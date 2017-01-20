Jan. 20
“Eastern Europe – Modern Traditions” Beer Tasting & Buffet
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 9 p.m.
- Beer tasting: 4 regional beers from Eastern Europe (limited to .25 liters of each beer): Budweiser Original from Prague, Pilsner Urquell from Pilzen, Tyskie Pils from Poland, and Baltika #6 Porter from Russia. German buffet includes finger foods, sausage, potato salad, French fries, bread rolls, salad bar and assorted desserts and fruits. $22 for beer tasting and buffet, $18 for 13 and older, $10 for 6 – 12, and 5 and under eat free.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.
Jan. 21
Mellau-Damuels, Austria, Ski/Snowboard Adventure
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP. Passport is required for this trip.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774
Jan. 23
Life in Balance: Relaxation and Stress Relief
- JAMII Room, Building 3312, Kelley Barracks, noon to 12:45 p.m.
- Military & Family Life Counseling (MFLC) of the U.S. Africa Command presents a Brown Bag Presentation Series: Competing demands will be identified, and stress management strategies (stress reduction and relaxation skills) will contribute to an understanding of how to achieve improved work/life balance.
- CIV 0152-2248-3789
Jan. 24
USO Storytime and Craft
- USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Parents and children (up to kindergarten age) are welcome to join in story time. We will read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.
USO National Compliment Day
- USO Center, Panzer Kaserne and surrounding areas; all day
- Pick up a Smiley at the USO and spread the happy! Smileys with compliments printed on them will be at the USO for all who stop by. Take a few and celebrate by passing them out wherever you go.
Jan. 26
Chinese New Year Celebration
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Ring in the Year of the Rooster. All-ages community celebration of the Lunar / Chinese New Year includes food, crafts, educational resources, and more.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Scream Free Parenting
- Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Learn to lower your voice and calm your emotional reactions.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Exceptional Family Member Program Bowling Night
- Galaxy Bowling Center, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Free bowling and shoe rentals for EFMP affiliated families.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
USO Jamii Room Storytime and Craft
- Jamii Room, Kelley Barracks, 10 a.m.
- Just like our story time on Panzer, we will read a story and do an accompanying craft. For kids up to kindergarten age.
Jan. 27
Baby Boot Camp
- Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program, Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- “Bringing Home Baby”, “Comfort Measures”, and “Breastfeeding Basic” combined into one class. Bring your partner and learn useful relaxation and breathing techniques.
- Registration is required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Jan. 28
Cross-country Skiing in Black Forest Adventure
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- Trip includes round trip transportation and equipment package rental on location. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under, and $60 SWPC/ASAP.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Jan. 30
Infant Massage
- Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Jan. 31
Autism Support Group (Brown Bag Lunch)
- Army Community Service, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- This group provides a safe environment for families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Individuals and families are welcome to share their stories and experience, and build a support network within the Stuttgart community.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.