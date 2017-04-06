Things to do this week/end in the Stuttgart military community

April 7
USO National Coffee Cake Day
- Lobby of Building 2915, 8:30 a.m. – while supplies last
- Kick your Friday into high gear and celebrate National Coffee Cake Day with free coffee cake and a cup of coffee.
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org
“Steel Magnolias” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
April 8
“Steel Magnolias” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Soelden, Austria Ski/Snowboard Adventure (End of season trip)
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.
- Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under. $20 discount to patrons who bring their own equipment. Passport required.
- DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
Master’s Golf Tournament
- Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 7:30 a.m.
- Entry fee is $20 for Annual Fee cardholders and $30 for ID cardholders. Entry includes green fees, prizes and range balls.
- CIV 07141-879-151.
April 9
“Steel Magnolias” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.
- Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Pre-Audition Workshop for “Disaster”
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 6 p.m.
- Attend the pre-audition to be prepared for the auditions Apr. 10 and 12.
- DSN 421-3258 / CIV 0711-729-3258.
USO Spring It On! Easter Egg Hunt
- Husky Field, Patch Barracks, 2 – 5 p.m.
- Come celebrate Easter and the beginning of spring. The USO will have age-appropriate Easter egg hunts, craft tables, pictures with the Easter Bunny and, of course, free hot dogs for all for a great family event.
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org
April 10
National Library Week Patron Appreciation Reception
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 12 – 2 p.m.
- Pizza party, cake and raffle prizes. The Quilt Guild will be unveiling a community bookshelf quilt where patrons named their favorite books. The quilt will go on display as a symbol of the library’s connection to the Stuttgart community.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Auditions for “Disaster” April 10-12
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7 p.m.
- Audition for this 1979 musical set in New York where the hottest A-listers are lining up for a floating casino and discotheque. Casting 5 women, 5 men, 1 young actor to play an 11 year old boy and girl. All must sing.
- DSN 421-3258 / CIV 0711-729-3258.
April 11
RB Community Town Hall
- Robinson Barracks Chapel, 6-8 p.m.
- S. Army Garrison Stuttgart has scheduled a Community Town Hall meeting to address an increase in concerns regarding various issues expressed by residents via social media and formal ICE comments.
- RB residents may submit topics for discussion consideration and public response to the garrison Public Affairs Office via email by April 5: stuttgart.id-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil
USO New Volunteer Orientation
- USO Center, Panzer Kaserne, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
- Come be part of the USO volunteer team. Learn more about volunteering at the USO and all that it entails.
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series –LinkedIn
- Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Helpful tips and tricks to make yourself marketable on LinkedIn.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Go Digital with Library Resources
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, All Day
- Visit the “Go Digital” information table, highlighting library e-resources. Get assistance with any electronic device, example: a guide through the Overdrive app on a reading device, how to adjust Facebook privacy settings, popular apps with teenagers and more.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Back to Basics Fitness Center Orientation at Patch
- Orientation will include a tour of the Fitness Center and quick introduction to the equipment, Gym Etiquette, Overview of Fitness Program (classes, massage therapy & special events), and an Overview of the Sports Program.
- Registration required. 0711 6807136
April 12
Family Readiness Group (FRG) Foundation Training,
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 9 – 11 a.m.
- Gain an understanding of the role of the Family Readiness Group (FRG). FRGs play a vital role in Family Readiness and assisting units with preparing family members for military life. Regardless of a unit’s deployment status, the FRG assists in ensuring that members have the resources they need to be self-reliant in an ever-changing military environment.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) Kick-off event
- Patch Community Club (main ballroom), Patch Barracks, 9 a.m.
- Guest speaker: Brigadier General David P. Baczewski, EUCOM. Free food for attendees. The Campaign runs through May 10.
- DSN: 430-7253/CIV 0711 680 7253
“Libraries Transform” Themed Storytime and Crafts
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.
- Preschool Storytime and book-related crafts.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Teen Pop Culture Trivia Night
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
- Test your knowledge of popular culture. Bring a team of 2 – 4.
- Register at DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Got teen stress? A 90-minute workshop for Parents
- Stuttgart High School auditorium, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 p.m.
