Download the PDF: click here .



For the most up to date announcements: click here.

Facility Updates

Garrison-wide Antiterrorism Exercise Oct 22

There will be increased force protection at gates and on-post across all installations. Road and parking barriers will be in place in certain areas to reduce parking movement near the exercise. To maintain the integrity of the emergency scenario training, blocking locations will not be announced prior to the event.

There will be a visible increase in Military Police, fire and emergency first responder activity, including casualty role-play. Many service members will be in full tactical uniforms with equipment deployed.

Community members should not to be alarmed.

The exercise is coordinated by USAG Stuttgart’s Anti-terrorism Office, Directorate of Emergency Services and several German first response counterparts including police and fire, the Red Cross and multiple city officials.

New Afternoon Hours at Panzer Kaserne Back Gate

Beginning Sept. 19, the Directorate of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the School Bus Transportation Office, implemented new afternoon hours at the Panzer Kaserne Back Gate (located near the commissary) to better accommodate outbound school bus traffic on Panzer Kaserne and ease front gate pressure.

The back gate opens with the school schedule from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. for outbound right turns only, Monday-‎Friday.

New POV Inspection Online Appointment Link

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade Europe and Africa, Base Operations Support Maintenance Division has a new SharePoint scheduling link available for making POV inspection appointments.

The link is updated on the garrison homepage at stuttgart.army.mil, or the direct link is:

https://asc.aep.army.mil/afsb/405/baseopsmaint/vehicle-inspection/Code/schedule.aspx, (CAC access only)

Vehicle Registration, License Fees Increase

On Oct. 1, the U.S. Army Europe Registry of Motor Vehicles is increasing the vehicle registration fee in Germany by $5 to $35 dollars.

Driver license fees are also going up to $20.

Vehicle Registration clearing, shipping or renewal online appointments: click here *Appointment pages are CAC access only on SharePoint.

Patch Barracks Parking Blocking

Parking areas at the Patch Barracks Fitness Center, Chapel and Washington Square are scheduled to be blocked the morning of Oct. 5 for a special event hosted by the 587th Signal Company.

The event is planned to occur outside in Washington Square at 10 a.m. The Patch Fitness Center basketball/racquetball court will be closed in case of inclement weather as an alternate venue location, Oct. 5 until approximately 1 p.m.

The Patch Fitness Center gym will have normal operating hours during the event.

Prepare to Show Two Forms of ID at Gates

The Directorate of Emergency Services is asking community members to be prepared to show two forms of identification when entering the drive-through gate at the Panzer housing area until further notice as of Sept. 16.

Additionally, people entering the Panzer Back Gate during the morning hours, 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday while school is in session, are also asked to show two forms of ID.

Kelley Barracks Subway Dining Facility Construction

The new Subway dining facility construction project began, Sept. 14 next to the Cantina on Kelley Barracks. Parking areas will be blocked until the completion of the construction estimated by April 2017. The Directorate of Emergency Services suggests that the parking lot across from the commissary may offer many personnel an alternative for parking during this time.

Robinson Barracks Fitness Center Parking Lot Construction

There is a construction project going on in front of Building 151, fitness and youth centers. There are only four parking spots available directly in front of the building that fill up quickly.

Patrons are asked to park at the RB Elementary School parking lot and walk down to the fitness center.

This construction project is scheduled to be completed by the end of October.

Off-Post: Construction in the Robinson Barracks area off post may affect traffic to or from the installation from July 28 through mid-December. Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, EnBW officials advised the majority of roadwork, which will occur on Siemensstraße and Leitzstraße, should take place during evening hours between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. to lessen the impact to the local community. The first phase of work on Siemensstraße is expected to end by the end of September. As soon as the work in the Siemensstraße is finished, workers will move on to sections of Leitzstraße from October through December. During the day, straight lanes will not be blocked for traffic flow, two lanes of traffic will be available on Siemenstraße leaving Stuttgart. Right turns from Heilbronner Straße onto Siemensstraße may be blocked with a detour in place. Additionally, the right turn lane of the Siemenstraße (used to turn right into the Leitzstraße) will be blocked, estimated through the end of September.

Patch Barracks Construction

Parking areas in the vicinity of Patch Fitness Center will be blocked beginning, Aug. 12 in support of the heating repair project. An estimated, 10 parking spaces will be closed through Jan. 31, 2017.

