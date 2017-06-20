Tech Expo on Patch Barracks July 24-25

The Tech Expo is a two-day event, July 24 from noon to 3 p.m. and July 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Swabian Special Events Center, Patch Barracks, which serves as an open forum for industry partners to showcase their latest mission-centric technologies to the Stuttgart military community.

Sponsored by the 52nd Signal Battalion, the Tech Expo is a networking and training opportunity that is free and open to all ID cardholders.

There will be 50+ exhibitors that will be displaying a variety of technologies. Complimentary refreshments, food and giveaways while supplies last.