- Stuttgart middle and high schools present a 90-minute workshop for parents of emotional or irrational teens given by Adolescent Substance Abuse Counseling Service Clinical Director Lisa Roethling, a licensed professional counselor and licensed addictions therapist. Come learn about the teenage brain, decision making, and how to better handle irrational teen behaviors.
April 13
USO National Scrabble Day
- USO Center, Panzer Kaserne 10 a.m.
- Celebrate National Scrabble Day in the USO Center with Scrabble games, themed snacks and a scrabble-themed craft.
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org
Strike Out Child Abuse
- Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- A family friendly event dedicated to the prevention of child abuse. Free bowling including shoe rentals, free pepperoni and cheese pizza and opportunities to win prizes with a total value of $1000.
- DSN 431-2575/2719 / CIV 07031-15-2575/2719.
Family Game/Coloring Day
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, All day,
- Play family-friendly board games from Scrabble, Monopoly, Candy Land and Chutes & Ladders. Coloring stations for all ages – adults included.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
The Social Lives of Networked Teens
- Stuttgart High School auditorium, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 p.m.
- All parents and teens are welcome to the discussion hosted by Adolescent Substance Abuse Counseling Service Clinical Director Lisa Roethling, a licensed professional counselor and licensed addictions therapist, about the following subjects facing teens:
- Identity: Why do teens feel they “need” social media?
- Privacy: Why do teens share so publicly?
- Addiction: What makes teens obsessed with social media?
- Bullying: Does social media amplify meanness and cruelty?
- Do you understand relevant and trending social media apps?
April 14
USO RB Friday Fill-Up!
- Robinson Barracks, Community Club Building 168 Parking Lot, 7:30 a.m.
- Swing by the USO table and grab your morning coffee, muffins and fruit to help you power through your day.
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org
USO “Discover Stuttgart” Program: Day in the Life Class
- Panzer Kaserne, Building 2915, Room 222, 10 a.m.
- Topics such as trash sorting, grocery shopping, pets, driving, cell phone service and many others are covered and questions are welcome.
- Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.
“Steel Magnolias” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-305.
Family Readiness Group (FRG) Command Team Training
- Army Community Service (ACS) Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 1 – 3 p.m.
- Students will share tips and strategies to enhance the effectiveness and success of the command FRG program by taking a close look at the benefits of the Family Readiness Program and Family Readiness Group (FRG), the command team role, and the execution of the Family Readiness Plan.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
April 15
“Steel Magnolias” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Prague Express Trip
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne
- Explore the city of Prague. Trip includes transportation, half day city tour with guide, and ODR escort. Passport is required. $169 per adult, $99 per youth ages 7 – 17. Trip departs ODR at 2 a.m. on Saturday.
- DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.
Saturday Family Cinema
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day
- Family-friendly Disney and Pixar classic. Bring the whole family. The films and the popcorn are provided.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
JROTC Color Run
- Stuttgart High School, Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m.
- 5K Color Fun Run to support the High School JRTOC program.
April 16
Easter Lunch and Egg Hunt
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 11:30 a.m.
- Buffet and egg hunt. Entrees include turkey, baked pork, chicken wings and chicken nuggets. Sides include toasted potatoes, mashed potatoes, bread rolls, vegetables and chicken cream noodle soup, as well as a salad bar and assorted desserts. Easter Egg Hunt for children of paying guests is from 11:30 a.m.to noon, all you can eat buffet from noon to 2 p.m.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.
April 17
USO National Pajamas and Puzzles Day
- USO Center, 8 a.m.
- Mondays can be stressful! Come to the USO dressed in PJ’s and have a little fun to kill your case of the Manic Mondays. An assortment of puzzles will be available to relax for a few minutes with a treat and a puzzling good time.
New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup
- Patch Playground, Vermont Street, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Patch Middle School Wolf Walk
- Patch Barracks, Staggered start beginning at 1 p.m.
- Students will participate in a 3K Wolf Walk/scavenger hunt on a set route on-post. Military Police will assist at the cross walks during the event that will start and end at the school. Drivers use caution as students make their walk around post.
April 18
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Resume Writing for the Private Sector
- Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Photography 101 for Teens
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 – 5 p.m.
