Take the pledge for Military Saves Week

Military Saves Week is Feb. 27 to March 3 and is part of the national savings campaign, America Saves, that encourages and promotes good saving habits for all Americans, adopted by the Department of Defense. This week is a chance for service members and their families to assess their own savings status.

Army Community Service is partnering with Service Federal Credit Union, Community Bank and the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne to promote financial readiness and raise awareness in the Stuttgart military community. Community members are encouraged to take the Pledge:

I will help myself by saving money, reducing debt and building wealth over time.

I will help my family and my country by encouraging others to build wealth, not debt.

Representatives will be out on Panzer Kaserne collecting pledges from community members from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. all week:

Feb. 27 at ACS lobby Building 2915

Feb. 28 at the Panzer Exchange

March 1 at ACS lobby Building 2915

March 2 at the Panzer Exchange

March 3 ACS lobby Building 2915

ACS offers ID cardholders a variety of free financial readiness and budgeting classes. Contact ACS for the schedule at DSN: 431-3362/civ. 07031-15-3362 or visit stuttgart.armymwr.com.

For information on Military Saves Week, visit www.militarysaves.org.