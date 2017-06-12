Stuttgart Girl Scouts Day Camp July 31 to Aug. 4

Stuttgart Girl Scouts Day Camp is set for July 31 to Aug. 4. Camp is open to all 2016-2017 registered Girl Scouts.

Drop off begins at 8 a.m. and pick up at 4 p.m. In between, campers will learn the basics of camping so they can encourage more troop camping during the year. Girls will learn: to set up and tear down tents, build a fire, cook in the outdoors, purify water, sing songs, campfire skits, outdoor games, arts and crafts. They will also learn to create trails and follow them, but most important, they will learn to build relationships with their sister girl scouts.

Day camp cost is $100 for the week. Sibling discounts and volunteer discounts are offered.

Overnight on August 3

Girls have the opportunity to spend the night and put all their skills to the test. Even Daisies can stay the night with a parent. Join us for this extended adventure. For girls choosing to overnight, there is an additional $25 fee.

Test it out and bring a friend. – GS Overseas offers opportunities for non-registered girls who are completing kindergarten or older, and their registered friends too. Invite a friend to camp and her GS registration of $25 will be paid and the friend who did the inviting gets $30 off camp.

To pre-register go to www.stuttgartgirlscouts.org and select the camp link for each camper and volunteer registering. Any questions can be sent to the 2017 Camp Director Grizzly, at stuttgartgirlscoutcamp@gmail.com.