- Bring a smart phone or a camera.
- Register at DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
USO National Animal Cracker Day
- USO Center, Panzer Kaserne, 2 p.m. – while supplies last
- Watch a Shirley Temple movie and singing along to “Animal Crackers in my Soup!” Taste a variety of animal crackers.
- Email info.stuttgart@uso.org
USO Story & Craft Time on Panzer
- USO Multi-Purpose Room; 10 a.m.
- Do you have little ones at home and want to meet other parents and children? Join the USO for Storytime and Crafts event. Parents and children (through elementary school age) are welcome to join in story time. Volunteers read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.
- Email info.stuttgart@uso.org
April 19
Family Readiness Group (FRG) Foundation Training
- Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 2 – 4 p.m.
- Gain an understanding of the role of the Family Readiness Group (FRG). FRGs play a vital role in Family Readiness and assisting units with preparing family members for military life. Regardless of a unit’s deployment status, the FRG assists in ensuring that members have the resources they need to be self-reliant in an ever-changing military environment.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Resiliency Seminar – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power
- Kelley Theater, 1-4 p.m.
- Additional dates: April 20 Patch Theater, April 21 Patch Chapel Annex, April 24 Panzer Chapel, 1-4 p.m., April 25-27, Panzer Fitness Center workout, 6-7 a.m.
- Guest Speaker – Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW. Unleash your Resiliency and join the session on: Mind and Body Empowerment; Real Personal Power; Self-Control.
- Open to all ID cardholders.
Garrison Workforce Brown Bag Lunch Series: Resiliency
- Panzer Hotel Conference Room, Panzer Kaserne, noon – 1p.m.
- Presented by Ms. Angela Butler, discussing how to be more resilient in relationships both at work and at home.
- Additional date: April 21 Building 3307, Room 124, Kelley Barracks.
- Open to garrison workforce to attend. DSN: 431-2641.
Back to Basics Fitness Center Orientation at Panzer
- Orientation will include a tour of the Fitness Center and quick introduction to the equipment, Gym Etiquette, Overview of Fitness Program (classes, massage therapy & special events), and an Overview of the Sports Program.
- Registration required. 0711 6807136
Travel Preparation Programs
- Kelley Barracks Health Clinic, 1-3:30 p.m.
- Flu shots will be available. Make sure to bring your yellow shot card. New personnel must in-process with the clinic prior to visiting the travel clinic.
- DSN: 421-5605.
April 20
USO Jamii Room Storytime and Craft
- Jamii Room on Kelley Barracks; 10:30 a.m. (New Time)
- Just like the story time event on Panzer, bringing the fun to the families in the Kelley Barracks area. Volunteers will read a story and do an accompanying craft. For kids through elementary school age. Perfect for homeschooling families, too.
New Parent Support Program: Tiny Tots Lunch and Playgroup
- Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- For toddlers and young children ages 1 to 4 to provide monthly toddler-related topics along with the opportunity for child to learn through play. Lunch is not provided, but feel free to bring your own.
- No registration required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Resiliency Seminar – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power
- Patch Theater, 1-4 p.m.
- Additional dates: April 21 Patch Chapel Annex, April 24 Panzer Chapel, 1-4 p.m., April 25-27, Panzer Fitness Center workout, 6-7 a.m.
- Guest Speaker – Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW. Unleash your Resiliency and join the session on: Mind and Body Empowerment; Real Personal Power; Self-Control.
- Open to all ID cardholders.
USO Monthly Family Movie Night
- USO Center; 6:30 p.m.
- Feature film: Inside Out
- Popcorn and drinks are provided, and some lucky viewers will go home with a copy of the DVD. Guests should bring pillows, blankets and any other comfy-cozies that would make the night great.
- Sign up for this free event by calling 07031 201 9012 or emailing info.stuttgart@uso.org, or stop by the USO.
April 21
Garrison Workforce Brown Bag Lunch Series: Resiliency
- Building 3307, Room 124, Kelley Barracks, noon – 1p.m.
- Presented by Ms. Angela Butler, discussing how to be more resilient in relationships both at work and at home.
- Open to garrison workforce to attend. DSN: 431-2641.
Beer Tasting & Buffet
- Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 9 p.m.
