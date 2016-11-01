Download the PDF: click here



For the most up to date announcements: click here.

Facility Updates

What’s up with my Service Order?

Directorate of Public Works has created a new and easy way to stay informed on maintenance requests. Customers can now email their Service Order Number to DPW directly to receive a status update within one business day.

To get the status of your maintenance order, email: usarmy.stuttgart.imcom-europe.mbx.dpw@mail.mil.

Vehicle Registration Service Appointments Now All Online

Effective immediately customers can make an online appointment for every transaction conducted at vehicle registration using a Common Access Card (CAC) through the direct link: https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/DES/law/vehicle-reg/default.aspx

View the required items checklist on the Vehicle Registration stuttgart.army.mil

POV Inspection Online Appointments– Email Required

Email confirmation of appointments is required for POV inspection appointments. If you have not received an email confirmation, contact DSN: 475-5045/civ. 09641-83-5045. The link is updated on the garrison homepage at stuttgart.army.mil https://asc.aep.army.mil/afsb/405/baseopsmaint/vehicle-inspection/Code/schedule.aspx

Kelley Hotel Closed for Renovations Nov. 2 – Dec. 31

To improve the quality of our service, the Kelley Hotel will be closing for renovation scheduled from Nov. 2 – Dec. 31. Upon our re-opening, the Stuttgart community will enjoy a furbished facility with stylish new carpeting, wallpaper, drapes and curtains, as well as modern and secure guest room doors with durable metal frames. Future projects include the addition of a fitness room and relocation of the continental breakfast area.

DSN 431-3490 / CIV 07031-15-3490.

Basket/Racquetball Court Maintenance Nov. 21 – Dec. 16

Patch and Kelley Fitness Center. Sports & Fitness Centers will undergo mandatory maintenance on basketball and racquetball courts. All works will be completed no later than Dec. 26, 2016. The current work schedules apply as follows; Nov. 21 – Dec. 6 Patch Fitness Center, Dec. 5 – 16 Kelley Fitness Center. During the scheduled work, basketball and racquetball courts will not be accessible, some fitness classes and areas connected to the courts will not be available. Please contact staff at your respective fitness center for more details. The Panzer racquetball court is now a functional fitness room. Please be mindful that the new courts should only be used with proper shoe attire.

DSN 421-2543 or CIV 0711-729-2543.

Patch Husky Field Maintenance

Husky Field on Patch Barracks is scheduled to be closed for maintenance beginning Nov. 21 through the end of February 2017.

Afternoon Hours at Panzer Kaserne Back Gate

19, the Directorate of Emergency Services, in conjunction with the School Bus Transportation Office, implemented new afternoon hours at the Panzer Kaserne Back Gate (located near the commissary) to better accommodate outbound school bus traffic on Panzer Kaserne and ease front gate pressure.

The back gate opens with the school schedule from 2:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. for outbound right turns only, Monday-‎Friday.

Kelley Barracks Subway Dining Facility Construction

The new Subway dining facility construction project began, Sept. 14 next to the Cantina on Kelley Barracks. Parking areas will be blocked until the completion of the construction estimated by April 2017. The Directorate of Emergency Services suggests that the parking lot across from the commissary may offer many personnel an alternative for parking during this time.

Patch Barracks Heating Project

Parking areas in the vicinity of Patch Fitness Center are blocked in support of the heating repair project through Jan. 31, 2017. Traffic may be reduced to one lane with road signs in place to allow traffic flow in certain areas as the construction progresses.

Kelley Barracks New Main Gate

Scheduled to open the end of November. The current gate will be closed. Back gate hours remain the same.

Robinson Barracks Elementary School Gym closed

Due to a structural failure on Jan. 27, 2016 the school gymnasium is closed. An alternate physical education location has been designated for gym class in the interim.

Kelley Car Wash Reopening

The Kelley Car Wash is scheduled to reopen Oct. 31, following closure for repairs.

The self-service car wash on Kelley Barracks has four pressure wash bays and high-powered vacuums.

The Patch Car Wash is also available for car cleaning needs, open daily from 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. except for U.S. Holidays.

Support Service Updates

Free Flu Shots Offered to ALL at Patch Health Clinic

Stuttgart Health Clinic, Patch Barracks, Fridays 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free flu shots to everyone in the Stuttgart military community, including Local Nationals.

School and community dates are scheduled through Dec. 2. Flu Drive dates are all held at the clinic on Patch Barracks. Community members can also request the flu shot during their regularly scheduled appointments at the clinic or by appointment. Units will be notified separately of their scheduled dates.

More information and Flu Drive schedule here.

NEW HOURS: Effective Oct. 1, the Stuttgart Health Clinic on Patch Barracks is now open on Friday afternoons. Staff training will occur once per month on the third Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. after which, the clinic will re-open for patients from 1-4 p.m. An additional change in October is the Pharmacy now closes at 4:30 p.m. every day. Physical Therapy hours are also now 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., closed the third Thursday of each month during training hours.



Religious Support Office Food Voucher Program

RSO distributes Holiday Food Vouchers in coordination with units for families in need during the Thanksgiving season, Nov. 14-18.

Ski/Snowboard Package Rentals

Outdoor Recreation (ODR), Panzer Kaserne

Save big this winter season at the ODR Ski/Snowboard Package Rental Kick-off. Come into ODR, get fitted and rent your gear through May 8. Only $199 for adult package and $149 for youth package while supplies last, so move quickly. Ski package include: Skis, boots, poles and helmet. Snowboard package include: board, bindings, boots and helmet.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

CYS Program Assistants Needed

Interested in a career with Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation to serve and make a positive difference in the life of our Military members their families and civilians in the Stuttgart community?

Family and MWR is currently recruiting Child and Youth Program Assistant positions at the Kelley Barracks Child Development Centers.

Nonappropriated Fund (NAF) positions are open to all qualified candidates eligible for appointment under U.S. employment conditions.

Visit the USAJOBS link to view online vacancies.

On-Post Housing Resident Handbook

See the Resident Handbook updated by the Housing Office. The housing office encourages occupants to remind dog owners if violations are witnessed, and “If You See Something, Say Something,” to your Area/Building Coordinator.

Stuttgart Garrison Master Activities Calendar (CAC access) accessible to all branches

To better serve all branches of the military community in Stuttgart, all ID cardholders can now access the garrison SharePoint and Master Activities Calendar via the homepage, stuttgart.army.mil

and via the homepage, Locate quick appointment links and directorate information, plus all garrison events.

Note: certain internet browsers work better than others, direct link: https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx

Appliances, in-home maintenance

To make a maintenance request contact the Service Order Help Desk at DSN: 421-6200/civ. 0711-729-6200 or submit a request online here. Personnel should be home for the appointment. The Stuttgart Citizen website provides tips for European appliance maintenance and use.

Travel Advisories

Travel restrictions are in place for personnel/dependents for travel to certain areas in Europe. Personnel should check in with their individual commands for specific travel restrictions.

iReport Europe

iReport is a theater-wide reporting system that soldiers, civilians, contractors and family members in Europe can use to report suspicious behavior to the appropriate authorities.

iReport is available online and as a mobile app, visit eur.army.mil/iReport

To report an imminent threat or crime in progress, immediately contact the military police or reach host-nation law enforcement by dialing commercial in Germany: 112.

AtHOC emergency notification system sign up/deregistration

ATHOC has Self Service sign-up available with Common Access Card (CAC) access online.

Service members may also enter a dependent (one additional account).

AtHoc alerts users multiple ways through computers pop-ups, voice calls to landline and mobile phones, emails and text messages.

Contact the Emergency Management Protection Branch officer at DSN: 431-2031/civ. 0703-115-2031 with any questions, or contact your local commands Protection office.

To sign up, or to de-register from the Stuttgart AtHoc system if you are PCS’ing out of Stuttgart, follow the directions at the following link: http://www.stuttgartcitizen.com/announcements-news/service-members-may-now-sign-up-for-athoc-online /

Local Europe phone number for 24/7 SHARP Hotline

Those in Europe can access these same resources by calling a local telephone number. The Army Sexual Harassment / Assault Response & Prevention telephone number for Europe is accessible via DSN, landline, and mobile, 24 hours a day at: 537-SAFE (7233) or civ. 0611-143-537-SAFE (7233). https://safehelpline.org

How to stay informed

Subscribe to receive a recap email each day of all the new announcements from the garrison’s Stuttgart Citizen at stuttgartcitizen.com

Listen to AFN weekly command update – Wednesday mornings from 7-8 a.m.

Follow garrison Facebook

Pick up a free copy of The Citizen print news, out every two weeks on newsstands.

The PSC-Out and Welcome to Stuttgart print news editions as well as an online installation services phonebook are available at stuttgart.army.mil

View the garrison Master Activities Calendar (MAC) located on SharePoint at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eur-usag/stuttgart/SitePages/Home.aspx

Upcoming Deadlines

Absentee Voting

Every U.S. citizens age 18 or older by Election Day, November 8, can vote while overseas by registering as an absentee voter. Check state-specific deadlines and requirements, and use the step-by-step tool to register to be an absentee voter at fvap.gov

The Installation Voting Assistance Office is available for assistance on Panzer Kaserne, Building 2913 Room 114, or by calling DSN: 431-2865/civ. 07031-15-2865, or email stuttgart.imcom-europe.list.vote-stuttgart@mail.mil.

CYS Sports Winter Registration

Deadline: Nov. 10. Sports offered are basketball (ages 5 – 15) for $40, wrestling (ages 6 – 14) for $45, cheerleading (ages 5 – 15) for $40, developmental basketball (ages 3 – 4) for $20, and bowling (ages 9 – 18) for $65. Space is limited in some sports and locations. Participants must have a valid sport’s physical throughout the season. The season runs from Jan. 8 – Mar. 4.

Register at Parent Central Services or via webtrac. DSN 430-7480 / CIV 0711-680-7480.

Monthly Themes

Military Family Appreciation Month

National Family Caregivers Month

Warrior Care Month

National Scholarship Month November

Veterans Day

National Native American and Alaska Native Heritage

America Recycles Day, Nov. 15

Post Fall Cleanup

National Tobacco Cessation Month

Monthly Highlights

Great American Smokeout

Every year, on the third Thursday of November, smokers across the nation take part in the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout event. Encourage someone you know to use the date to make a plan to quit, or plan in advance and then quit smoking that day. By quitting – even for 1 day – smokers will be taking an important step toward a healthier life and reducing their cancer risk.

View the Pocket Guide here

JAMII Room schedule

Kelley Barracks community room brings services on rotation to Kelley Barracks.

AFN Superstar of the Month

Recognize an exceptional member of your unit, organization, or overall within the Stuttgart military community. To nominate a community member, email: AFNStuttgartonline@gmail.com

Details to include: Name, unit or organization (if applicable) and why you think this person is a Superstar. Winners are announced on AFN Radio. For AFN Stuttgart, AFN 360 internet radio, visit: afneurope.net/Stations/Stuttgart.aspx

USO Trips and Events

For a calendar of events, trips and tours, contact the Stuttgart USO Center, Building 2915 Panzer Kaserne, at 07031-15-3345 or contact stuttgart@uso.org.

Every Wednesday in November, stop by the USO Center starting at 11 a.m. for free hot dogs. Served until supplies last.

DOD School Calendar

Stuttgart DOD Schools 2016-17 Calendar.

Panzer Exchange Vendor Schedule

View the rotating schedule of vendors this month at the Panzer Exchange.

Monthly calendar

Nov. 1

NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) Kick-off Party

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 4 – 6 p.m.

Enjoy a meet and greet with refreshments and you’ll learn about the program that encourages people to take on the challenge of writing a 50,000 word first draft of a novel in only 30 days. Each year over 300,000 people participate in NaNoWriMo activities around the world. Patch Library would like to help writers and would-be novelists in the Stuttgart community achieve their writing goals this November. DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Family Child Care Providers New Hire Info Session

Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Are you interested in becoming your own boss, working from home and making money? Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available. Stop by and learn all the benefits of becoming a FCC provider.

DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.

SCSC Post-Halloween Collection Nov. 1-6

The Stuttgart Community Spouses Club Barracks Cheer Committee is collecting leftover Halloween candy to fill treat bags for the single and unaccompanied service members. Look for bins marked with SCSC candy donation signage throughout the garrison. Drop Locations: Patch Thrift Shop Kelley Commissary Robinson Library Marked housing locations on each post.



Nov. 2

Installation Staff Meeting

Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 9-11 a.m.

Representatives from each unit and organization are invited to attend the monthly garrison briefing on upcoming events and also use the time as a forum for questions, or to cross promote activities within your organization. The meeting is held the first Wednesday of every month and the location rotates in order to hit each working installation.

New Parent Support Program – Baby Bump – Postpartum

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This group is for pregnant women at any stage. It focuses on education and support related to pregnancy and encourages socializing and bonding. Guest speakers and topics vary from month to month.

No registration required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

BOSS Meeting, Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers

Warrior Zone, Swabian Special events Center, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

This is your chance to let your voice be heard. Meet with your local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs. All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend these meetings.

Open to Single Servicemembers, Geographical Bachelors and their guests 18 and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Get a Grip: Coping with Stress and Anger

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Family Advocacy Program will teach you helpful techniques as progressive muscle relaxation and guided imagery. These techniques and skills are designed to help you cope with stress and anger, and get a grip on your Zen.

DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Nov. 3

My Body is Mine

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Learn how to empower your child to be the boss of his or her body. This not only helps to protect your child from sexual abuse, it encourages a sense of self-respect and confidence, lays the groundwork for understanding consent, teaches respect for others, and strengthens the parent/child relationship. Start a conversation with your child that can continue into their adult years.

Adults only, due to the sensitive nature of the topics that will be discussed, DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

USO Nove, Italy Shopping and Wine Tour Nov. 3-6

See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.

Nov. 4

National Novel Writing Month: Author Talk with Young Adult Author Lauren Gibaldi

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 4 – 5 p.m.

We will be joined by a NaNoWriMo winner (someone who successfully completes the 50,000 word challenge) author via Skype. Her first novel, The Night We Said Yes, was written during NaNoWriMo and published by HarperTeen with a three-book deal. Her latest books include Autofocus and Matt’s Story, with This Tiny Perfect World coming out in fall 2017. Lauren plans to discuss the entire NaNoWriMo process—from the first idea to final draft with aspiring authors in the Stuttgart community.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

BOSS Jam Session

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.

The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.

All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Nov. 5

Election Day Scramble Tournament

Stuttgart Golf Course, Kornwestheim, 9 a.m.

Sign up for the three-person scramble. Pick your own team or sign up individually. Teams that guess the closest amount of electoral votes gets three strokes subtraced off of their score. Second closest gets two less strokes, and third closest gets 1 stroke. Only $23 for anual fee cardholders and $35 for all other authorized users. Price includes green fees, golf cart, range balls, food coupon, and prizes. To register call 07141-879151.

Land’s Whisper Trilogy – Author Meet and Greet

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 1 – 2 p.m.

In celebration of National Novel Writing Month, accomplished writer and military spouse Monica Lee Kennedy will debut her fantasy series to the Stuttgart Community. Come out and enjoy a meet and greet, Q & A, snacks and book raffles.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Community Flea Market

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For $10, sell all your hidden treasures to deserving Stuttgart Community Members. Limited spacing, sign up today. Pay for your space at any of the Stuttgart Community Fitness Centers.

Call DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287 to reserve your space.

Come Write In

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

The library will provide a reserved space for writers only. No children. No noise. No distractions. Come write alongside your fellow NaNoWriMo participants—in silent solidarity.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

USO Bregenz and Rolls Royce tour

See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.

Nov. 6

Sunday Brunch

Kelley Club, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Kelley Club invites you to join us for a delicious Sunday brunch. We will be serving an American style breakfast with eggs to order, bacon, beef or chicken sausage, golden brown hash browns, a fresh pancake and French toast station with your choice of fruit toppings, an assortment of cold cuts, cheeses, breads, yogurt, puddings, fruit and a variety of cereals. A variety of beverages will be offered including coffee, tea, juices, milk, and water.

Call DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-729-4660 to make a reservation.

Nov. 7

Community Lantern Walk Nov. 7-10

Patch and Robinson Barracks, Panzer Kaserne, 5 p.m.

Join the annual U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Community Lantern Walk, Nov. 7-8 and 10 on Patch Barracks, Robinson Barracks and Panzer Kaserne respectively. The event is open to all ages within the Stuttgart military community. Walkers bring their own lanterns, or “Lanternelaufen,” and come together to celebrate “Martinstag.”

7 Patch Barracks, Hub, Youth Center, Building 2337.

8 Robinson Barracks, RB Community Club, Building 168.

10 Panzer Kaserne, School Age Center, Building 3163.

Nov. 8

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Resume Writing for the Private Sector

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Whether your resume needs an update or you’re starting from scratch, come to the free resume writing class and let ACS help you get your resume ready for potential employers in the private sector. Open to all US ID cardholders.

No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

New Parent Support Program – Tummy Time

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Let new baby interact and bond with others while socializing and sharing experiences with other new moms. Open to parents with babies ages newborn to 1 year.

No registration required. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Nov. 9

BOSS Movie Night

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers, Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 9 p.m.

Enjoy a free movie and popcorn with BOSS. No registration required. Open to Single Servicemembers, Geographical Bachelors and their guests 18 and older.

DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Army Family Action Plan Forum

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 8:30 a.m.

Have your say and make a difference at the Army Family Action Plan (AFAP) Forum. Come out and share your thoughts or concerns within the Army or Department of Defense. All branches of military service are welcome, civilian personnel, retirees and respective family members included. Fill out the AFAP Issue Form http://www.arfp.org/afap.php

DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Nov. 10

New Parent Support Program – Breastfeeding Basics

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Discover the importance of breastfeeding for you and your baby! Learn information on how to get started as well as how to overcome challenges, such as returning to work while breastfeeding. Registration is required.

DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

USO Veteran’s Day Breakfast Drive Thru

Panzer Main Exchange parking lot, 7:30 – 8:30 a.m.

Drive on in or walk up to the USO tent. Volunteers will gladly send you on your way with a hot cup of coffee, fruit, juice, and homemade muffins.

If interested in baking muffins or volunteering for the day, contact programs.stuttgart@uso.org.

Nov. 11

USAG Stuttgart Veterans Day Ceremony

Washington Square or Patch Chapel, Patch Barracks, 11 a.m.

Open to all community members to attend.

BOSS Jam Session

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.

The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.

All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial Trip

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne

An awesome way to pay homage to our American heroes buried abroad. This Veteran’s Day visit the Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial. Trip includes transportation via coach bus, full day visit to memorial site, wreath laying and memorial ceremony and ODR escort. $149 per adult, $129 per youth 17 and under, $75 per SWPC/ASAP. Register by November 4. Trip departs at 5 a.m. and returns at approximately 11 p.m.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

USO Venice, Italy Tour Nov. 11-13

See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.

Nov. 12

Come Write In

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, noon – 4 p.m.

The library will provide a reserved space for writers only. No children. No noise. No distractions. Come write alongside your fellow NaNoWriMo participants—in silent solidarity.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Nov. 14

Basketball Official Clinic Nov 14-16

CYS Sports, Panzer Kaserne, 6 – 8 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to be a basketball official? Well now is your chance. Attend the CYS Sports Basketball Official Clinic and you will learn everything you need to know about being a referee and keeping the game fair and safe for youth. Paid and volunteer positions are available for anyone interested in serving as a referee for our youth sports programs.

DSN 431-2597 / CIV 07031-15-2597.

Nov. 15

Family Child Care Providers New Hire Info Session

Panzer Main Exchange, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Are you interested in becoming your own boss, working from home and making money? Look into becoming a Family Child Care (FCC) provider. Free training, job mobility, continuing education credits and professional resources are available. Stop by and learn all the benefits of becoming a FCC provider.

DSN 430-4047/4100 / CIV 0711-680-4047/4100.

National Native American and Alaska Native Heritage Observance Nov 15-16

15: Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, noon to 1:30 p.m.

16: Panzer Kaserne Community Club (aka: Fire House, Panzer Officers Club or Rommel Club) located outside of Panzer Kaserne, noon to 1:30 p.m.

Guest speaker: Kendall Old Elk, a member of the Apsaalooke nation, or Crow Tribe, from the South Central part of the state of Montana, in the U.S. Kendall Old Elk is a Native American advocate that speaks on Native American issues in the U.S. and abroad through Europe.

DSN: 430-7945.

Nov. 16

BOSS Meeting, Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

This is your chance to let your voice be heard. Meet with your local BOSS executives to discuss quality of life issues, volunteer opportunities, and future recreational and leisure programs. All unit representatives are strongly encouraged to attend these meetings.

Open to Single Servicemembers, Geographical Bachelors and their guests 18 and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) Author Talk with Jack Harmon

Patch Library, 5 – 6 p.m.

Jack Harmon, Stuttgart Soldier and published fantasy author, will discuss how to overcome writer’s block, how to become an author, how to pitch your book to a publisher, and more tips of the trade.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Nov. 17

New Parent Support Program – Tiny Tots Lunch and Play

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Come visit our lunchtime playgroup, designed specifically for toddlers and young children ages 1 to 4 to provide monthly toddler-related topics along with the opportunity for your child to learn through play! No registration required. Lunch is not provided, but feel free to bring your own!

DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Bowling Night, Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers

Galaxy Bowling and Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 6 p.m.

Free bowling and shoe rentals reserved for Single Servicemembers and Geographical Bachelors. Food and drinks available for purchase at the Strike Zone Snack Bar!

DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Art with Ashley

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Join us to get creative for a special Thanksgiving craft! All supplies will be provided. This event is geared towards kids 4-8, but everyone is welcome. Registration begins November 1. Space is limited to the first 20 registered participants. DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Nov. 18

BOSS Jam Session

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.

The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.

All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Beer Tasting Time “Special form Franconia”

Kelley Club, Kelley Barracks, 5 – 9 p.m.

Beer tasting is a cool way to get introduced to the traditions of beer brewing. Come out experience 4 traditional beers (limited to 4 glasses of .25 liters) from the region of Franconia in Bavaria while also enjoying a delicious buffet that includes marinade baked chicken, pork haxe, white wurst, curry wurst, bretzel, potato salad, French fries, assorted fruit, deserts and a salad bar. $22 for Buffett and beer tasting, buffet and only ages 13 and older $18, ages 6-12 $10, ages 6 and under eat free.

DSN 421-4660 / CIV 0711-721-4660.

Winter Market Nov. 18 – 20

Patch Fitness Center area, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Come out and shop for great gift items and enjoy a memorable holiday event. There will be over 50 European vendors in the Patch Fitness Center and immediate surrounding area. Kids will enjoy the Children’s Market located inside Patch Youth Center (The Hub). Also included is a Saturday-only Family and MWR Warehouse Sale on Nov. 19, featuring fitness equipment and other MWR property at significantly reduced prices. Enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies while you shop and participate in the festivities. In addition, CYS Services is offering Parent’s Day Out on Nov. 19 in conjunction with Winter Market so that you can make the most out of your Holiday shopping experience.

DSN 421-2193 / CIV 0711-729-2193.

Wine Education

USO Center, Panzer Kaserne from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

Back by popular demand, another wine quiz evening. You don’t have to be a connoisseur, there is room in this class for all levels of wine drinkers. Put your knowledge to the test while having some fun learning even more while we blind taste in a relaxed atmosphere at eh USO. Includes instruction, tasting, prizes and wine giveaways. Please bring an appetizer or dessert to share. $35 per person.

SCSC Friday Night Football Team Trivia

Swabian Special Events Center, Patch Barracks, 6 p.m.

The Stuttgart Community Spouses’ Club is hosting a trivia contest event with a Silent Auction, open to the Stuttgart military community. Ticket cost: $20 per person available at StuttgartSpousesClub.org

Contact scsc.firstvice@gmail.com

Nov. 19

Army VS Navy Game

Husky Field, Patch Barracks, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss the football rival of the season. Army VS Navy flag football game. Come out and see who will take home the trophy.

DSN 430-6491 / CIV 0711-680-6491.

Family and MWR Excess Property Sale

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation sale is held in conjunction with the 2016 Winter Market. This is the perfect place to get your hands on quality items such as ski and snowboard equipment, TV’s, furniture and more at significantly reduced prices.

DSN 421-2603 / CIV 0711-729-2603.

Come Write In

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, noon – 4 p.m.

The library will provide a reserved space for writers only. No children. No noise. No distractions. Come write alongside your fellow NaNoWriMo participants—in silent solidarity.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Parent’s Day Out

Parent Central Services, Patch Barracks, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This year you can really enjoy the Winter Market with a carefree shopping experience by leaving the kids with CYSS. Drop off (6 weeks – 5th grade) and Patch CDC or SAC we’ll take care of the rest. Child must be registered with Parent Central Services.

Reserve your spot by Nov. 15. $36 per child. DSN 430-7480/7488 / CIV 0711-680-7480/7488.

USO Berlin Express Tour

See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.

USO Triberg and Christmas Market Tour

See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.

Nov. 20

USO Valkenburg Caves and Christmas Village Tour

See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.

Nov. 21

New Parent Support Program – Infant Massages

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Bonding isn’t necessarily an instantaneous reaction to having given birth; it is an ongoing process. Infant massage encourages a good relationship between mother and baby by supporting verbal and non-verbal communication and prolonged eye contact. It gives parent and child time just to be together. No registration required.

DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

Nov. 22

BOSS Thanksgiving Dinner,

Galaxy Bowling & Entertainment Center, Panzer Kaserne, 6 – 10 p.m.

This Holiday season, Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers will bring a little taste of home to Single Servicemembers and geographical bachelors with a free Thanksgiving Dinner. Come out enjoy your Holiday favorites with good company.

Secure your seat, visit stuttgart.armymwr.com/europe/stuttgart/programs/boss

DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

Nov. 23

1-10th SFG Thanksgiving Lunch

1-10 Special Forces Group Dining Facility, Panzer Kaserne, 11-1:30 p.m.

Open to the whole Stuttgart military community, Cost: $9.05 or E4 and below: $6.80.

Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet

Kelley Club, 5 – 8 p.m.

Let the Kelley Club provide you with a delicious Thanksgiving meal. Come out and enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet. Menu items include, baked turkey with gravy, Wellington pork fillet with cream sauce, crispy chicken or nuggets, rolls, butter corn, mashed potatoes and more. $22 ages 13 and older, $10 children ages 6 – 12, children age 5 and under eat free.

DSN 421-4660/ CIV 0711-729-4660.

Thanksgiving Holiday Ski/Snowboard Trip to Soelden, Austria Nov. 24 – 27

Outdoor Recreation, Panzer Kaserne.

Trip includes transportation, lodging (based on double occupancy), 3 breakfast and 3 dinners, ski/snowboard package equipment rental and an ODR escort. Price is $549 per person, $349 SWPC/ASAP, $100 refundable deposit for BOSS participants. Register by November 16. Trip departs Thursday at 6 a.m. and returns at approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday.

DSN 431-2774 / CIV 07031-15-2774.