Patch Heating Repair Project: From Sept. 12 through end of October, Michigan Strasse, New York Strasse and entrances and exits for Buildings 2330, 2329, 2349, 2313, 2308 will be partially blocked. The traffic in these locations will be reduced to one lane with road signs in place to allow traffic flow.

Robinson Barracks Elementary School Gym closed

Due to a structural failure on Jan. 27, 2016 the school gymnasium is closed. An alternate physical education location has been designated for gym class in the interim.

Kelley Car Wash Scheduled to Reopen Mid October

The Kelley Car Wash is closed until further notice due to an infrastructure issue that the Directorate of Public Works is servicing to repair.

The self-service car wash on Kelley Barracks and its four pressure wash bays are currently out of service; however, the high-powered vacuums are still operational.

The Patch Car Wash is also available for car cleaning needs, open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. except for U.S. Holidays. Contact the Auto Skills Center at DSN: 431-2555/civ. 07031-15-2555.

Support Service Updates

Free Flu Shots Offered to ALL at Patch Health Clinic

To prevent the flu, the Health Clinic on Patch Barracks is offering free flu shots to everyone in the Stuttgart military community, including Local Nationals.

School and community dates are scheduled Friday and Saturday’s October 22 through December 2 at the Patch Health Clinic location.

There are a few updates to note this year: The Center for Disease Control determined that the mist did not provide enough protective benefit vs. the injectable vaccine (flu shot) which has demonstrated effectiveness. Therefore only the shot will be offered this year as a national standard. The influenza vaccine has been added to the list of required immunizations for students attending DoDEA schools. Centralizing the location flu shots are given will better protect and monitor children receiving the flu vaccine for the first time, and also enable the Health Clinic to meet new electronic tracking requirements. The Flu Drive dates are all held at the clinic on Patch Barracks. Community members can also request the flu shot during their regularly scheduled appointments at the clinic or by appointment. Units will be notified separately of their scheduled dates.

More information and Flu Drive schedule here.

Ski/Snowboard Package Rental Kick-off Oct. 17

Outdoor Recreation (ODR), Panzer Kaserne

Save big this winter season at the ODR Ski/Snowboard Package Rental Kick-off. Come into ODR, get fitted and rent your gear through May 8. Only $199 for adult package and $149 for youth package while supplies last, so move quickly. Ski package include: Skis, boots, poles and helmet. Snowboard package include: board, bindings, boots and helmet.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

CYS Program Assistants Needed

Interested in a career with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to serve and make a positive difference in the life of our Military members their families and civilians in the Stuttgart community?

Family and MWR is currently recruiting Child and Youth Program Assistant positions at the Kelley Barracks Child Development Centers.

Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions.

Visit the USAJOBS link to view online vacancies.

On-Post Housing Resident Handbook

See the Resident Handbook updated by the Housing Office. The housing office encourages occupants to remind dog owners if violations are witnessed, and “If You See Something, Say Something,” to your Area/Building Coordinator.

Stuttgart Garrison SharePoint CAC access site, MAC, accessible to all branches

To better serve all branches of the military community in Stuttgart, all ID cardholders can now access the garrison SharePoint and Master Activities Calendar via the homepage, stuttgart.srmy.mil.

and via the homepage, stuttgart.srmy.mil. Locate quick appointment links and directorate information, plus all garrison events.

Note: certain internet browsers work better than others, direct link:https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx

Appliances, in-home maintenance

To make a maintenance request contact the Service Order Help Desk at DSN: 421-6200/civ. 0711-729-6200 or submit a request online here. Personnel should be home for the appointment. The Stuttgart Citizen website provides tips for European appliance maintenance and use.

Travel Advisories

Travel restrictions are in place for personnel/dependents for travel to certain areas in Europe. Personnel should check in with their individual commands for specific travel restrictions.

iReport Europe

iReport is a theater-wide reporting system that soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members in Europe can use to report suspicious behavior to the appropriate authorities.

iReport is available online and as a mobile app, visit eur.army.mil/iReport.

To report an imminent threat or crime in progress, immediately contact the military police or reach host-nation law enforcement by dialing commercial in Germany: 112.

AtHOC emergency notification system sign up/deregistration

ATHOC has Self Service sign-up available with Common Access Card (CAC) access online.

Service members may also enter a dependent (one additional account).

AtHoc alerts users multiple ways through computers pop-ups, voice calls to landline and mobile phones, emails and text messages.

