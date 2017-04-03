Stuttgart Community Update April 2017

Download the PDF: here

Facility Updates

School Sports Fields Use, Parking Not Permitted

Reminder to all community members, DODEA schools tracks and fields are not open to the community.

Units, registered garrison organizations and mission partners that wish to schedule training on school grounds may request field space by completing a request form available from school administration.

Individuals are not permitted to enter school grounds at any time without prior permission.

Parking is not permitted at the field on Panzer Kaserne’s Stuttgart High School. The road behind the school is for emergency vehicles and deliveries only.

Food is not permitted on the turf/track. Patrons are reminded to keep the area clean of water bottles and trash.

Panzer Traffic Circle/Main gate Repairs April 3-7

Construction at the Panzer traffic circle near building 2913 is scheduled for 3-5 April.

DES will direct all traffic away from the Panzer circle NLT 11 p.m. on 2 April, Sunday night

Traffic will be rerouted through the Main Exchange parking lot where they can re-enter the main priority road adjacent to Building 2914 (554 MP Co).

Traffic patterns will return to normal on 6 April or upon the completion of repairs at the Panzer Circle if earlier than expected.

On 7 April, repairs on the main gate barrier will start at 7 a.m. with a scheduled completion NLT 3 p.m.

During these times the Main gate is open for inbound traffic only, utilizing the auxiliary road to redirect traffic to the Panzer circle. The Panzer back gate is open for outbound traffic only.

Traffic patterns on Panzer should return to normal operations NLT 3 p.m. on 7 April.

The Traffic circle near 2913 will be closed for repairs, traffic will be re-routed. The timeline is TBD. Follow MP direction and signage. April 3-7 is spring break for schools

Spring Cleanup April 10-28

USAG Stuttgart will conduct Spring Cleanup April 10 – 28 in order to police our areas, recover from effects of winter and reinforce the importance and benefits of recycling. All units, organizations and families conduct cleanup activities in the immediate vicinity of their on-post areas.

Installation Coordinators for Waste Removal and Supplies: Patch Barracks: DSN 430-5450. Kelley Barracks & SAAF: DSN 421-6288 and DSN 430-5450. Panzer Kaserne: DSN 431-2806. Robinson Barracks: DSN 430-3323. Housing Office: DSN 431-2346.

DPW Environmental Contacts: DSN 421-6131 and DSN 421-6135.

Panzer Housing Heating Line Project Begins April 19

The Directorate of Public Works Engineering Division contractor will begin setting up equipment in pre-designated areas. This will not impact traffic. The actual work and excavation will begin the following week. Traffic pattern maps and alternate parking plans will be forecasted at least two weeks in advance and will be shared to ensure that the process flow is smooth. This will be a multiple-phase project that will ultimately connect Panzer Housing to the district heat lines from the City of Boblingen.

Projected to go through May 2018.

Stuttgart Citizen Print News Discontinued

March 23 was the final printed edition of The Citizen news on-post. Special editions including the Welcome Edition in May, will be published.

Subscribe to Stuttgartcitizen.com Email to receive a recap each day of new announcements and new information, use non-.mil email address for best delivery function.

to receive a recap each day of new announcements and new information, use non-.mil email address for best delivery function. Listen to AFN: Command Update, Wednesday at 7-8 a.m. Download AFN 360 internet radio, at: afneurope.net/Stations/Stuttgart.aspx.

Command Update, Wednesday at 7-8 a.m. Download AFN 360 internet radio, at: afneurope.net/Stations/Stuttgart.aspx. Follow garrison Facebook

garrison Facebook CAC cardholders can view the Master Activities Calendar (MAC) located on the garrison SharePoint at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx

Panzer Fitness Center is Going Cashless

Starting April 1 cash payment will no longer be accepted at the Panzer Kaserne Fitness Center. Acceptable forms of payment include: Master Card, Visa, American Express and Personal Checks. The Patch Fitness Center will follow May. 1.

DSN 421-2543 / 0711-729-2543.

RB Library Temporary Closure

The Robinson Barracks Library closed March 20, until all library locations within the garrison can be fully staffed. The more highly trafficked Patch Barracks Library will remain open, in full-service, for community members library needs.

Dental Clinic Extends Appointments

Beginning March 20, any military service member who desires a 4:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. dental appointment will be accommodated if they are dental readiness classification, DRC4 status.

Contact DSN: 590-2800 to schedule your dental exam.

Motorcycle Safety Course is Open

Training site provides personnel with required motorcycle training courses. Courses are being offered March 23- June 1. Register online via U.S. Army Traffic Safety Training Program Registration System at: https://imc.army.mil/airs/Home.aspx (CAC) enabled.

https://imc.army.mil/airs/Home.aspx (CAC) enabled. DSN: 431-3832/civ. 0731-15-3832.

