Stuttgart DODEA Schools Closures Calendar Schedule

March 21, 2017

SLO school

Download the 2016-17 PDF here.

Download the 2017-18 PDF here.

For more school information, contact the School Liaison Office here.

NOTE: The back gate on Panzer Kaserne is open only on days when school is in session, for inbound morning traffic, or outbound afternoon traffic. Details here.

2016-17 School Year

Aug. 29 First Day of School for Grades 1-12.  1st QTR & 1st Semester begin
Sep. 5 Labor Day – SCHOOL CLOSED
Sep. 6 First Day of School for Kindergarten (Staggered Start)
Sep. 30 Professional Development NO SCHOOL
Oct.  7 Professional Development NO SCHOOL
Oct. 10 Columbus Day – SCHOOL CLOSED
Oct. 21 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
Oct. 31 College & Career Readiness training NO SCHOOL
Nov.  3 End of The First Quarter (45 instructional days)
Nov.  4 Teacher Work Day – NO SCHOOL
Nov.  7 Second Quarter Begins
Nov. 10 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
Nov. 11 Veterans’ Day Observed – SCHOOL CLOSED
Nov. 17 Parent-Teacher Conferences – NO SCHOOL Elementary only
Nov. 18 Parent-Teacher Conferences – NO SCHOOL ALL STUDENTS
Nov. 24, 25 Thanksgiving Recess – SCHOOL CLOSED
Dec. 9 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
Dec. 14 Accelerated withdrawal date 1st Semester
Dec. 19 – Jan. 2 Winter Recess – NO SCHOOL
Jan. 3 School Resumes
Jan. 16 Martin Luther King Jr. Day – NO SCHOOL
Jan. 19 End of Second Quarter & First Semester (45 instructional days)
Jan. 20 Teacher Work Day – NO SCHOOL
Jan. 23 Third Quarter & Second Semester Begin
Jan. 23 College & Career Readiness training NO SCHOOL
Jan. 24 College & Career Readiness training NO SCHOOL
Jan. 27 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
Feb. 6 Professional Development NO SCHOOL
Feb. 17 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
Feb.20 Presidents’ Day – NO SCHOOL
Mar. 8 Parent-Teacher Conferences – NO SCHOOL ALL STUDENTS
Mar. 10 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
Mar.30 End of Third Quarter (48 instructional days)
Mar.31 Teacher Work Day – NO SCHOOL
Apr. 3 – 9 Spring Recess – NO SCHOOL
Apr. 10 School Resumes, Fourth Quarter Begins
Apr. 21 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
Apr. 28 College & Career Readiness training NO SCHOOL
May 17 Accelerated withdrawal date, School Year
May 19 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
May 29 Memorial Day – SCHOOL CLOSED
Jun. 2 Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
Jun. 8 High School Graduation (Tentative)
Jun. 15 Last Day of School – STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
End of 4th Qtr & 2nd Semester (48 instructional days)

 

2017-18 School Year

DATE ACTIVITY NOTES
AUG 28 First Day of School for Grades 1-12  ~ First Quarter/First Semester begins
SEP 4 Labor Day Holiday SCHOOL CLOSED
SEP 5 First Day of School for Kindergarten (Staggered Start)
SEP 22 DoDEA Annual Training & Professional Development NO SCHOOL for Students
OCT 2 College & Career Readiness Professional Development NO SCHOOL for Students
OCT 9 Columbus Day SCHOOL CLOSED
NOV 2 End of The First Quarter (46 instructional days)
NOV 3 Teacher Work Day NO SCHOOL for Students
NOV 6 Second Quarter Begins
NOV 8 Parent-Teacher Conferences NO SCHOOL Elementary only
NOV 9 Parent-Teacher Conferences NO SCHOOL All Students
NOV 10 Veterans’ Day Observed SCHOOL CLOSED
NOV 23 – 24 Thanksgiving Recess SCHOOL CLOSED
DEC 4 College & Career Readiness Professional Development NO SCHOOL for Students
DEC 12 Accelerated Withdrawal Date 1st Semester
DEC 18 – JAN 2 Winter Recess NO SCHOOL
JAN 3, 2018 School Resumes
JAN 15 Martin Luther King Jr. Day SCHOOL CLOSED
JAN 25 End of Second Quarter & First Semester (42 instructional days)
JAN 26 Teacher Work Day NO SCHOOL for Students
JAN 29 Third Quarter & Second Semester Begin
FEB 5 College & Career Readiness Professional Development NO SCHOOL for Students
FEB 19 Presidents’ Day SCHOOL CLOSED
MAR 7 Parent-Teacher Conferences (ES&MS) / PD Day (HS) NO SCHOOL All Students
MAR 29 End of Third Quarter (42 instructional days)
MAR 30 Teacher Work Day NO SCHOOL for Students
APR 2 – 6 Spring Recess NO SCHOOL
APR 9 School Resumes, Fourth Quarter Begins
APR 18 Professional Development (ES & MS) Conferences (HS) NO SCHOOL for Students
APR 23 College & Career Readiness Professional Development NO SCHOOL for Students
MAY 17 Accelerated Withdrawal Date 2nd Semester
MAY 25 Professional Development ~DCAS EARLY RELEASE 1100
MAY 28 Memorial Day SCHOOL CLOSED
JUN 6 Stuttgart High School Graduation
JUN 14 Last Day of School                          – STUDENTS RELEASED at 1100
JUN 15 Teacher Work Day

Every Thursday students will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m.