Contact the Emergency Management Protection Branch officer at DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031 with any questions, or contact your local commands Protection office.

To sign up, or to de-register from the Stuttgart AtHoc system if you are PCS’ing out of Stuttgart, follow the directions at the following link: http://www.stuttgartcitizen.com/announcements-news/service-members-may-now-sign-up-for-athoc-online/

Local Europe phone number for 24/7 SHARP Hotline

Those in Europe can access these same resources by calling a local telephone number. The Army Sexual Harassment / Assault Response & Prevention telephone number for Europe is accessible via DSN, landline, and mobile, 24 hours a day at: 537-SAFE (7233) or civ. 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233). https://safehelpline.org is a resource offered for victims of sexual assault to have access 24/7 to the following: Crisis intervention; Emotional support; Referrals to both military and civilian resources in the victim’s area; Information on military reporting options (restricted vs. unrestricted); Information for family and friends of victims; Long and short-term safety concerns.

How to stay informed

Subscribe to receive a recap email each day of all the new announcements from the garrison’s Stuttgart Citizen at stuttgartcitizen.com, use a non-.mil email address for best delivery function.

Listen to AFN weekly command update – Wednesday mornings from 7-8 a.m.

Follow garrison Facebook

Pick up a free copy of The Citizen print news, out every two weeks on newsstands.

The PSC-Out and Welcome to Stuttgart print news editions as well as an online installation services phonebook are available at stuttgart.army.mil to share with incoming personnel in advance of arrival. Contact the USAG Stuttgart Public Affairs Office with questions or corrections.

View the garrison Master Activities Calendar (MAC) located on SharePoint at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx

Upcoming Deadlines

Halloween Installation Access for Visitors/Guests Deadline Oct. 21

Halloween trick-or-treating on Stuttgart installations is Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no normal visitor sign-in at the gates beginning two (2) hours prior to trick-or-treating activities. Beginning at 3 p.m., no un-registered visitors or guests will be allowed to sign on to the installation. Normal sign-on privileges will resume at 10 p.m., two (2) hours after the completion of trick-or-treating.

To bring guests/visitors onto any of the Stuttgart installations for Halloween activities, the following procedures must be completed:

All visitors/guests must be placed on an access roster list.

To add a visitor to the access list, submit an Access Roster Request (Download Form: AE Form 190-16F) to the Installation Access Control Office no later than close of business (4:30 p.m.), Oct. 21.

Access roster requests may be dropped off in person to the IACS Office located in Building 2915 on Panzer Kaserne during business hours, or submitted via email by the deadline to: stuttgart.Imcom-Europe.list.pmo-IACS@mail.mil .

. Sign-in limitations: Each individual can sign-in no more than four (4) visitors/guests.

Children under 10 years of age are required to be listed on the Access Roster. Complete the request form with their names, then under the section labeled “PIN/ID card number Reisepass/Ausweis Nummer,” just annotate “child.”

Children 10 years of age and over must have their identification card number entered the section labeled “PIN/ID card number Reisepass/Ausweis Nummer.”

All visitors (either signed in or on the access roster) must be escorted / accompanied by the sponsor at all times.

If planning to visit more than one installation, each installation requires a separate Access Roster Request be submitted.

More Trick-or-Treating Rules On-Post

There is no trick-or-treating allowed in the stairwells.

Door-to-door trick-or-treating is set to end at 8 p.m.

Keep in mind that you’re on a military installation in Germany, so use good judgement when picking your costume. (Inappropriate examples: “terrorist”, “suicide bomber”, or Nazi themed costumes etc.).

Ensure your guests and yourself are identifiable when signing in, or arriving, at the respective main gates.

Note that the regular garrison child supervision policy applies during Halloween.

Absentee Voting

Every U.S. citizens age 18 or older by Election Day, November 8, can vote while overseas by registering as an absentee voter. States are required to send registered absentee voters their ballots no later than 45 days prior to Election Day. Check state-specific deadlines and requirements, and use the step-by-step tool to register to be an absentee voter at fvap.gov.

The Installation Voting Assistance Office is available for assistance on Panzer Kaserne, Building 2913 Room 114, or by calling DSN: 431-2865/civ. 07031-15-2865, or email stuttgart.imcom-europe.list.vote-stuttgart@mail.mil.