POV Inspection Online Appointments– Email Required

Email confirmation is required for POV inspection appointments. If you have not received an email confirmation, contact DSN: 475-5045/civ. 09641-83-5045. The link is updated on the garrison homepage at www.stuttgart.army.mil, or the direct link is: https://asc.aep.army.mil/afsb/405/baseopsmaint/vehicle-inspection/Code/schedule.aspx, (CAC only).

Garrison SharePoint Authentication Issues

There have been reports of issues where appointment scheduling systems are maintained. The following may fix the issue for appointment services such as vehicle inspection/registration etc:

Follow these directions: Open Internet Explorer > Tools > Internet Options > Advanced tab > Reset Internet Explorer settings > Reset, then Restart computer.

Open Internet Explorer > Tools > Internet Options > Advanced tab > Reset Internet Explorer settings > Reset, then Restart computer. DSN: 314-431-2112/civ. 07031-15-2112.

Kelley Barracks Building 3312 Roof Repair

The repair project is estimated to last through July. The contractor will replace the roof tiles parallel to Balsam Strasse. Fencing and scaffolding will be placed around 3312 to allow access to the roof and provide safety for pedestrians. Accesses will be constructed at all entrances to allow ingress/egress to the facility with overhead protection. Current delivery entry will be maintained to allow pallet deliveries. Thirteen parking spaces will be unavailable for the project duration.

Kelley Hotel Re-Opening

The Kelley hotel will reopen when the new staff is onboard and trained. Upon re-opening, patrons can enjoy a refurbished facility with stylish new carpeting, wallpaper, drapes and curtains, as well as modern and secure guest room doors with durable metal frames. Future projects will include the addition of a fitness room and the relocation of the continental breakfast area.

DSN 431-3490/civ. 07031-15-3490.

Kelley Barracks Sewer Repair Project

Maple Strasse will close near Buildings 3309 and 3310. The street will be two-way traffic up to the work area. This detour is expected to continue through April.

Kelley and Robinson Barracks Army Family Housing BBQ’s

Work on the Barbecue areas in Buildings 300 – 313 on Robinson Barracks and in Buildings 3400 – 3408 on Kelley Barracks begins in January and will go through April.

Kelley Barracks Subway Dining Facility Construction Extended

The new Subway restaurant facility construction next to the Cantina on Kelley Barracks is in progress. Parking areas are blocked until completion, now estimated by September 2017.

Patch Barracks Sidewalks

Repair of sidewalks and stairs connecting to Florida Straße near Buildings 2406, 2411, and 2447 goes through July 2017.

Robinson Barracks Elementary School Gym closed

Due to a structural failure on Jan. 27, 2016 the school gymnasium is closed.

Support Service Updates

FMWR is Hiring

Child and Youth Program Assistants Needed

Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions. Visit the USAJOBS link

SKIES Unlimited Instructors Needed

Seeking qualified instructors to teach piano, voice, dance (pop/hip hop), art, swimming, martial arts, speech therapy, foreign languages or other child/youth specialized programs. Must be 18 years old or older. Call DSN: 430-6281 / CIV 0711-680-6281 or email stuttgartcys@googlemail.com.

Volunteers Needed for CU4 Reality

Service Credit Union’s annual fair for the 7th grade students is May 11 at the Swabian Special Events Center on Patch Barracks. The program teaches students financial skills that they will need to use later in life. This event relies on volunteers to run smoothly and be beneficial for the students. No experience is required. Volunteers will practice role play with the students to entice them to buy products and to have fun learning. The fair will be conducted in two sessions; 9-11 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Volunteers are requested to arrive at 8:30 a.m. to aid in set-up.

DSN: 431-3237/civ. 07031-819-4333.

What’s up with my Service Order?

Directorate of Public Works has created a new and easy way to stay informed on maintenance requests. Customers can now email their Service Order Number to DPW directly to receive a status update within one business day.

To get the status of your maintenance order, email: stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil .

stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil To make a new maintenance request contact the Service Order Help Desk at DSN 421-6200/CIV 0711-729-6200

On-Post Housing Resident Handbook

See the Resident Handbook updated by the Housing Office. The housing office encourages occupants to remind dog owners if violations are witnessed, and “If You See Something, Say Something,” to your Area/Building Coordinator.

iReport Europe

Report suspicious behavior to the appropriate authorities online or using the mobile app, visit army.mil/iReport.

To report an imminent threat or crime in progress, immediately contact the MP’s or reach host-nation law enforcement by dialing commercial in Germany: 112.

AtHoc Emergency Notification System

ATHOC has Self Service sign-up available with Common Access Cards (CAC) online.

AtHoc alerts users by: computers pop-ups, voice calls to landline and mobile phones, emails, text messages.

Contact the Emergency Management Protection Branch DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031 or contact your local commands Protection office.

Follow the directions here.

24/7 SHARP Hotline

The Army Sexual Harassment / Assault Response & Prevention Europe phone line is accessible 24 hours a day at: DSN: 537-SAFE (7233) or civ. 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233).

Upcoming Deadlines

Summer Camp Registration Begins

Priority registration begins April 3 for summer camp is for those Child & Youth Services patrons who are currently enrolled in either a Before School, After School OR Before & After School program at Patch, Panzer, Kelley CDC/SAC and/or RB SAC. Regular registration opens April 29. Patrons may sign up for all 10 weeks of camp or pick and choose the weeks they need care. Participants do not need to attend ALL 10 weeks in order to reserve a spot for the fall program. Fees for summer camp are due no later than the Wednesday prior to camp starting.

Sign up at the your current child care center or at Parent Central Services.

DODEA School Registration

For the new school year, all students must register or re-register to attend Patch Elementary School, Robinson Barracks Elementary School, Stuttgart Elementary School, Patch Middle School and Stuttgart High School. Stuttgart High School registration will take place at the school on Panzer Kaserne. Registration for all other schools will take place at the Main Exchange on Panzer Kaserne:

April 18-19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Last packet given out at 3:30 p.m.).

April 20 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Last packet given out at 4 p.m.).

Kindergartners must be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 1, and first graders must be 6 on or before Sept.1. No exceptions to this policy.

Contact the School Liaison Office at DSN: 430-7465/civ. 0711-680-7465, http://stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/school-liaison-officer-slo

Tax Center Open to All Community Members

Deadline: April 18 to file 2016 Federal taxes.

Stuttgart Law Center, Building 3312, Kelley Barracks

Make an appointment at DSN: 421-2817/civ. 711-729-421-2817

NIU Masters Degree Program

Deadline: May 1, The National Intelligence University European Academic Center invites all military and government personnel (TS/SCI Cleared) in Stuttgart to apply for the Masters of Science of Strategic Intelligence degree program by. The program is Government funded. Fill out the application form and statement of interest, submit it to NIU admissions: NIUAdmit@dodiis.mil.

Contact the NIU EAC at NIU_EAC@dodiis.mil or VoIP: 988-3833/2941, DSN: 314-268-3484/3641.

Monthly Themes

Alcohol-Awareness-Month

Cancer Control Month

Celebrate Diversity Month

Child Abuse Prevention Month

Earth Day

Holocaust Remembrance

Month of the Military Child

National Financial Literacy Month

National Former POW Recognition Day

National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

National STD Education and Awareness Month

National Volunteer Week

Pan American Day/Week

Monthly Highlights

OHA Survey

Community members living Off-Post are asked to take the Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA) survey reporting utility costs and expenses by April 15:

defensetravel.dod.mil/site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-util

defensetravel.dod.mil/site/ohaSurvey.cfm?ID=mar-util This survey helps to limit out of pocket expenses for service members stationed in Germany by ensuring that housing and utility allowances reflect actual costs.

Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign

Through May 15, all branches of service, all installations

The AER program provides emergency financial assistance to service members.

To donate, find your unit representative. Elect to make a one-time donation or have an allotment out of your pay. Donations may also be made online at org.

Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) Campaign

April 10 to May 10. Visit afassistancefund.org.

DSN: 430-7253/CIV 0711 680 7253

USO Weekly Events

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m.

Every Wednesday stop by for free hot dogs, until supplies last.

07031-15-3345 or email programs.stuttgart@uso.org

AFN Superstar of the Month

Recognize a member of a unit, organization, or within the community. Email: AFNStuttgartonline@gmail.com. Include: Name, unit or organization, why this person is a Superstar. Winners announced on AFN Radio.

JAMII Room Schedule – Kelley Barracks community room brings services on rotation to Kelley Barracks.

DOD School Calendar – Note: The Panzer Kaserne back gate opens in the morning following the school schedule.

Religious Special Services April

Training

Red Cross Class Schedule

Lifeguard Training March, April

ASIST Training Schedule

Casualty Training Schedule

4-H Babysitting Training April 3, 5 & 7

Patch Hub, Patch Barracks, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Become a certified 4H babysitter. Learn CPR and First Aid, Child Development and other essential skills. Participants must attend all three days to receive an official certification and be added to the CYS official babysitter list. Open to US ID cardholders 13 older. Cost: $20.

DSN 430-7480/7488 or CIV 0711-680-7480/7488.

Army Records Information Management class April 18

Digital Training Facility, Building 2931, Panzer Kaserne, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

For all records coordinators. Due to limited space, registration is required. Contact DSN: 431-3807.

Monthly Calendar

April 1 – Navy Chief Petty Officer Association 124th Birthday

Golf Membership Drive Kick-off

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Signup or renew your membership. All memberships include unlimited golf, handicap service, tournament fee discount and reciprocal agreements with Rheinblick Golf Course and Baumholder Golf Course. Free drawing will be held at 3 p.m. for prizes and a chance to win a $200 discount on a 2017 annual membership. Hit free range ball from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., enjoy free finger food, while learning about course information, tournaments, lessons, and youth programs from 1 – 2:30 p.m.

Open to all US ID cardholders. CIV 07141-879151.

“Steel Magnolias” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

April 2

“Steel Magnolias” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.

Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

American-style Breakfast Buffet

Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Get breakfast favorites such as eggs to order, bacon and beef or chicken sausage, golden brown hash browns, fresh pancake and French toast station with choice of fruit topping selections, assortment of cold cuts, cheeses, breads, yogurt and puddings, fresh fruits, a variety of cereals and unlimited breakfast beverages (coffee, tea, juices, milk and water). $10 ages 13 and older, $5 ages 6 – 12, and ages 5 and under eat free. Open to US ID cardholders and authorized guest.

DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660 for reservations.

April 3

Bubble Launch

All Child Youth Services (CYS) facilities, 4 – 4:30 p.m.

Children blow bubbles outside across the installations for Month of the Military Child.

Spring Break Camp April 3-7

Patch Youth Center, The Hub, Patch Barracks, 7:30 a.m. – 1p.m.

Italian theme week camp. Each day there will be Italian-themed activities, food, and more. Fees are based off on income category.

DSN 430-7204 / CIV 0711-680-7204.

New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Back to Basics Fitness Center Orientation at RB

Orientation will include a tour of the Fitness Center and quick introduction to the equipment, Gym Etiquette, Overview of Fitness Program (classes, massage therapy & special events), and an Overview of the Sports Program.

Registration required. 0711 6807136

April 4

Family Child Care Provider Recruitment

Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available. Stop by and learn all the benefits of becoming a FCC provider.

DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.

Know Your SLO – School Liaison Officer

Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

School Liaison Officers will be available at the Panzer Main Exchange to answer any school and transition related questions in person.

DSN 430-7465 / CIV 0711-680-7465.

April 5

Installation Staff Meeting

Swabian Special Events Center, Patch Barracks, 9 a.m.

April focus: Environment/Energy Quality Control Council

Monthly meeting for all mission partner representatives, organizations and services within the garrison to share activities.

USO National Walking Day; Free Historic walking tour of Panzer Kaserne

Meeting location: Lobby of Building 2915, 10 a.m.

This historic walking tour is led by Joe Holder.

Signup required, call 07031-15-9012 or email info.stuttgart@uso.org

Month of the Military Child Themed Lego Club

Patch Library, 4 – 5 p.m. Ages 6 – 12.

All elementary children school aged children may participate. Legos are provided.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

New Parent Support: Baby Bumps

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This group is for pregnant women at any stage. It focuses on education and support related to pregnancy and encourages socializing and bonding. Guest speakers and topics vary month to month.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Travel Preparation Programs

Kelley Barracks Health Clinic, 1-3:30 p.m.

Flu shots will be available. Make sure to bring your yellow shot card. New personnel must in-process with the clinic prior to visiting the travel clinic.

DSN: 421-5605.

April 6

Community Poetry Reading for National Poetry Month

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Come share some of your work. The reading is open mic style.

All ages welcome. Register at the Patch Library, DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

April 7

USO National Coffee Cake Day

Lobby of Building 2915, 8:30 a.m. – while supplies last

Kick your Friday into high gear and celebrate National Coffee Cake Day with free coffee cake and a cup of coffee.

Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org

“Steel Magnolias” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

April 8

“Steel Magnolias” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Soelden, Austria Ski/Snowboard Adventure (End of season trip)

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 5 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Trip includes round trip transportation and ski/snowboard equipment package rental from ODR. $119 per adult, $99 per youth 17 and under. $20 discount to patrons who bring their own equipment. Passport required.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

Master’s Golf Tournament

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 7:30 a.m.

Entry fee is $20 for Annual Fee cardholders and $30 for ID cardholders. Entry includes green fees, prizes and range balls.

CIV 07141-879-151.

April 9

“Steel Magnolias” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.

Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Pre-Audition Workshop for “Disaster”

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 6 p.m.

Attend the pre-audition to be prepared for the auditions Apr. 10 and 12.

DSN 421-3258 / CIV 0711-729-3258.

USO Spring It On! Easter Egg Hunt

Husky Field, Patch Barracks, 2 – 5 p.m.

Come celebrate Easter and the beginning of spring. The USO will have age-appropriate Easter egg hunts, craft tables, pictures with the Easter Bunny and, of course, free hot dogs for all for a great family event.

Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org

April 10

National Library Week Patron Appreciation Reception

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 12 – 2 p.m.

Pizza party, cake and raffle prizes. The Quilt Guild will be unveiling a community bookshelf quilt where patrons named their favorite books. The quilt will go on display as a symbol of the library’s connection to the Stuttgart community.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Auditions for “Disaster” April 10-12

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7 p.m.

Audition for this 1979 musical set in New York where the hottest A-listers are lining up for a floating casino and discotheque. Casting 5 women, 5 men, 1 young actor to play an 11 year old boy and girl. All must sing.

DSN 421-3258 / CIV 0711-729-3258.

April 11

RB Community Town Hall

Robinson Barracks Chapel, 6-8 p.m.

S. Army Garrison Stuttgart has scheduled a Community Town Hall meeting to address an increase in concerns regarding various issues expressed by residents via social media and formal ICE comments.

RB residents may submit topics for discussion consideration and public response to the garrison Public Affairs Office via email by April 5: stuttgart.id-europe.mbx.usag-stuttgart-media@mail.mil

USO New Volunteer Orientation

USO Center, Panzer Kaserne, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Come be part of the USO volunteer team. Learn more about volunteering at the USO and all that it entails.

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series –LinkedIn

Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Helpful tips and tricks to make yourself marketable on LinkedIn.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Go Digital with Library Resources

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, All Day

Visit the “Go Digital” information table, highlighting library e-resources. Get assistance with any electronic device, example: a guide through the Overdrive app on a reading device, how to adjust Facebook privacy settings, popular apps with teenagers and more.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Back to Basics Fitness Center Orientation at Patch

Orientation will include a tour of the Fitness Center and quick introduction to the equipment, Gym Etiquette, Overview of Fitness Program (classes, massage therapy & special events), and an Overview of the Sports Program.

Registration required. 0711 6807136

April 12

Family Readiness Group (FRG) Foundation Training,

Army Community Service (ACS), Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 9 – 11 a.m.

Gain an understanding of the role of the Family Readiness Group (FRG). FRGs play a vital role in Family Readiness and assisting units with preparing family members for military life. Regardless of a unit’s deployment status, the FRG assists in ensuring that members have the resources they need to be self-reliant in an ever-changing military environment.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) Kick-off event

Patch Community Club (main ballroom), Patch Barracks, 9 a.m.

Guest speaker: Brigadier General David P. Baczewski, EUCOM. Free food for attendees. The Campaign runs through May 10.

DSN: 430-7253/CIV 0711 680 7253

“Libraries Transform” Themed Storytime and Crafts

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Preschool Storytime and book-related crafts.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Teen Pop Culture Trivia Night

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Test your knowledge of popular culture. Bring a team of 2 – 4.

Register at DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Got teen stress? A 90-minute workshop for Parents

Stuttgart High School auditorium, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 p.m.

Stuttgart middle and high schools present a 90-minute workshop for parents of emotional or irrational teens given by Adolescent Substance Abuse Counseling Service Clinical Director Lisa Roethling, a licensed professional counselor and licensed addictions therapist. Come learn about the teenage brain, decision making, and how to better handle irrational teen behaviors.

April 13

USO National Scrabble Day

USO Center, Panzer Kaserne 10 a.m.

Celebrate National Scrabble Day in the USO Center with Scrabble games, themed snacks and a scrabble-themed craft.

Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org

Strike Out Child Abuse

Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

A family friendly event dedicated to the prevention of child abuse. Free bowling including shoe rentals, free pepperoni and cheese pizza and opportunities to win prizes with a total value of $1000.

DSN 431-2575/2719 / CIV 07031-15-2575/2719.

Family Game/Coloring Day

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, All day,

Play family-friendly board games from Scrabble, Monopoly, Candy Land and Chutes & Ladders. Coloring stations for all ages – adults included.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

The Social Lives of Networked Teens

Stuttgart High School auditorium, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 p.m.

All parents and teens are welcome to the discussion hosted by Adolescent Substance Abuse Counseling Service Clinical Director Lisa Roethling, a licensed professional counselor and licensed addictions therapist, about the following subjects facing teens: Identity: Why do teens feel they “need” social media? Privacy: Why do teens share so publicly? Addiction: What makes teens obsessed with social media? Bullying: Does social media amplify meanness and cruelty? Do you understand relevant and trending social media apps?



April 14

USO RB Friday Fill-Up!

Robinson Barracks, Community Club Building 168 Parking Lot, 7:30 a.m.

Swing by the USO table and grab your morning coffee, muffins and fruit to help you power through your day.

Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org

USO “Discover Stuttgart” Program: Day in the Life Class

Panzer Kaserne, Building 2915, Room 222, 10 a.m.

Topics such as trash sorting, grocery shopping, pets, driving, cell phone service and many others are covered and questions are welcome.

Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.

“Steel Magnolias” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-305.

Family Readiness Group (FRG) Command Team Training

Army Community Service (ACS) Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 1 – 3 p.m.

