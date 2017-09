Stuttgart Top III is holding a joint service “Supervisor Disciplinary Tool Box” brief followed by a Q&A session for E-7 and below, Sept. 15 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Patch Barracks Chapel Annex.

This is an opportunity for professional development and growth, open to members of all branches of service. No registration required.

For more information, contact DSN: 430-8414.