Stuttgart Youth Newcomers Orientation summer dates

The youth version of the Host Nation Orientation which occurs during the in-processing for service members and staff includes a tour of the Stuttgart military community and downtown sights, instruction on how to use public transit, and an introduction to German customs and language.

Note: all in-processing classes for service members and staff are also open for spouses to attend at anytime. Spouses do not need to attend with their sponsor. Army Community Service in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne also offers free informational classes to all ID cardholders.

The Stuttgart Youth Newcomers Orientation is free and open to youth in grades 6-12. Parents can register with Parent Central Services or at the Hub on arrival, or your sponsor can assist to sign up family member.

2017 dates:

June 29-30

July 20-21

August 8-9

September 8-9

DAY 1 (Thursday):

10:00 am: Meet at the Patch Youth Center, “The HUB” (Building 2337, Patch Barracks).

10:30 am: Head to Galaxy Bowling Center for bowling & pizza (provided). Participants should bring USD if they wish to buy anything at the Bowling Center.

1:00 pm to 4:00 pm: Language and culture basics, as well as navigating public transportation.

Day 2 (Friday):

10:00 am: Meet at the Patch Youth Center, “The HUB” (Building 2337, Patch Barracks).

10:15 am: Depart for Stuttgart City Center via public bus and train.

11:00 am: Walking tour of City Center points of interest, lunch and shopping. Participants should bring Euros. At least 20 Euros is recommended.

3:00 pm: Depart City Center for Patch Youth Center, “The HUB”.

4:00 pm: Pick-up Patch Youth Center, “The HUB”

For more information, or to register, stop by The HUB (Patch Building 2337), or Parent Central Services (Patch Building 2347). Pre-registration and a permission slip are required for the SYNO sponsored event. If you haven’t pre-registered yet but want to attend, arrive a few minutes early the Hub to complete the forms.

Patch Youth Center, “The HUB”, Building 2337, Patch Barracks, DSN: 430-7204/civ. 0711-680-7204