- Experience regional beers (limited to 4 glasses of .25 ml) from North Germany/Netherlands and a buffet open 6 – 8 p.m. $22 for beer and buffet, buffet only: $18 for 13 and older, $10 ages 6 -12, and children 5 and under eat free.
- DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.
Family Advocacy Program: Baby Boot Camp
- Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Learn relaxation and breathing techniques, breastfeeding and effective techniques to help make your first week with new baby, easier.
- Registration is required. DSN 431-3328 / CIV 07031-15-3328.
Resiliency Seminar – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power
- Patch Chapel Annex, 1-4 p.m.
- Additional dates: April 24 Panzer Chapel, 1-4 p.m., April 25-27, Panzer Fitness Center workout, 6-7 a.m.
- Guest Speaker – Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW. Unleash your Resiliency and join the session on: Mind and Body Empowerment; Real Personal Power; Self-Control.
- Open to all ID cardholders.
Parent’s Night Out
- Parent Central Services, Patch Barracks, 6:30 – 11:30 p.m.
- Drop the kids of (6 weeks – 5th grade) and Patch CDC or SAC. Child must be registered with Parent Central Services. Reserve your spot. $30 per child.
- DSN 430-7480/7488 / CIV 0711-680-7480/7488.
Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 2:30 – 5 p.m.
- Join Army Community Service as they celebrate the invaluable contributions of Stuttgart volunteers. Event registration 2:30 – 3 p.m., Ceremony 3 – 4 p.m., Ice Cream Social 4 – 5 p.m.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
SAC Lock-in
- School Aged Center, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Sign your school age kids up for a night of games and activities offered for 1st-5th graders. Sign up online through Webtrac or at Parent Central Services. Cost is $50/child
April 22
USO “Discover Germany” Program: Stuttgart Walking Tour
- Downtown Stuttgart, 1 p.m.
- Come learn about the rich history of our host city. Sarah Dealy, founder and owner of Stuttgart Steps, will lead the tour around Stuttgart and cover a myriad of interesting historical and cultural topics.
- Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page
Paris Express Trip
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne
- Explore Paris. Trip includes transportation, city tour with guide, and escort. Passport is required. $149 per adult, $99 per youth ages 7 – 17. Trip departs at 3 a.m. on Saturday.
- DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.
April 23
USO Frühlingsfest Trip
- Meeting point: Panzer Kaserne, Exchange parking lot, departing 10 a.m.
- Transportation, entry to the tent and a meal included. Lederhosen and dirndls encouraged but not required. This event is family-friendly.
- Deposit required and spaces fill fast ($20/€20 per person or $40/€40 per family); deposit refunded on the bus. Cash only.
- CIV 07031 201 901
World Wide Comedy Tour
- Robinson Barracks Community Theater, Bldg. 168, 7 – 8:30 p.m.
- Armed Forces Entertainment presents the free comedy show with Johnny Cardinale, Mark Serritella, Chris Wivell, Alli Breen and Andy Fiori.
April 24
New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup
- RB Club Building 168, Robinson Barracks, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.
- Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518
Resiliency Seminar – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power
- Panzer Chapel, Panzer Kaserne, 1-4 p.m.
- Additional dates: April 25-27, Panzer Fitness Center workout, 6-7 a.m.
- Guest Speaker – Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW. Unleash your Resiliency and join the session on: Mind and Body Empowerment; Real Personal Power; Self-Control.
- Open to all ID cardholders.
Infant Massage
- Army Community Service (ACS), 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
- Encourage a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3328 / CIV 07031-15-3328.
April 25
Resiliency Workout – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power
- Panzer Fitness Center, 6-7 a.m.
- Unleash your Resiliency and join the workout session. Open to all ID cardholders.
USO “Discover Germany” Program: Book Club – The Book Thief
- USO Multi-Purpose Room; 9:30 a.m.
- Discover Germany’s rich culture in the USO’s book club featuring books by German authors about German culture, or set in Germany.
- Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.
Stuffed Animal Sleepover April 25-26
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day
- Bring your favorite stuffed animal, read a story, sing it a lullaby, tuck it in for the night, and pick it up the next day. Drop off your stuffed animal by 5 p.m. on April 25, and pick it up on the morning of April 26.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
April 2
Resiliency Workout – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power
- Panzer Fitness Center, 6-7 a.m.