UMUC Fall Registration

University of Maryland University College Europe announced registration for Fall 2016 Session 2. On-site and online courses start Oct. 24 with registration open until Oct. 19 for online classes, Oct. 23 for hybrid (a combination of on-site and online courses), and the day each on-site class begins.

Learn more about the thousands of classes that take place online, on military bases in Europe, and in the Middle East at http://www.europe.umuc.edu.

CYS Sports Winter Registration Oct. 11 – Nov. 10

Sports offered are basketball (ages 5 – 15) for $40, wrestling (ages 6 – 14) for $45, cheerleading (ages 5 – 15) for $40, developmental basketball (ages 3 – 4) for $20, and bowling (ages 9 – 18) for $65. Space is limited in some sports and locations. Participants must have a valid sport’s physical throughout the season. The season runs from Jan. 8 – Mar. 4.

Register at Parent Central Services or via webtrac. DSN 430-7480 / CIV 0711-680-7480.

Monthly Themes

Cyber Awareness

National Hispanic Heritage Month (ends Oct. 15)

National Disability Employment Awareness

National Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

National Depression Education and Awareness Month

Energy Awareness Month

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Fire Prevention Week

Child Health Day

Red Ribbon Week

Drug Free Work Week

Combined Federal Campaign Overseas

Monthly Highlights

JAMII Room schedule

Kelley Barracks community room brings services on rotation to Kelley Barracks.

AFN Superstar of the Month

Recognize an exceptional member of your unit, organization, or overall within the Stuttgart military community. To nominate a community member, email: AFNStuttgartonline@gmail.com

Details to include: Name, unit or organization (if applicable) and why you think this person is a Superstar. Winners are announced on AFN Radio. For AFN Stuttgart, AFN 360 internet radio, visit: afneurope.net/Stations/Stuttgart.aspx.

USO Trips and Events

For a calendar of events, trips and tours, contact the Stuttgart USO Center, Building 2915 Panzer Kaserne, at 07031-15-3345 or contact stuttgart@uso.org.

DOD School Calendar

Stuttgart DOD Schools 2016-17 Calendar.

Panzer Exchange Vendor Schedule

View the rotating schedule of vendors this month at the Panzer Exchange.

Monthly calendar

Oct. 1

Hispanic Heritage Month observance

Exchange on Panzer Kaserne, noon to 2 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Embracing, Enriching, and Enabling America.” There will be music, cultural food samplings, and dance performances by the Baila Mexico Dance Group and the Sal Tango Dance Group. The event is open to all community members to attend.

NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) Training Camp – World Building Workshop

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 1 – 3 p.m.

Are you interested in writing a novel? Sign up for this workshops Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 22. These workshops build off of each other, but it’s ok if you can’t make each class. In this session you will gain tips and techniques to develop cultures, societies, maps and more. Open to writers 12 and older and all writing backgrounds.

DSN 430-5235 / CIV 0711-680-5235.

Oct. 2

Sunday Brunch

Kelley Club, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

American style breakfast with eggs to order, bacon, beef or chicken sausage, golden brown hash browns, a fresh pancake and French toast station with your choice of fruit toppings, an assortment of cold cuts, cheeses, breads, yogurt, puddings, fruit and a variety of cereals. A variety of beverages will be offered including coffee, tea, juices, milk, and water.

Call DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660 to make a reservation.

Oct. 3

Combined Federal Campaign Overseas (CFC-O) Kick-Off

Main Exchange, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

DSN: 314-431-2018/CIV: 0703-115-2018

Domestic Violence Awareness Month Kick-Off

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 3 – 4 p.m.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Family Advocacy Program invites you to kick-off the month with a purple flag planting ceremony. Bring your children to plant purple flags and raise awareness about this important topic.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Harvest Festival

Kelley Barracks Commissary, Building 3316, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy fun activities for the entire family such as, demonstrations and a pumpkin patch.

Visit https://www.commissaries.com.

Infant Massage

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 – 11 a.m.

Bonding isn’t necessarily an instantaneous reaction to having given birth; it is an ongoing process. Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Oct. 4

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Resume Writing

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Oct. 5

Installation Staff Meeting

Patch Community Club (TBC), 9-11 a.m.

Representatives from each unit and organization are invited to attend the monthly garrison briefing on upcoming events and also use the time as a forum for questions, or to cross promote activities within your organization. The meeting is held the first Wednesday of every month and the location rotates in order to hit each working installation.

