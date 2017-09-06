Stuttgart Spouses Club hosts welcome night Sept 19

Stuttgart Community Spouses Club (SCSC) is hosting their annual community welcome event to kick off a new member year, Sept. 19 at the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cocktails at 6 p.m. Complimentary Dinner at 6:30 p.m.

This event is limited to the first 200 RSVP’s registered through the event website.

Sign up for Special Interest Groups and get to know fellow spouses through meet and greet activities. Membership representatives will be on hand to answer any questions and sign up any new and returning members. New hot pink membership cards will also be issues on the spot.

Questions? Contact scsc.reservations@gmail.com and visit http://stuttgartspousesclub.org