfeeding. Registration is required.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
USO Veteran’s Day Breakfast Drive Thru
- Panzer Main Exchange parking lot, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.
- Drive on in or walk up to the USO tent. Volunteers will gladly send you on your way with a hot cup of coffee, fruit, juice, and homemade muffins.
- If interested in baking muffins or volunteering for the day, contact programs.stuttgart@uso.org.
NEW: Veterans Day Ceremony Kelley Barracks
- The Kelley Barracks Commissary invites Stuttgart community members to attend a Veterans Day ceremony, Nov. 10 at 11:30 a.m. in honor of those who have served in times of peace and in times of war.
Nov. 11
USAG Stuttgart Veterans Day Ceremony
- Washington Square or Patch Chapel, Patch Barracks, 11 a.m.
- Open to all community members to attend.
BOSS Jam Session
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.
- The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.
- All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
CANCELLED (Nov. 4): Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial Trip
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne
- An awesome way to pay homage to our American heroes buried abroad. This Veteran’s Day visit the Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial. Trip includes transportation via coach bus, full day visit to memorial site, wreath laying and memorial ceremony and ODR escort. $149 per adult, $129 per youth 17 and under, $75 per SWPC/ASAP. Register by November 4. Trip departs at 5 a.m. and returns at approximately 11 p.m.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
USO Venice, Italy Tour Nov. 11-13
- See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.
Nov. 12
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, noon – 4 p.m.
- The library will provide a reserved space for writers only. No children. No noise. No distractions. Come write alongside your fellow NaNoWriMo participants—in silent solidarity.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
NEW: SCU Closure
- The Service Credit Union located on Panzer Kaserne will be closed Nov. 12 for repairs due to water damage. ATMs located on-post will remain operational. Normal business hours will resume Nov. 14.