New Parent Support Program: Baby Bumps: Immunizations

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This group is for pregnant women at any stage. It focuses on education and support related to pregnancy and encourages socializing and bonding. Guest speakers and topics vary month to month.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Get a Grip: Coping with Stress and Anger

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Let the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) teach you helpful techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation and guided imagery, designed to help you cope with stress and anger and get a grip on your Zen.

DSN 431-3518/3362 / CIV 07031-15-3518/3362.

BOSS Meeting

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

This is your chance to let your voice to be heard. Come out and met your local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs.

All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend. DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.

VFW Virtual Career Fair

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. EDT

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation are teaming up, to provide career-seeking service members, veterans and their spouses the opportunity to connect with job openings being offered by some of the top names in the hospitality industry.

Preregister for the event at http://www.vfwvirtual.com/registration.

Oct. 7

Ski Trip to Austria Oct. 7-10

Outdoor Recreation (ODR), Panzer Kaserne.

Spend 3 overnights in a hotel and 2 days on the beautiful slopes in Austria. Enjoy care free transportation via coach bus, lodging (based on double occupancy), 3 breakfasts and 2 dinner, ski/snowboard package equipment rental and an escort from ODR. $379 per person and $279 per SWPC/ASAP (limited seating). Other meals, lift tickets, and additional recreation expenses are the responsibility of the patron. Passport is required. Trip departs Friday 7 a.m. and returns approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

New Parent Support Program: Bringing Home Baby Seminar

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 12 – 4 p.m.

This four hour course combines education and hands on practice.

Registration required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Bubble Soccer

Parade Field in front the Garrison Command Building, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Join Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program along with ASAP in celebrating and encouraging healthy relationships in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Limited space available. Register at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

BOSS Jam Session

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.

The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.

All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers, BOSS Burgers and Dogs

In front of Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stop by to grab a bite to eat in support of your local BOSS program. All funds generated go directly back into BOSS for future programs and trips for of our singles service members and Geographical Bachelors.

DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.

Oct. 8

NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) Training Camp – Character Creation Workshop

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 1 – 3 p.m.

This workshop will help you get to know your characters before the adventure begins! Test out your character ideas and get feedback. Open to writers 12 and older and all writing backgrounds.

DSN 430-5235 / CIV 0711-680-5235.

Oct. 11

New Parent Support Program: Tummy Time Playgroup

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Let your new baby interact and bond with others while you socialize and share experiences with other new parents by joining our Tummy Time group! For parents with babies ages newborn to one year.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Digital Camera Scavenger Hunt

Patch Library, Patch Barracks. 4 – 5:30 p.m.

Bring your team of 2 – 4, one digital camera (you can use your camera phone) per team, and your creativity! A prize will go to the top team.

Open to teens in grades 6 – 12 only. DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Oct. 12

Young Adults Books to Movie Festival Oct. 12-13

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 p.m.

Watch exciting movies that were adapted from bestselling Young Adult books like Harry Potter, Divergent, Hunger Games and The Fault in Our Stars. Free popcorn.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Get a Grip: Coping with Stress and Anger

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Let the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) teach you helpful techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation and guided imagery, designed to help you cope with stress and anger and get a grip on your Zen.

DSN 431-3518/3362 / CIV 07031-15-3518/3362.

BOSS Movie Night

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.

Join us at the Warrior Zone for a movie and free popcorn. 60 inches of viewing pleasure to include very comfortable recliners.

No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Oct. 13

New Parent Support Program: Breastfeeding Basics

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Learn how to get started as well as how to overcome challenges, such as returning to work while breastfeeding.

Register in advance at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

BOSS Bowling Night

Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 6 p.m.

Join Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers for an evening of free bowling and shoe rentals. Come out and meet other single service members and Geographical Bachelors in your community, and learn how you can contribute to the BOSS program. Food and drinks available for purchase at the Strike Zone Snack Bar.

DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.

Oct. 14

Storytellers: Survivors of Domestic Violence

Patch Chapel, Building 2305, Patch Barracks, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Hear testimonies of domestic violence survivors and join the candlelight vigil honoring lives lost as we reflect and raise awareness on the severity of this issue.

Free childcare provided for those who register at Army Community Service in advance. Children must be 10 years or younger and registered with CYSS to receive care.

Register to attend at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

BOSS Jam Session

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.

