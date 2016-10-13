Oct. 14
Storytellers: Survivors of Domestic Violence
- Patch Chapel, Building 2305, Patch Barracks, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Hear testimonies of domestic violence survivors and join the candlelight vigil honoring lives lost as we reflect and raise awareness on the severity of this issue.
- Free childcare provided for those who register at Army Community Service in advance. Children must be 10 years or younger and registered with CYSS to receive care.
- Register to attend at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
BOSS Jam Session
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.
- The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.
- All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.
The Mousetrap Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Oct. 15
The American Red Cross is hosting a Baby Expo
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The expo will showcase the many services available to new and expecting parents within the Stuttgart military community to help them have a smooth transition to parenthood. Attendees can expect information tables, short seminars, games and giveaways throughout the day. The expo will feature services for mothers and newborn care both on and off post, including participation from Böblingen Hospital. Additional information about financial planning, dietary and wellness needs, emotional needs, and more will be available.
- DSN: 431-2812/civ. 07031-15-2812.
Bad Urach Hike & Spa
- Outdoor Recreation (ODR), Panzer Kaserne
- Take a hike and explore the beautiful view of Bad Urach and then unwind at a relaxing spa. Enjoy care free transportation and guide. $49 per adult, $39 per youth (17 and younger), $25 per SWPC/ASAP (Limited Seats). Participants are responsible for entrance into the spa. This hike is considered moderate. Trip departs 9 a.m. and returns 6 p.m.
- at DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) Training Camp – Motivation and Building Tension Writing Workshop
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 1 – 3 p.m.
- Learn how to make your story move by taking your ideas and characters and making them matter to the reader. You’ll also get tips and tricks on building tension and creating conflict in your stories, and exercise your new skills with writing activities. Open to writers 12 and older and all writing backgrounds.
- DSN 430-5235 / CIV 0711-680-5235.
Oct. 16
Oct. 17
Infant Massage
- Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Bonding isn’t necessarily an instantaneous reaction to having given birth; it is an ongoing process. Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Armed Forces Entertainment presents Frankie Ballard
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 7 p.m.
- You might remember the singer-songwriter and guitarist, who is most known for winning Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star Competition in 2008. Admission is free. Bar food and beverages will be available for purchase. The show is open to all US ID cardholders and their authorized guests.
- DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287.
Oct. 18
Cupcakes 4 Change Contest
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 3 p.m.
- In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Family Advocacy Program and the USO are hosting a cupcake decorating contest. Drop off your creations between 10 – 11 a.m. Judging will take place from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Cupcakes must be decorated by parents and children together to qualify for prizes. Prizes will be award to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.
- Register at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
BOSS Commissary Run
- Exchange, Panzer Kaserne to Patch Barracks, 6 p.m.
- Let the Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers shuttle take you to the Patch Commissary for free!
- Register at DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.
Oct. 19
BOSS Meeting
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.
- This is your chance to let your voice to be heard. Come out and met your local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs.
- All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend. DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.
Oct. 20
- Swabian Special Events Center, Patch Barracks, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The event recognizes the service of retirees, and their family members, and also provides an opportunity for current and soon-to-be retired personnel to obtain information on medical, dental, financial and administrative support services available to them.
- The event opens at 9 a.m., followed by a cake cutting at 10 a.m.
- For more information contact the Transition and Retirement Services Administrator at DSN: 431-3673/civ: 07031-15-3673.
Halloween Art Crafts with Ashley
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
- Learn how to create some cool Halloween crafts. All supplies will be provided and is geared to children 4 – 8 but everyone is welcome.
- Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
BOSS Spades, Dominos, and Left Right Center Night
- Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.
- Come out and show us what you got. Test your board game skills at the Warrior Zone while you enjoy free popcorn and a little friendly competition.
- DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.
“Pup”Kin Love
- Panzer Kaserne, 10 – 11 a.m.
- Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program and the Veterinary Clinic are partnering for a unique event to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participants and their pups in costume will arrive at Panzer’s dog run and have their picture taken. The community will vote on the best costume duo and prizes be awarded to the top three.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
New Parent Support Program: Tiny Tots Lunch and Playgroup
- Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Come visit our lunchtime playgroup, designed specifically for toddlers and young children ages 1 to 4 to provide monthly toddler-related topics along with the opportunity for your child to learn through play. Lunch is not provided, but feel free to bring your own.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Oct. 21
Oct 22
Great Dates
- Army Community Service Building 2915, Room 222, Panzer Kaserne, 5 – 9 p.m.
- Learn creative ways to energize your relationship, communicate more deeply, and surprise each other with a hot new connection and a revived sense of purpose.
- For free childcare, you must register in advance, space available. Children must be 10 years or younger and registered with CYSS to receive care.
- Register at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) Training Camp – Dialogue and Description Writing Workshop
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 1 – 3 p.m.
- The final workshop will put all of the elements you’ve learned together. Participants will be all set should they choose to join the worldwide novel-writing party. Open to writers 12 and older and all writing backgrounds.
- DSN 430-5235 / CIV 0711-680-5235.
Oct. 23
Burg Frankenstein Family Experience with USO
- Halloween is coming soon, and what better way to celebrate than a visit to a medieval castle that inspired the famous book by Mary Shelley. Don’t miss the annual Halloween festivities at Frankenstein Castle near Darmstadt. You may walk through the castle and see all kinds of horrific monsters, vampires, werewolves and ghosts up close—in the daylight. Sundays are Family Day at the castle and the monsters even sign autographs if you buy the card pack and are bold enough to ask! As a VIP, you also enjoy a buffet. Per the venue, it is not recommended for children ages 0-6 to enter the inner courtyard with the monsters. Tour price includes transportation, VIP entrance, and USO Escort. Special Cancellation Policy applies. No discounts available. Departs: 11 a.m. Returns: 7:30 p.m. Cost: Ages 7 & up: $75 Child (0-6): $50.
- DSN: 431-3505/civ. 0703-115-3505
Intro to Paragliding
- Outdoor Recreation (ODR), Panzer Kaserne.
- Learn how to glide the skies with ODR’s Intro to Paragliding. Enjoy free transportation, equipment, instruction and ODR escort. Only $119 per person and $60 per SWPC/ASAP (Limited seats). Minimum age to attend trip is 14. Trip will depart 12 p.m. and returns approximately 8 p.m.
- Register at DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