Students will share tips and strategies to enhance the effectiveness and success of the command FRG program by taking a close look at the benefits of the Family Readiness Program and Family Readiness Group (FRG), the command team role, and the execution of the Family Readiness Plan.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

April 15

“Steel Magnolias” Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

Get ready for an alternately hilarious and touching story of gossipy southern ladies in a small-town beauty parlor. Tickets: $15 for adults, $13 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets at Stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Prague Express Trip

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne

Explore the city of Prague. Trip includes transportation, half day city tour with guide, and ODR escort. Passport is required. $169 per adult, $99 per youth ages 7 – 17. Trip departs ODR at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.

Saturday Family Cinema

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day

Family-friendly Disney and Pixar classic. Bring the whole family. The films and the popcorn are provided.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

JROTC Color Run

Stuttgart High School, Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m.

5K Color Fun Run to support the High School JRTOC program.

April 16

Easter Lunch and Egg Hunt

Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 11:30 a.m.

Buffet and egg hunt. Entrees include turkey, baked pork, chicken wings and chicken nuggets. Sides include toasted potatoes, mashed potatoes, bread rolls, vegetables and chicken cream noodle soup, as well as a salad bar and assorted desserts. Easter Egg Hunt for children of paying guests is from 11:30 a.m.to noon, all you can eat buffet from noon to 2 p.m.

DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.

April 17

USO National Pajamas and Puzzles Day

USO Center, 8 a.m.

Mondays can be stressful! Come to the USO dressed in PJ’s and have a little fun to kill your case of the Manic Mondays. An assortment of puzzles will be available to relax for a few minutes with a treat and a puzzling good time.

New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup

Patch Playground, Vermont Street, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Patch Middle School Wolf Walk

Patch Barracks, Staggered start beginning at 1 p.m.

Students will participate in a 3K Wolf Walk/scavenger hunt on a set route on-post. Military Police will assist at the cross walks during the event that will start and end at the school. Drivers use caution as students make their walk around post.

April 18

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Resume Writing for the Private Sector

Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Photography 101 for Teens

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 – 5 p.m.

Bring a smart phone or a camera.

Register at DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

USO National Animal Cracker Day

USO Center, Panzer Kaserne, 2 p.m. – while supplies last

Watch a Shirley Temple movie and singing along to “Animal Crackers in my Soup!” Taste a variety of animal crackers.

Email info.stuttgart@uso.org

USO Story & Craft Time on Panzer

USO Multi-Purpose Room; 10 a.m.

Do you have little ones at home and want to meet other parents and children? Join the USO for Storytime and Crafts event. Parents and children (through elementary school age) are welcome to join in story time. Volunteers read at least one children’s book and create an accompanying craft.

Email info.stuttgart@uso.org

April 19

Family Readiness Group (FRG) Foundation Training

Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 2 – 4 p.m.

Gain an understanding of the role of the Family Readiness Group (FRG). FRGs play a vital role in Family Readiness and assisting units with preparing family members for military life. Regardless of a unit’s deployment status, the FRG assists in ensuring that members have the resources they need to be self-reliant in an ever-changing military environment.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Resiliency Seminar – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Kelley Theater, 1-4 p.m.

Additional dates: April 20 Patch Theater, April 21 Patch Chapel Annex, April 24 Panzer Chapel, 1-4 p.m., April 25-27, Panzer Fitness Center workout, 6-7 a.m.

Guest Speaker – Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW. Unleash your Resiliency and join the session on: Mind and Body Empowerment; Real Personal Power; Self-Control.

Open to all ID cardholders.

Garrison Workforce Brown Bag Lunch Series: Resiliency

Panzer Hotel Conference Room, Panzer Kaserne, noon – 1p.m.

Presented by Ms. Angela Butler, discussing how to be more resilient in relationships both at work and at home.

Additional date: April 21 Building 3307, Room 124, Kelley Barracks.

Open to garrison workforce to attend. DSN: 431-2641.

Back to Basics Fitness Center Orientation at Panzer

Orientation will include a tour of the Fitness Center and quick introduction to the equipment, Gym Etiquette, Overview of Fitness Program (classes, massage therapy & special events), and an Overview of the Sports Program.

Registration required. 0711 6807136

Travel Preparation Programs

Kelley Barracks Health Clinic, 1-3:30 p.m.

Flu shots will be available. Make sure to bring your yellow shot card. New personnel must in-process with the clinic prior to visiting the travel clinic.

DSN: 421-5605.

April 20

USO Jamii Room Storytime and Craft

Jamii Room on Kelley Barracks; 10:30 a.m. (New Time)

Just like the story time event on Panzer, bringing the fun to the families in the Kelley Barracks area. Volunteers will read a story and do an accompanying craft. For kids through elementary school age. Perfect for homeschooling families, too.