The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.

All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

The Mousetrap Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Oct. 15

The American Red Cross is hosting a Baby Expo

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The expo will showcase the many services available to new and expecting parents within the Stuttgart military community to help them have a smooth transition to parenthood. Attendees can expect information tables, short seminars, games and giveaways throughout the day. The expo will feature services for mothers and newborn care both on and off post, including participation from Böblingen Hospital. Additional information about financial planning, dietary and wellness needs, emotional needs, and more will be available.

DSN: 431-2812/civ. 07031-15-2812.

The Mousetrap Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Bad Urach Hike & Spa

Outdoor Recreation (ODR), Panzer Kaserne

Take a hike and explore the beautiful view of Bad Urach and then unwind at a relaxing spa. Enjoy care free transportation and guide. $49 per adult, $39 per youth (17 and younger), $25 per SWPC/ASAP (Limited Seats). Participants are responsible for entrance into the spa. This hike is considered moderate. Trip departs 9 a.m. and returns 6 p.m.

at DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) Training Camp – Motivation and Building Tension Writing Workshop

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 1 – 3 p.m.

Learn how to make your story move by taking your ideas and characters and making them matter to the reader. You’ll also get tips and tricks on building tension and creating conflict in your stories, and exercise your new skills with writing activities. Open to writers 12 and older and all writing backgrounds.

DSN 430-5235 / CIV 0711-680-5235.

Oct. 16

The Mousetrap Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.

A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Oct. 17

Infant Massage

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 – 11 a.m.

Bonding isn’t necessarily an instantaneous reaction to having given birth; it is an ongoing process. Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time…just to be together.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Armed Forces Entertainment presents Frankie Ballard

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 7 p.m.

You might remember the singer-songwriter and guitarist, who is most known for winning Kenny Chesney’s Next Big Star Competition in 2008. Admission is free. Bar food and beverages will be available for purchase. The show is open to all US ID cardholders and their authorized guests.

DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287.

Oct. 18

Cupcakes 4 Change Contest

USO Center, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 3 p.m.

In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Family Advocacy Program and the USO are hosting a cupcake decorating contest. Drop off your creations between 10 – 11 a.m. Judging will take place from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Cupcakes must be decorated by parents and children together to qualify for prizes. Prizes will be award to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

Register at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

BOSS Commissary Run

Exchange, Panzer Kaserne to Patch Barracks, 6 p.m.

Let the Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers shuttle take you to the Patch Commissary for free!

Register at DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.

Oct. 19

BOSS Meeting

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

This is your chance to let your voice to be heard. Come out and met your local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs.

All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend. DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.

Oct. 20

Retiree Appreciation Day

Swabian Special Events Center, Patch Barracks, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event recognizes the service of retirees, and their family members, and also provides an opportunity for current and soon-to-be retired personnel to obtain information on medical, dental, financial and administrative support services available to them.

The event opens at 9 a.m., followed by a cake cutting at 10 a.m.

For more information contact the Transition and Retirement Services Administrator at DSN: 431-3673/civ: 07031-15-3673.

Halloween Art Crafts with Ashley

Patch Library, Patch Barracks 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Learn how to create some cool Halloween crafts. All supplies will be provided and is geared to children 4 – 8 but everyone is welcome.

Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

BOSS Spades, Dominos, and Left Right Center Night

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.

Come out and show us what you got. Test your board game skills at the Warrior Zone while you enjoy free popcorn and a little friendly competition.

DSN 430-7135 / 0711-680-7135.

“Pup”Kin Love

Panzer Kaserne, 10 – 11 a.m.

Army Community Service Family Advocacy Program and the Veterinary Clinic are partnering for a unique event to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participants and their pups in costume will arrive at Panzer’s dog run and have their picture taken. The community will vote on the best costume duo and prizes be awarded to the top three.

DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

New Parent Support Program: Tiny Tots Lunch and Playgroup

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Come visit our lunchtime playgroup, designed specifically for toddlers and young children ages 1 to 4 to provide monthly toddler-related topics along with the opportunity for your child to learn through play. Lunch is not provided, but feel free to bring your own.

No registration required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Oct. 21

The Mousetrap Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

BOSS Jam Session

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.

The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.

All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Oct 22

The Mousetrap Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Great Dates

Army Community Service Building 2915, Room 222, Panzer Kaserne, 5 – 9 p.m.

