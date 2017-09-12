Stuttgart Jewish Military Community High Holy Day events in September

Stuttgart Jewish Military Community Recurring Programs:

Shabbat services – First and Third Friday at 7 p.m. in the Panzer Chapel

(Please use side entrance near the bowling alley)

Sunday School – Sundays during school year from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Panzer Chapel classroom 2

Upcoming Events:

Wednesday, Sept 20, 6 p.m. Erev Rosh Hashanah services and potluck at Panzer Chapel

Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 a.m. Rosh Hashanah services at Panzer Chapel (tashlich to follow)

Friday, Sept 22, 9 a.m. Rosh Hashanah services at Panzer Chapel

Friday, Sept 29, 6 p.m. Erev Yom Kippur services at Patch Chapel (kapporot 5 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept 30, 10 a.m. Yom Kippur morning services at Patch Chapel

Saturday, Sept 30, 5 p.m. YK ma’ariv, yizkor, neilah & break-the-fast at Patch Chapel

Times/locations subject to change.

Email info@stuttgartjewishcommunity.com or follow/message the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/StuttgartJMC