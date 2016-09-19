The Career Program 26 – Manpower and Force Management Proponency Office is coming to Stuttgart for an all-day Roadshow, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Patch Barracks, Building 2304, Maude Conference Room (basement).

The information presented during the roadshow is applicable to all types of professions and is open to all Stuttgart military community members to attend.

This day-long event will focus on civilian professional development to include briefings on the civilian “toolkit”, CP26 competencies, and advice on how to take charge of your career. One-on-one mentoring sessions will follow the briefings.

The purpose of the roadshow is to inform CP26 careerists across the USAG Stuttgart about the importance of manpower and force managers with in Army. As resource managers, CP26 careerists play an integral role in developing, designing and resourcing the Army’s Operating and Generating forces.

CP26 is one of the Army’s centrally managed civilian career programs aligned under the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1 and is based in the Pentagon. CP26 management analysts work in a variety of organizations such as resource management, plans and training, documentation, and management engineering at installations and major commands across the Army.

CP26 routinely does roadshows across the Army to highlight the Manpower and Force Management Career field.

For more information about CP26, visit the following web site: http://www.cp26.army.mil/.