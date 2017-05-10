System-wide outage halts IACS and vehicle appointments

U.S. Army Europe (USAREUR) is experiencing a system-wide outage, May 10.

The Stuttgart Health Clinic also reported technical issues with their online system.

Installation Access Control and Vehicle Registration will be down the rest of the day. We are hopeful it will be back on line by tomorrow. Vehicle Reg. appointments scheduled today will be honored tomorrow, May 11 at the same scheduled appointment time if the system is back up and running. The garrison will have additional personnel available to honor today’s appointments. Those who had appointments will be contacted by the Vehicle Registration Office.

(1:15 p.m. May 10)

Attention customers: Network connectivity issues are occurring on Panzer Kaserne that has shut down the IACS office and Vehicle Registration office computers. They are not able to process customers at this time. Once the system comes back online they will be able to see the customers with appointments only. (at of 8:50 a.m. May 10)