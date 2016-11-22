The Stuttgart Law Center is gearing up for tax time and are seeking volunteer tax preparers to train and assist the community with 2016 returns.

Tax season begins Jan. 17 through June 1, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Tax Center is located at the Law Center on Kelley Barracks, Building 3312 on the second floor. The center provides free tax filing services to all ID cardholders in the Stuttgart military community.

The Stuttgart Tax Center is a critical quality-of-life program that saves service members, civilians, and their families millions of dollars every year. In order for the Stuttgart Tax Center to provide assistance to the Stuttgart community, volunteers are needed. Volunteers must be eager to learn quickly so they can properly manage the preparation of nearly 1,500 tax returns, saving the community nearly $500,000 in preparation fees.

Volunteers must be able to work a minimum of two days per week and are required to attend the Internal Revenue Service certification course from Jan. 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Previous tax experience not required. Minimum age to volunteer is 18.

For more information and to volunteer, contact DSN: 421-2817/civ. 711-729-421-2817.