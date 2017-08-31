Suicide Prevention events through September

One U.S. military veteran commits suicide every 65 minutes.

U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart increases awareness activities throughout the installations during the month of September which is recognized as National Suicide Prevention Month annually.

Stuttgart’s Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) will be leading the events kicking off with spreading awareness and information at the Exchange on Panzer Kaserne Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A cake cutting will take place at 10:30 a.m. ASAP representatives will have table to share information and important community resources.

The ASAP team will continue community outreach at the main gate, Sept. 11 and Sept. 13 on Panzer Kaserne from 7-9 a.m. Look for the yellow ribbons, and wear them throughout the month.

Community members are also invited for a coffee break during the Celebrate Life Coffee Giveaway Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Panzer Exchange. Speak to garrison representatives and ask questions about Suicide Prevention.

The next bi-monthly Suicide Prevention ASIST Training dates are set for Sept. 26-27 and Nov. 28-29. All gatekeepers (chaplains, medical, emergency, and health professionals, school counselors etc.) are required to attend, however community members are also encouraged to participate in the training.

Contact the ASAP team for more information or to volunteer for events at DSN: 431-2530/civ.07031-15-2530.

September Events Recap: