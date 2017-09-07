Stuttgart ‘MWR Rocks’ scavenger hunt spreading kindness through Dec. 1

By Holly DeCarlo-White

USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs

Stuttgart’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) is spreading a little kindness this fall through a new campaign, “MWR Rocks.”

During the first week in September, 40 painted rocks were placed outside throughout the garrison on Panzer Kaserne and Patch, Kelley and Robinson Barracks. When community members find one of the rocks with a message or image, and the small MWR tag on the back, they can bring it to a participating MWR facility (listed below) to claim their prize; plus they can keep their rock.

Participants also receive an invite to the “MWR Rocks” party, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at the Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center on Panzer Kaserne to enjoy free bowling, pizza, games, and prizes.

This interactive initiative was launched to help raise awareness of the many Stuttgart Family and MWR programs and services, as well as inspire outdoor family time, artistic creativity and community togetherness.

“Many small towns across the U.S. are spreading kindness by participating in a scavenger hunt with painted rocks. It has turned into a national craze,” said April Plumley, ACS coordinator and “MWR Rocks” organizer. “Each rock is a unique work of art painted by our community members, and may even have an inspirational message.”

Rocks are placed in easy to spot pedestrian locations, 10 on each installation, and will be replenished throughout the campaign ending Dec. 1.

“We want to brighten someone’s day one rock at a time!” Plumley said.

Stuttgart community members of all ages have until Dec. 1 to report the rocks they find.

Rock Turn-in Locations:

MWR Support Services, Building 3307, Kelley Barracks

Parent Central Services, Building 2347, Patch Barracks

ACS, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne

Fitness Center, Building 161, Robinson Barracks

Spread the word about the MWR Rocks scavenger hunt by tagging photos in social media with #stuttgartmwrrocks.

For more information, visit www.stuttgart.armymwr.com or contact DSN: 431-3364/civ. 0711-680-3364.