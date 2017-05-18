Things to do on-post this weekend/week ahead

May 19
USO RB Friday Fill-Up!
- Panzer Kaserne, outside Building 2949, 7:30 a.m.
- Swing by the USO table and grab your morning coffee, muffins and fruit to help you power through your day.
- Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org
Family Advocacy Program: Baby Boot Camp
- Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Learn relaxation and breathing techniques, breastfeeding and effective techniques to help make your first week with new baby, easier.
- Registration is required. DSN 431-3328 / CIV 07031-15-3328.
Family Readiness Group (FRG) Informal Funds Custodian Training
- Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 9 – 11 a.m.
- Learn about the rules and regulations that govern the informal fund such as what informal funds be used for and all the dos and don’ts of the informal fund.
- DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
Trivia Night
- Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 7 p.m.
- The Patch Elementary School PTA is hosting a night of trivia, basket auction, DJ, dancing, cash bar, and food. Cost $10 per person. Tables can also be reserved in advance. For information, visit their Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pg/PatchelementaryPTA or email patchelempta@gmail.com.
“Disaster” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- You don’t want to miss the New York 1979 set musical comedy featuring unforgettable songs such as “Knock on Wood”, “Hooked on a Feeling” and more. Cost: $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
May 20
Cobblestone Classic Run & Community Flea Market
- Panzer Main Exchange, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Open to all community members to shop the flea market.
- Registration for the 5 mile Cobblestone Classic run event closes May 16. Visit any fitness center to register.
- DSN 430-8205 / CIV 0711-680-8205.
USO “Discover Stuttgart” Program: Cooking Class
- USO Kitchen, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m.
- Learn to cook authentic German BBQ bites/party favor appetizers with instructor, Markeeta.
- Email info.stuttgart@uso.org
Paintball
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Grab your family and friends and get in on some paintball action. Price includes marker and mask rental, field fee and bag of paint (500 balls). Shuttle available from ODR at 9 a.m. Shuttle returns 4:30 p.m. $25 for ID cardholders and $45 for non-ID cardholders. Call ODR to reserve your markers. DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774
“Disaster” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.
- You don’t want to miss the New York 1979 set musical comedy featuring unforgettable songs such as “Knock on Wood”, “Hooked on a Feeling” and more. Cost: $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
Bavarian Castle Tour May 20-21
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, Departs 7 a.m.
- Experience three of Bavaria’s castles. Fee covers transportation (MWR van), lodging (single or double rooms available), entrance and guided tour of Linderhof Palace, Hohenschwangau and Neuschwanstein Castles, and ODR escort. Cost: Adults $249, Youth (17 and under sharing parents room) $229.
- DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.
May 21
Murph Challenge
- Husky Field, Patch Barracks, 9:30 a.m.
- Murph is a CrossFit Hero WOD named after Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan June 28th, 2005. He was 29, of Patchogue, N.Y. LT Murphy was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.
- The workout consist of a 1 mile Run, 100 Pull-ups, 200 Push-ups, 300 Squats, 1 mile Run, the wearing of the 20lbs vest is optional
- For information visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1795478830773517
“Disaster” Performance
- Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.
- You don’t want to miss the New York 1979 set musical comedy featuring unforgettable songs such as “Knock on Wood”, “Hooked on a Feeling” and more. Cost: $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.
- Reserve your ticket at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.
May 22
Infant Massage
- Army Community Service (ACS) Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10-11 a.m.
- Encourage a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact.
- Registration is not required. DSN 431-3328 / CIV 07031-15-3328.
Toddlers in the Park Playgroup
- Robinson Barracks Playground, Building 168, 10 a.m. – Noon
- Parents and children have the opportunity to socialize and connect with others in their community. Open to parents with children ages 0 – 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.
- DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.
Veterans Affairs Appointments May 22-23
- Army Community Service, Building 2915 2nd floor, Panzer Kaserne, by appointment
- Department of Veterans Affairs, Overseas Military Service Coordinator (OMSC), will be in Stuttgart to see all veterans, service members and dependents to help them transition and navigate through the Veterans Affairs process.
- DSN: 431-3362/civ. 07031-15-3362.
May 23
Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Interview Skills
- Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Open to all US ID cardholders. No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
May 24
Cool Vibes – Open Mic Night
- Patch Community Club, Backlot Bar, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m.
- Bring your poetic and or musical talents, enjoy free finger foods.
- Open to US ID cardholders 18 and older and their guests. Sign-up at the event. DSN 430-5433 / CIV 0711-680-5433.
May 25 – German Holiday
Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Normandy, France Trip May 25-29
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, Departs 7 p.m.
- Trip includes 3 overnights in a 3 start hotel (double occupancy), 3 breakfast meals, roundtrip transportation, guided tour, visit wreath laying ceremony at Normandy American Military Cemetery and Memorial, Airborne Museum (entry fee not included), and Mont Saint-Michel. Cost: $289.
- For single and unaccompanied service members only. Signup at DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
EFMP Family Bowling Night
- Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.
- The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) offers free bowling and shoe rentals for affiliated families.
- Registration is recommended, walk-ins are welcome, DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.
May 26 – Training Holiday
Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers (BOSS) Rafting and Canyoning Trip May 26-28
- Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, Departs 11 a.m.
- Life Skills Memorial Day Weekend white water rafting and canyoning in Oetz, Austria – home of the best rafting rivers in Europe. Fee covers transportation (MWR van), rafting trip, canyoning trip, all gear and safety equipment, trained guides, instruction sessions, lodging, breakfast (Saturday & Sunday), dinner (Friday & Saturday), and ODR escort. Passport is required.
- For single and unaccompanied service members only. BOSS members must pay $100 deposit (returned week after trip). Signup at DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.
May 27 – Ramadan Begins
USO’s “Discover Germany” Program: Train trip to Bamberg
- Meet at Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof, Ritter Sport Tower, 8:15 a.m.
- Our guided Tour “Fascination World Heritage” will show you just how unique Bamberg is. Join the USO’s free trip to discover the history and culture of this UNESCO World Heritage city. Start the day with a walking tour have the afternoon to enjoy lunch and explore the scenery.
- Signup begins May 8 at 8:30 a.m. Deposit required Cost: $20/€20 per person or $40/€40 per family; deposit refunded on the bus. Cash only.
May 29
Memorial Day Observance
- Washington Square, Patch Barracks, 11 a.m.
- Ceremony open to all ID cardholders and their guests.
May 30
USO “Discover Germany” Program: Book Club – The Good German
- USO Multi-Purpose Room, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 9:30 a.m.
- Discover Germany’s rich culture in the USO’s book club featuring books by German authors about German culture, or set in Germany.
- Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.
Kelley Commissary Healthy Lifestyle Event
- Commissary, Kelley Barracks, All day
- Healthy activities for all ages, expert speakers discuss nutrition, exercise and sports and health screenings.
- Volunteers wanted, contact DSN: 421-3166/2779.