Learn creative ways to energize your relationship, communicate more deeply, and surprise each other with a hot new connection and a revived sense of purpose.

For free childcare, you must register in advance, space available. Children must be 10 years or younger and registered with CYSS to receive care.

Register at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) Training Camp – Dialogue and Description Writing Workshop

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 1 – 3 p.m.

The final workshop will put all of the elements you’ve learned together. Participants will be all set should they choose to join the worldwide novel-writing party. Open to writers 12 and older and all writing backgrounds.

DSN 430-5235 / CIV 0711-680-5235.

Oct. 23

Burg Frankenstein Family Experience with USO

Halloween is coming soon, and what better way to celebrate than a visit to a medieval castle that inspired the famous book by Mary Shelley. Don’t miss the annual Halloween festivities at Frankenstein Castle near Darmstadt. You may walk through the castle and see all kinds of horrific monsters, vampires, werewolves and ghosts up close—in the daylight. Sundays are Family Day at the castle and the monsters even sign autographs if you buy the card pack and are bold enough to ask! As a VIP, you also enjoy a buffet. Per the venue, it is not recommended for children ages 0-6 to enter the inner courtyard with the monsters. Tour price includes transportation, VIP entrance, and USO Escort. Special Cancellation Policy applies. No discounts available. Departs: 11 a.m. Returns: 7:30 p.m. Cost: Ages 7 & up: $75 Child (0-6): $50.

DSN: 431-3505/civ. 0703-115-3505

Intro to Paragliding

Outdoor Recreation (ODR), Panzer Kaserne.

Learn how to glide the skies with ODR’s Intro to Paragliding. Enjoy free transportation, equipment, instruction and ODR escort. Only $119 per person and $60 per SWPC/ASAP (Limited seats). Minimum age to attend trip is 14. Trip will depart 12 p.m. and returns approximately 8 p.m.

Register at DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

The Mousetrap Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 3 p.m.

A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Oct. 24

Infant Massage

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10 – 11 a.m.

Infant massage encourages a good relationship by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact.

Registration is not required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Oct. 25

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Navigating USAJOBS (Federal Employment)

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Maneuver through the site with ease and get a step closer to the job of your dreams.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Autism Support Group (Brown Bag Lunch)

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

A safe learning environment for families impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) to come together and share their stories and experiences, and build a positive support network within the Stuttgart community. Bring your lunch.

Open to US ID cardholders. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Oct. 26

Halloween Booowling with the USO

The Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 6-8 p.m.

Free bowling, pizza, snacks, & fun – Wear your best costume to win prizes. Sign up by calling at 07031 2019012 or email: programs.stuttgart@uso.org. *A deposit of $/€20 per person or $/€60 per family will be required at sign up. Deposit returned upon arrival on the day of the event.

DSN: 431-3505/civ. 0703-115-3505

New Parent Support Program: Comfort Measures

Patch Fitness Center Aerobics Room, 1:15 – 4 p.m.

Formerly known as “Lamaze,” Comfort Measures teaches and practices techniques with you and your birthing coach in order to help you stay as comfortable as possible during the birthing process. Bring a towel, water bottle, and wear comfortable clothing.

Register in advance at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Get a Grip: Coping with Stress and Anger

Army Community Service Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Let the Family Advocacy Program (FAP) teach you helpful techniques such as progressive muscle relaxation and guided imagery, designed to help you cope with stress and anger and get a grip on your Zen.

DSN 431-3518/3362 / CIV 07031-15-3518/3362.

Oct. 27

Children’s Halloween Party

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3 – 6 p.m.

Children of the community can get a head start on their Halloween celebration and enjoy candy, crafts, and more. Come dressed in your Halloween costume to be entered to win a prize.

DSN: 430-5232/civ. 0711-680-5232

Smart Girls Night Out

Patch Chapel, 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free educational event meant to empower women by providing a course on stress management and a self-defense class sponsored by Marine Corps Forces (MARFOR). Event is open to all female ID cardholders ages 12 and above. (Ages 12 – 17 must be accompanied by a female adult.)

Register at DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) Family Bowling Night

Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy free bowling and shoe rentals (EFMP affiliated families) and the opportunity to network with other EFMP families in the Stuttgart Community.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Oct. 28

Halloween Family Fun at Kelley Club

Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 4:30 – 11 p.m.

