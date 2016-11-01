The Stuttgart Military Intelligence Detachment is conducting quarterly Threat Awareness Reporting Program (TARP) briefings in November.

The briefing schedule is as follows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

Nov. 9: Kelley Theater

Nov. 16: Patch Chapel

Nov. 17: Panzer Chapel

The face-to-face TARP brief is an annual requirement for all service members, civilian employees, and contractors. Dependents are also strongly encouraged to attend.

The TARP briefs follow DoD Publication 5240.6, which covers all DoD employees and service members of all branches of service. For Army personnel, briefs are regulated by Army Regulation 381-12. Sister services also use their own branch equivalent regulation.

For more information, contact the Stuttgart Military Intelligence Detachment at DSN: 591-5006/civ. 0964-170-591-5006.