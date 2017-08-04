Stuttgart garrison print news comes back on stands monthly

The Stuttgart Citizen print newspaper is coming back on newsstands monthly starting Aug. 10. Copies of the local military community print newspaper are free, and available for pickup at locations throughout the garrison.

The paper will be available on all installations in central “high-traffic” locations such as the commissaries, Central Processing, Army Community Service, the shoppettes, community clubs, and the Exchange. Delivery will not include individual on-post housing mailboxes.

Look for a new issue the first Thursday of each month.

To stay even more up to date on what’s happening on-post, sign up for the daily email recap of announcements (below). Receive the latest updates on closures, construction, events and things to do right to your email inbox.

Anyone in the Stuttgart military community can be featured in the print or online news. Share your story, photo or events with the garrison Public Affairs office via email or message the garrison page on Facebook.

