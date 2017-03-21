Stuttgart DODEA Schools Closures Calendar Schedule

Download the 2016-17 PDF here.
Download the 2017-18 PDF here.
For more school information, contact the School Liaison Office here.
NOTE: The back gate on Panzer Kaserne is open only on days when school is in session, for inbound morning traffic, or outbound afternoon traffic. Details here.
2016-17 School Year
|Aug. 29
|First Day of School for Grades 1-12. 1st QTR & 1st Semester begin
|Sep. 5
|Labor Day – SCHOOL CLOSED
|Sep. 6
|First Day of School for Kindergarten (Staggered Start)
|Sep. 30
|Professional Development NO SCHOOL
|Oct. 7
|Professional Development NO SCHOOL
|Oct. 10
|Columbus Day – SCHOOL CLOSED
|Oct. 21
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|Oct. 31
|College & Career Readiness training NO SCHOOL
|Nov. 3
|End of The First Quarter (45 instructional days)
|Nov. 4
|Teacher Work Day – NO SCHOOL
|Nov. 7
|Second Quarter Begins
|Nov. 10
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|Nov. 11
|Veterans’ Day Observed – SCHOOL CLOSED
|Nov. 17
|Parent-Teacher Conferences – NO SCHOOL Elementary only
|Nov. 18
|Parent-Teacher Conferences – NO SCHOOL ALL STUDENTS
|Nov. 24, 25
|Thanksgiving Recess – SCHOOL CLOSED
|Dec. 9
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|Dec. 14
|Accelerated withdrawal date 1st Semester
|Dec. 19 – Jan. 2
|Winter Recess – NO SCHOOL
|Jan. 3
|School Resumes
|Jan. 16
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day – NO SCHOOL
|Jan. 19
|End of Second Quarter & First Semester (45 instructional days)
|Jan. 20
|Teacher Work Day – NO SCHOOL
|Jan. 23
|Third Quarter & Second Semester Begin
|Jan. 23
|College & Career Readiness training NO SCHOOL
|Jan. 24
|College & Career Readiness training NO SCHOOL
|Jan. 27
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|Feb. 6
|Professional Development NO SCHOOL
|Feb. 17
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|Feb.20
|Presidents’ Day – NO SCHOOL
|Mar. 8
|Parent-Teacher Conferences – NO SCHOOL ALL STUDENTS
|Mar. 10
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|Mar.30
|End of Third Quarter (48 instructional days)
|Mar.31
|Teacher Work Day – NO SCHOOL
|Apr. 3 – 9
|Spring Recess – NO SCHOOL
|Apr. 10
|School Resumes, Fourth Quarter Begins
|Apr. 21
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|Apr. 28
|College & Career Readiness training NO SCHOOL
|May 17
|Accelerated withdrawal date, School Year
|May 19
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|May 29
|Memorial Day – SCHOOL CLOSED
|Jun. 2
|Teacher Collaboration STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|Jun. 8
|High School Graduation (Tentative)
|Jun. 15
|Last Day of School – STUDENTS RELEASED AT 11:00
|End of 4th Qtr & 2nd Semester (48 instructional days)
2017-18 School Year
|DATE
|ACTIVITY
|NOTES
|AUG 28
|First Day of School for Grades 1-12 ~ First Quarter/First Semester begins
|SEP 4
|Labor Day Holiday
|SCHOOL CLOSED
|SEP 5
|First Day of School for Kindergarten (Staggered Start)
|SEP 22
|DoDEA Annual Training & Professional Development
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|OCT 2
|College & Career Readiness Professional Development
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|OCT 9
|Columbus Day
|SCHOOL CLOSED
|NOV 2
|End of The First Quarter (46 instructional days)
|NOV 3
|Teacher Work Day
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|NOV 6
|Second Quarter Begins
|NOV 8
|Parent-Teacher Conferences
|NO SCHOOL Elementary only
|NOV 9
|Parent-Teacher Conferences
|NO SCHOOL All Students
|NOV 10
|Veterans’ Day Observed
|SCHOOL CLOSED
|NOV 23 – 24
|Thanksgiving Recess
|SCHOOL CLOSED
|DEC 4
|College & Career Readiness Professional Development
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|DEC 12
|Accelerated Withdrawal Date 1st Semester
|DEC 18 – JAN 2
|Winter Recess
|NO SCHOOL
|JAN 3, 2018
|School Resumes
|JAN 15
|Martin Luther King Jr. Day
|SCHOOL CLOSED
|JAN 25
|End of Second Quarter & First Semester (42 instructional days)
|JAN 26
|Teacher Work Day
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|JAN 29
|Third Quarter & Second Semester Begin
|FEB 5
|College & Career Readiness Professional Development
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|FEB 19
|Presidents’ Day
|SCHOOL CLOSED
|MAR 7
|Parent-Teacher Conferences (ES&MS) / PD Day (HS)
|NO SCHOOL All Students
|MAR 29
|End of Third Quarter (42 instructional days)
|MAR 30
|Teacher Work Day
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|APR 2 – 6
|Spring Recess
|NO SCHOOL
|APR 9
|School Resumes, Fourth Quarter Begins
|APR 18
|Professional Development (ES & MS) Conferences (HS)
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|APR 23
|College & Career Readiness Professional Development
|NO SCHOOL for Students
|MAY 17
|Accelerated Withdrawal Date 2nd Semester
|MAY 25
|Professional Development ~DCAS
|EARLY RELEASE 1100
|MAY 28
|Memorial Day
|SCHOOL CLOSED
|JUN 6
|Stuttgart High School Graduation
|JUN 14
|Last Day of School – STUDENTS RELEASED at 1100
|JUN 15
|Teacher Work Day