Welcome to Stuttgart High School!

Student ambassadors, faculty, and staff are hosting a two hour orientation for all new students and 9th graders at Stuttgart High School, Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will be an informational meeting in the auditorium followed by guided tours and our annual “brat burn.”

Contact the School Liaison Office for all school related questions in USAG Stuttgart here.