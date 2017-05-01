Stuttgart Rising VI hosts Viking Challenge Relay

The Stuttgart Rising VI Viking Challenge 12 Hour Relay Marathon, in support of Veterans of Foreign War (VFW), is June 15 at the Stuttgart High School track on Panzer Kaserne, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Stuttgart military community members are invited to participate. Teams can register in groups of 5-15 personnel. Registration cost: $15.

Teams are encouraged to collect pledges for every lap ran/walked. Signup at one of the outreach rallies, May 17 or May 31 by the Post Office on Patch Barracks between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. or for more information, contact DSN: 430-7220/civ. 0711-680-7220.

Rules:

One person per team must be on the track at all times (run or walk).

Each team member must do a minimum of one consecutive hour but can then leave and return at a later time if they choose.

About Stuttgart Rising VI

Stuttgart Rising VI is a professional military private organization located on Patch Barracks that consist of Air Force E-1 through E-6s. The purpose of the organization is to mentor junior enlisted members as well as give back to the local community via volunteerism.