New Parent Support Program: Tiny Tots Lunch and Playgroup

Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For toddlers and young children ages 1 to 4 to provide monthly toddler-related topics along with the opportunity for child to learn through play. Lunch is not provided, but feel free to bring your own.

No registration required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Resiliency Seminar – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Patch Theater, 1-4 p.m.

Additional dates: April 21 Patch Chapel Annex, April 24 Panzer Chapel, 1-4 p.m., April 25-27, Panzer Fitness Center workout, 6-7 a.m.

Guest Speaker – Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW. Unleash your Resiliency and join the session on: Mind and Body Empowerment; Real Personal Power; Self-Control.

Open to all ID cardholders.

USO Monthly Family Movie Night

USO Center; 6:30 p.m.

Feature film: Inside Out

Popcorn and drinks are provided, and some lucky viewers will go home with a copy of the DVD. Guests should bring pillows, blankets and any other comfy-cozies that would make the night great.

Sign up for this free event by calling 07031 201 9012 or emailing info.stuttgart@uso.org, or stop by the USO.

April 21

Garrison Workforce Brown Bag Lunch Series: Resiliency

Building 3307, Room 124, Kelley Barracks, noon – 1p.m.

Presented by Ms. Angela Butler, discussing how to be more resilient in relationships both at work and at home.

Open to garrison workforce to attend. DSN: 431-2641.

Beer Tasting & Buffet

Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 9 p.m.

Experience regional beers (limited to 4 glasses of .25 ml) from North Germany/Netherlands and a buffet open 6 – 8 p.m. $22 for beer and buffet, buffet only: $18 for 13 and older, $10 ages 6 -12, and children 5 and under eat free.

DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660.

Family Advocacy Program: Baby Boot Camp

Army Community Service (ACS), Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Learn relaxation and breathing techniques, breastfeeding and effective techniques to help make your first week with new baby, easier.

Registration is required. DSN 431-3328 / CIV 07031-15-3328.

Resiliency Seminar – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Patch Chapel Annex, 1-4 p.m.

Additional dates: April 24 Panzer Chapel, 1-4 p.m., April 25-27, Panzer Fitness Center workout, 6-7 a.m.

Guest Speaker – Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW. Unleash your Resiliency and join the session on: Mind and Body Empowerment; Real Personal Power; Self-Control.

Open to all ID cardholders.

Parent’s Night Out

Parent Central Services, Patch Barracks, 6:30 – 11:30 p.m.

Drop the kids of (6 weeks – 5th grade) and Patch CDC or SAC. Child must be registered with Parent Central Services. Reserve your spot. $30 per child.

DSN 430-7480/7488 / CIV 0711-680-7480/7488.

Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Join Army Community Service as they celebrate the invaluable contributions of Stuttgart volunteers. Event registration 2:30 – 3 p.m., Ceremony 3 – 4 p.m., Ice Cream Social 4 – 5 p.m.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

SAC Lock-in

School Aged Center, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Sign your school age kids up for a night of games and activities offered for 1st-5th graders. Sign up online through Webtrac or at Parent Central Services. Cost is $50/child

April 22

USO “Discover Germany” Program: Stuttgart Walking Tour

Downtown Stuttgart, 1 p.m.

Come learn about the rich history of our host city. Sarah Dealy, founder and owner of Stuttgart Steps, will lead the tour around Stuttgart and cover a myriad of interesting historical and cultural topics.

Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page

Paris Express Trip

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne

Explore Paris. Trip includes transportation, city tour with guide, and escort. Passport is required. $149 per adult, $99 per youth ages 7 – 17. Trip departs at 3 a.m. on Saturday.

DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.

April 23

USO Frühlingsfest Trip

Meeting point: Panzer Kaserne, Exchange parking lot, departing 10 a.m.

Transportation, entry to the tent and a meal included. Lederhosen and dirndls encouraged but not required. This event is family-friendly.

Deposit required and spaces fill fast ($20/€20 per person or $40/€40 per family); deposit refunded on the bus. Cash only.

CIV 07031 201 901

World Wide Comedy Tour

Robinson Barracks Community Theater, Bldg. 168, 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Armed Forces Entertainment presents the free comedy show with Johnny Cardinale, Mark Serritella, Chris Wivell, Alli Breen and Andy Fiori.

April 24

New Parent Support Program: Toddler Playgroup

RB Club Building 168, Robinson Barracks, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Designed specifically for children ages 0 to 5. Older siblings are welcome to attend. Developmentally age appropriate games and activities will be arranged.

Registration not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518

Resiliency Seminar – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Panzer Chapel, Panzer Kaserne, 1-4 p.m.

Additional dates: April 25-27, Panzer Fitness Center workout, 6-7 a.m.

Guest Speaker – Mental Fitness Coach Ms. Ava Diamond, LCSW. Unleash your Resiliency and join the session on: Mind and Body Empowerment; Real Personal Power; Self-Control.