Life Skill Ski & Snowboarding Class to Soelden, Austria Nov. 24 – 27

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers and Outdoor Recreation are hosting an exciting Life Skills opportunity for all Single and Unaccompanied Servicemembers only. Enjoy three days of ski/snowboard theoretic and applied training. This trip includes travel, an in-route BOSS briefing, a half day ski/snowboard lesson, breakfast and dinner, lodging, and rental package. $100 deposit reserves your seat and will be returned to you on the day of departure. Limited spacing. Only 20 seats available. Trip depart Thursday at 6 a.m. and returns Sunday at approximately 10 p.m.

DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

USO Free Thanksgiving Dinner

USO Center, Panzer Kaserne, 1 p.m. (doors open at noon).

Dinner is free for everyone. Sign up by visiting or calling the USO so that we can plan our feast. Feel free to bring a dessert to share.

RB Chapel Thanksgiving Potluck

Robinson Barracks Chapel, 2 p.m.

Open to all community members.

Select a dish to bring here: http://www.perfectpotluck.com/meals.php?t=VCGB7058

Nov. 25

BOSS Jam Session

Better Opportunities for Single Servicemembers Warrior Zone, Patch Barracks, 6 – 10 p.m.

The place for community musicians, singers, or just fans of music to gather together to collaborate, learn, teach, and jam with one another. Extra guitars will be available for you to play on.

All levels of experience are welcome. No registration required. Open to all service members and their guests 18 years and older. DSN 430-7135 / CIV 0711-680-7135.

USO Kasteel de Haar Country and Christmas Fair Tour

See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.

Nov. 26

Come Write In

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, noon – 4 p.m.

The library will provide a reserved space for writers only. No children. No noise. No distractions. Come write alongside your fellow NaNoWriMo participants—in silent solidarity.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Krampuslauf Klagenfurt Tour

See Kiosk or visit the USO for more information.

Salsa Saturdays

Patch Community Club, Patch Barracks, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Join the fiesta party and dance the night away with your favorite Latin dance beats! Shake it to popular hits ideal for Salsa, Bachata, Merengue, Reggaeton, or request your favorite Latin dance genre and make it a night to remember. Salsa Saturdays are held every 4th Saturday of every month. Live DJ spinning the hottest Latin hits. Open to all DoD ID cardholders and their guests, age 18 and above.

Nov. 29

Employment Readiness Lunchtime Series – Effective Federal Resume Writing

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Whether your resume needs an update or you’re starting from scratch, come to the free resume writing class and let ACS help you get your resume ready for potential Federal employers. Open to all US ID cardholders.

No registration required. DSN 431-3362 / CIV 07031-15-3362.

Robinson Barracks Tree Lighting Ceremony

Robinson Barracks, by the big playground next to Building 168, 5:30 – 7 p.m.

You don’t want to miss this year’s Community Tree Lighting Ceremony. There will be one at each installation for all our community members to welcome in the new season and make wonderful Holiday memories with their family and friends. Enjoy choral singing, religious service outreach, private organizations and family readiness groups spreading the holiday spirit with a little help from the big man himself ….Santa Clause.

DSN 430-2287 / CIV 0711-680-2287.

Autism Support Group (Brown Bag Lunch)

Army Community Service, Building 2915, Panzer Kaserne, 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Are you a family affected by Autism? Then join the Autism Support Group and enjoy a safe environment of other families also impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Come out and share your stories and experiences, and build support network within the Stuttgart community.

DSN 431-3362 / CIV07031-15-3362.

Nov. 30

New Parent Support Program – Comfort Measures

Patch Fitness Center, Patch Barracks, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Formerly known as “Lamaze,” Comfort Measures teaches and practices techniques with you and your birthing coach in order to help you stay as comfortable as possible during the birthing process. Bring a pillow, water bottle, and wear comfortable clothing.

Call to register. DSN 431-3518 / CIV 07031-15-3518.

National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) Wrap-up Party

Patch Library, Patch Barracks, 5 – 6 p.m.

Come celebrate your accomplishment and forthcoming novel! Refreshments will be provided.

DSN 430-5232 / CIV 0711-680-5232.

Panzer Kaserne Tree Lighting Ceremony