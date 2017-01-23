CPT Regan L. Jaros

Judge Advocate

To officially kick off the tax season, the Stuttgart Tax Center will host its grand opening on Feb. 3. The Tax Center offers professional tax services from IRS-trained and certified tax preparers, with oversight by a tax attorney. Located on Kelley Barracks, building 3312, room 231 (second floor, in the Law Center), the center offers walk-in service from 9 a.m. to noon, and individual appointments from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Best of all, the tax center offers this professional service to all ID card holders—free of charge.

To better meet the needs of all service members and families who utilize these tax services, the center has a large waiting room with a TV, DVD player, and toys. This waiting area is also where customers go to sign in and fill out the necessary paperwork before meeting the tax preparer.

To maximize time and efficiency of each appointment, the tax preparer reviews the forms with each customer to ensure all personal information is correct, and then generates a draft tax return while explaining the system and calculations with each customer.

At this point, the initial appointment is completed. The rest is up to the Tax Center professionals to finalize the return. The Stuttgart Tax Center’s mission is to ensure every tax return has been thoroughly reviewed multiple times by more than just the tax preparer, before a tax return is ready to be e-filed. Customers can have peace of mind knowing their tax returns received thorough and careful attention.

The preparer will schedule a follow up appointment with each customer for final signature.

Single service members, couples with simple 1099 returns, and emergency-type returns have the option to wait for a same-day completed return, however, the center cannot guarantee the length of wait time customers should expect.

Before an appointment, the Tax Center will send a reminder email of the appointment day, time, and list any required forms to bring.

To ensure customers have an opportunity to see a tax preparer, it is vital to bring all of the listed documents below. Customers with missing documents, will not be able to see a tax preparer.

What to bring:

Proof of identification (photo ID)

Social Security cards for you, your spouse and dependents

An Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter may be substituted for you, your spouse and your dependents if you do not have a Social Security number

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statements (Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R,1099-Misc) from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

All Forms 1095, Health Insurance Statements

Health Insurance Exemption Certificate, if received

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available

Proof of bank account routing and account numbers for direct deposit such as a blank check

To file taxes electronically on a married-filing-joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms (your spouse only needs to come to the second signing appointment.)

Total paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number such as their Social Security number or business Employer Identification Number

Forms 1095-A, B or C, Affordable Health Care Statements

Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state, if applicable

For additional information, contact the Stuttgart Tax Center after Jan. 30 at DSN: 421-4588/civ. 0711 729 4588. The Stuttgart Tax Team looks forward to serving you!