The Stuttgart tax center will continue to offer services to all DOD ID card holders through July 1 July. The center is located in Building 3312, Room 231 on Kelly Barracks; upstairs in the law center to the left. Walk-ins only.

The tax center is happy to assist with filing last minute tax preparations, and helping to explain IRS letters and requests.

Contact DSN: 421-4588/civ. 0711729-4588.