Open to all ID cardholders.

Infant Massage

Army Community Service (ACS), 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Encourage a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3328 / CIV 07031-15-3328.

April 25

Resiliency Workout – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Panzer Fitness Center, 6-7 a.m.

Unleash your Resiliency and join the workout session. Open to all ID cardholders.

USO “Discover Germany” Program: Book Club – The Book Thief

USO Multi-Purpose Room; 9:30 a.m.

Discover Germany’s rich culture in the USO’s book club featuring books by German authors about German culture, or set in Germany.

Signup is free but required online via link on the USO Stuttgart Facebook Page.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover April 25-26

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day

Bring your favorite stuffed animal, read a story, sing it a lullaby, tuck it in for the night, and pick it up the next day. Drop off your stuffed animal by 5 p.m. on April 25, and pick it up on the morning of April 26.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

April 2

Resiliency Workout – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Panzer Fitness Center, 6-7 a.m.

Unleash your Resiliency and join the workout session. Open to all ID cardholders.

Cool Vibes – Open Mic Night

Backlot Bar, Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 6:30 p.m.

Every 4 th Wednesday of the month bring your poetic and or musical talents to the stage. Free finger food offered.

Wednesday of the month bring your poetic and or musical talents to the stage. Free finger food offered. Open to US ID cardholders and their guests. Sign up at the event. DSN 430-5433 / CIV 0711-680-5433.

Month of the Military Child Themed Preschool Storytime

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. T

Preschool age story time with related crafts.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

April 27

Resiliency Workout – Promoting Personal and Interpersonal Power

Panzer Fitness Center, 6-7 a.m.

Unleash your Resiliency and join the workout session. Open to all ID cardholders.

Smart Kids Night Out

Panzer Fitness Center Basketball Court, Panzer Kaserne, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Family Advocacy Program (FAP) presents a program designed to empower youth with mental fitness strategies that will help them discover their “Voice of Value”. There will be a self-defense class sponsored by Marine Corps Forces (MARFOR). Open to US ID cardholders 12 and older. Ages 12 – 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Register at DSN 431-3518/3362 / CIV 07031-15-3518/3362.

April 28

Hub Teen Lock-in

Patch Youth Center, Hub, Patch Barracks, 10 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

DSN: 430-7204/CIV 0711-680-7204.

USO National Super Hero Day

USO Center, 2:30 – 5 p.m.

Dress up as a super hero and come celebrate National Super Hero day with the USO. Photo opportunities will be available with some real-life super heroes and a craft station to create your own super hero mask. Enjoy super-hero themed snacks as well.

April 29

KidsZ Only Flea Market

Location TBD, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sign up and make some extra cash by getting rid of your unwanted items. One table per person costs $10. Children’s items only. Limited spaces, sign up today. Pay for your space at any of the Stuttgart Community Fitness Centers.

Call to reserve at DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287.

Family Game Day

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, all day

Board games including all the classic games from Scrabble, Monopoly, Candy Land, and Chutes & Ladders to celebrate Month of the Military Child, plus popcorn.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Keukenhof Gardens, Holland Express Trip

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne

Experience the garden in Holland, as well as the cheese farm and clog factory tour. Trip includes transportation, entrance fee/tour, and escort. Passport is required. $159 per adult, $129 per youth ages 7 – 17. Trip departs at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.

Paintball Play Day – Season Opener

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne, 9:30 a.m.

Paintball field is open. Price includes marker and mask rental, field fee and bag of paint (500 balls). Shuttle available from ODR at 9 a.m. Shuttle returns 4:30 p.m. $25 for ID cardholders and $45 for non ID cardholders.

Call to reserve your markers. DSN 431-2774 / 07031-15-2774.

Spring Fest for Military Kids

Patch Fitness Center, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Month of the Military Child activity stations, bouncy houses, prizes. There will also be community organization such as the Military Police doing finger prints and child ID kits, free smoothies and javaccinos provided by Java Café, Red Cross will be giving first aid tips and more.

DSN 430-7480 / CIV 0711-680-7480.

USO “Discover Germany” Program: Train trip to Ulm

Meet at Stuttgart Hauptbahnhof at 8:15 a.m. at the Ritter Sport Tower

Did you know that Ulm, Germany is Einstein’s birthplace, the home of the most crooked house in the world and the tallest church spire in the world?

Join the free trip to discover the history and culture in this interesting city. Start the day with a walking tour and have the afternoon to enjoy lunch and maybe even climb to the top of the church spire.

Sign-ups begin April 10 at 8:30 a.m. Deposit required ($20/€20 per person or $40/€40 per family); deposit refunded on the bus. Cash only.

Email: info.stuttgart@uso.org or calling 07031-15-9012 – space is limited.

April 30

USO National Babe Ruth Day