- Unleash your Resiliency and join the workout session. Open to all ID cardholders.
Cool Vibes – Open Mic Night
- Backlot Bar, Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m.
- Every 4th Wednesday of the month bring your poetic and or musical talents to the stage. Free finger food offered.
- Open to US ID cardholders and their guests. Sign up at the event. DSN 430-5433 / CIV 0711-680-5433.
Month of the Military Child Themed Preschool Storytime
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. T
- Preschool age story time with related crafts.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
April 27
Resiliency Workout – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power
- Panzer Fitness Center, 6-7 a.m.
- Unleash your Resiliency and join the workout session. Open to all ID cardholders.
Smart Kids Night Out
- Panzer Fitness Center Basketball Court, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Family Advocacy Program (FAP) presents a program designed to empower youth with mental fitness strategies that will help them discover their “Voice of Value”. There will be a self-defense class sponsored by Marine Corps Forces (MARFOR). Open to US ID cardholders 12 and older. Ages 12 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.
- Register at DSN 431-3518/3362 / CIV 07031-15-3518/3362.
April 28
Hub Teen Lock-in
- Patch Youth Center, Hub, Patch Barracks, 10 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.
- DSN: 430-7204/CIV 0711-680-7204.
USO National Super Hero Day
- USO Center, 2:30 – 5 p.m.
- Dress up as a super hero and come celebrate National Super Hero day with the USO. Photo opportunities will be available with some real-life super heroes and a craft station to create your own super hero mask. Enjoy super-hero themed snacks as well.
April 29
KidsZ Only Flea Market
- Location TBD, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sign up and make some extra cash by getting rid of your unwanted items. One table per person costs $10. Children’s items only. Limited spaces, sign up today. Pay for your space at any of the Stuttgart Community Fitness Centers.
- Call to reserve at DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287.
Family Game Day
- Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day
- Board games including all the classic games from Scrabble, Monopoly, Candy Land, and Chutes & Ladders to celebrate Month of the Military Child, plus popcorn.
- DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.
Keukenhof Gardens, Holland Express Trip
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne
- Experience the garden in Holland, as well as the cheese farm and clog factory tour. Trip includes transportation, entrance fee/tour, and escort. Passport is required. $159 per adult, $129 per youth ages 7 – 17. Trip departs at 2 a.m. on Saturday.
- DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.
Paintball Play Day – Season Opener
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 9:30 a.m.
- Paintball field is open. Price includes marker and mask rental, field fee and bag of paint (500 balls). Shuttle available from ODR at 9 a.m. Shuttle returns 4:30 p.m. $25 for ID cardholders and $45 for non ID cardholders.
- Call to reserve your markers. DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.
Spring Fest for Military Kids
- Patch Fitness Center, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Month of the Military Child activity stations, bouncy houses, prizes. There will also be community organization such as the Military Police doing finger prints and child ID kits, free smoothies and javaccinos provided by Java Café, Red Cross will be giving first aid tips and more.
- DSN 430-7480 / CIV 0711-680-7480.
USO “Discover Germany” Program: Train trip to Ulm
- Meet at Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof at 8:15 a.m. at the Ritter Sport Tower
- Did you know that Ulm, Germany is Einstein’s birthplace, the home of the most crooked house in the world and the tallest church spire in the world?
- Join the free trip to discover the history and culture in this interesting city. Start the day with a walking tour and have the afternoon to enjoy lunch and maybe even climb to the top of the church spire.
- Sign-ups begin April 10 at 8:30 a.m. Deposit required ($20/€20 per person or $40/€40 per family); deposit refunded on the bus. Cash only.
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org or calling 07031-15-9012 – space is limited.
April 30
USO National Babe Ruth Day
- Husky Field, Patch Barracks, 1 p.m.
- What better way to celebrate National Babe Ruth Day than with a community softball tournament? In addition to the tournament, there is a batting cage clinic and plenty of refreshments to keep you and your team fueled up for the big game.
- Signup a team today by emailing info.stuttgart@uso.org or calling 07031-15-9012 – space is limited.