Enjoy some of your favorite games (musical chairs, pop the balloon, hit the piñata, and more) with a Halloween twist. Dig into the delicious finger buffet which included, chicken wings/nuggets, meatballs, sliced pizza, spring rolls and French fries, salad bar, assorted fruits and deserts and free non-alcoholic beverages included.

Come dressed in your best Halloween costume and you are automatically entered into the costume contest. Three categories: adult (18 and older), teen (13 – 17) and child (12 and younger). Winners receive a gift basket from the Kelley Club and finish off the night with dancing as community members grab the mic and show us what they got with Karaoke.

DSN: 421-4660/civ. 0711-729-4660

The Mousetrap Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

BOSS Jam Session

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.

The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.

All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Oct. 29

241st Navy Birthday Ball

Stadthalle Sindelfingen, 6 p.m.

Details to follow on stuttgartcitizen.com where and how to purchase tickets.

Monster Bash with BOSS

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Rock out to our dueling DJ’s, musically feeding off each other, providing our goons and goblins with a high energy packed performance. And don’t miss your chance to win big by entering into our spooky competitions. Winners of the Scream contest will receive a $50 Exchange gift card; best costume winners for male, female and couples will receive tickets to Europa Park’s Horror Night 10 year anniversary; if you dare to enter the fear factor bug eating challenge, you could win a PS4 with VR headset, plus accessories.

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers, BOSS, will be hosting a dance off contest where winners will take home gift cards, backpacks, and BOSS swag. Thrilling Halloween cocktails such as Vampire Sweet Juice, Bloody Mary and more will be all the rave that night. For only $5, get your scare on and one freshly hacked grilled item served by our favorite Halloween special guest, “The Butcher”.

Tickets are on sale at the Patch Community Club, Java Café, Panzer Fitness Center, Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Kelley Club and RB Club, while tickets last. (Tickets may be available at the door. Limited sales).

Event is open to U.S. ID cardholders 18 and older and their authorized guest. DSN: 430-5433/civ. 0711-680-5433

Glow Run

Patch Fitness Center, Patch Barracks, 6 p.m.

Halloween isn’t just about candy and treats. This year partake in the 2016 Glow Run 5k and have some healthy fun. Registration is $10 at the Patch and Panzer Fitness Centers. Participants are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and glow gear. Glow sticks and glow necklaces will be given out for this first nighttime run. Race is pet and stroller friendly.

DSN: 430-5386/civ. 0711-680-5386

The Mousetrap Performance

Stuttgart Theatre Center, Kelley Barracks, 7:30 p.m.

A group of strangers, one of whom is a murderer, is stranded in a boarding house. All are trying to discover who the murderer is, and quickly realizing their time is running out. Get your tickets, $17 for adults, $15 for children. Minimum age to attend any performance is 5 years.

Reserve tickets by visiting stuttgart.armymwr.com or call DSN 421-3055 / CIV 0711-729-3055.

Fall Foliage Hike to Austria

Outdoor Recreation (ODR), Panzer Kaserne

Get your dose of adventure and travel the uneven rough terrain of Ehrenburg Ruins and Highline 179. Enjoy care free transportation, entrance fees, and an ODR escort. Only $79 per adult, $59 per youth (17 and younger), and $40 per SWPC/ASAP (Limited Seats). Passport is required. Trip departs 7 a.m. and returns approximately 9 p.m.

Register at DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

Burg Frankenstein VIP Fright Night with USO

Unlike Family Day, the monsters won’t be friendly on this night!! The VIP lounge also offers a buffet dinner. By requirement of the castle, this tour is only for ages 14 and older. Tour price includes transportation, entrance, VIP lounge/meal and USO Escort. *NOTE: MONSTERS ARE ALLOWED TO TOUCH, PULL, GRAB AND FRIGHTEN GUESTS!* Special Cancellation Policy applies. No discounts available. Departs: 4:30 p.m. Returns: 1:30 a.m. (Sun), Cost: All Seats (14+ only): $145.

DSN: 431-3505/civ. 0703-115-3505

Oct. 31:

Halloween Trick-Or-Treating

All installations, 5-8 p.m.

See Visitor Policy and On-Post Rules

The USO Stuttgart will have a table setup at each installation giving out candy to all community trick-or-treaters

Candy donations from the community to support the event are welcomed and can be brought to the USO Center, Building 2915, 3rd floor on Panzer Kaserne.

The Mousetrap Performance